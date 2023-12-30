Dippy Egg will be hoping to join the hall of fame of winners as they showcase their signature extraordinary costume before singing in disguise, hoping to stump the panel and viewers alike.

Host Joel Dommett said this year's costumes are the "best ever".

He said: "If they don't make you smile, well, get out! It's so liberating to be a part of a show where first of all, people really enjoy it and also from my point of view, any idea I have, it's fair game."

So, who could Dippy Egg be? Read on for everything we know about The Masked Singer season 5 character.

Who is Dippy Egg? Clues, guesses and songs

Guaranteed to give a cracking performance... it's Dippy Egg!

Other than the picture above, not much is known about Dippy Egg and so we will have to wait until they take to the stage before more clues are revealed about the mysterious character.

But, thankfully, we do have one clue about the identity of Dippy Egg:

Clue: "This is a once in a lifetime experience."

Rest assured once we know more about the identity of Dippy Egg, we'll keep you updated with all the clues.

When is The Masked Singer on TV?

The Masked Singer begins on Saturday 30th December and will air on Saturday nights on ITV1, ITVX and STV.

