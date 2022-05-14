While the votes are being counted, we're being treated to some brilliant Eurovision interval performances - one of which comes from Eurovision host Mika .

We've heard all 25 entries in the Eurovision 2022 line-up perform their songs, and now it's just time for the votes to be revealed and the winner to be announced.

The singer hosts the competition from Italy's PalaOlimpico Arena in Turin, along with talian presenter Alessandro Cattelan and Italian singer Laura Pausini.

As usual, Graham Norton provides commentary for the BBC's coverage in the UK.

The Eurovision 2022 final has been full of brilliant performances, with the UK's Eurovision entry Sam Ryder putting on quite the show – and receiving plenty of cheers. Always a good sign!

And we high hopes for the UK this year, with the Eurovision odds currently in our favour, and Sam tipped to finish in second place, behind Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra.

As the biggest song competition in the world continues and we wait for the votes to come in, RadioTimes.com will be keeping you up to date with all the wild and exciting performances from the night and the results as they happen.

23:39 - Final jury votes

Italy are the last to present their points and their 12 points go to The Netherlands.

That means that after the jury votes, the UK are leading the scoreboard for the Eurovision 2022 Song Contest.

But as we all know, the votes from the viewers changes everything...

23:36 - AJ shares the UK's jury results

The lovely AJ Odudu is live from Manchester to present who the UK will be giving their 12 points to and it's Sweden.

Now it's time for Sweden's jury votes, and it's another 12 points for Spain.

Courtney Act is presenting the UK's jury votes and their 12 points go to... Spain.

Czech Republic are next to share their jury votes - so who is it going to be for the 12 points? It's the UK!

23:34 - The UK lead

With 247 points, the UK are sitting at the top with Sweden and Spain behind them in second and third position respectively.

Finland are up, and the results could be about to change as 12 points go to Sweden.

23:31 - Nine countries to go

The Croatian jury points are in and they're giving their 12 points to Serbia. Next is Lithuania, and their 12 points go to ... Ukraine!

Austria is the next country to give their jury votes, and with a bottle of champagne in hand, they're giving their 12 points to the UK. Ok, you can celebrate that!

23: 25 - Back to the votes

France are up, and it's another 12 points for the UK. We are cleaning up this year.

It's now time for Armenia'a jury votes, so who is it going to be?

Armenia have awarded their 12 points to Spain, and the only jury not to give us any points this year.

Montenegro's 12 points go to Serbia, and then it's over to Romania and Martin Österdahl is revealing the jury votes - it's another 12 for Ukraine.

Over to Ireland, who are awarding their 12 points to Spain, while Slovenia's 12 points have been reserved for Italy.

It's time for Georgia's jury vote, and it's another 12 points for the UK.

23:24 - Time for a quick break

We take a little break from the votes as we hear from the UK's Sam Ryder who are currently in the lead with 187 votes.

23:22 - Go Greece

It's a double wammy for Greece, who receive 12 points from both the 23rd and 24th countries.

23:19 - Half way through the jury votes

Cyprus are up, and their 12 points go to Greece, but Latvia are giving their 12 points to Ukraine.

It's Spain's turn to deliver the jury votes and their 12 points go to Azerbaijan, who are doing quite well.

Remember these are just the jury votes. The televotes are yet to be revealed, and as we know know this changes everything.

23:15 - It's looking good for the UK

It's time for Poland's jury vote and it goes to... Ukraine. Greece is up next, and their 12 points are for Azerbaijan.

Moldova are up, and with 10 points to the UK, they give their 12 points to Moldova.

Next in line is Bulgaria, who award the UK another 10, but it's Greece who receive their 12 points.

Over to Serbia and their 12 points go to... Azerbaijan. Over to Iceland, whose 12 points go to Sweden, who are getting closer to the UK with the jury votes.

23:08 - Sweden go into 2nd place

Italy have their first 12 points, and with 12 points from Estonia, Sweden shoot into second place.

The next points are from Azerbaijan, and they're giving their 12 points to the UK, keeping up is in the lead with 76 points so far.

Portugal are up, and their 12 points go to... Spain!

It's another 24 points to the UK who now have 100 points.

Norway is the 12th country to vote and their 12th points are going to Greece.

Israel are giving their 12 points to Sweden.

23:06 - The UK have their first 12 points

Spain are still in the lead, but the UK have their first 12 points from Ukraine.

With another 10 points, the UK have been pushed to the top of the leaderboard.

23:00 - The results are in

Martin Österdahl has checked and verified the results, and it's time for the countries votes.

The Netherlands have given the 12 points to Greece, and San Marino have given their 10 points to Spain.

And it's another 12 points for Spain. More points for Spain who are in the lead so far.

22:59 - The Vote is closed

The votes have closed and it's time to find out who has won this year's competition. Who will it be?

22:53 - 4 minutes to go

You haven't got long left to vote, so make sure you get your votes in!

For more information on How to vote in Eurovision, see here.

22:45 - Magical Mika

As we wait for the votes to be counted, Mika takes to the stage with a brilliant medley of songs, including Love Today, and it feels like the noughties all over again!

22:29 - Still got it

Maneskin changed the Eurovision game last year with anthem Zitti e Buoni, and it's clear why. The band has gone on to achieve global fame, proving the contest is more than just wacky costumes and strobe lighting (though obviously we love those too).

22:25 - Maneskin time

Last year's winners have taken to the stage, debuting a brand new song that we're already obsessed with.

22:24 - Only 15 minutes to vote

If you're wondering how long you have to cast your vote for your favourite act, it's about 15 minutes from the moment the lines open. You might want to do that before previous winners Maneskin come on stage!

22:18 - Lines are open, get voting

The lines are open, and its time for the public to cast their votes. Here's a reminder of how to vote in Eurovision.

22:15 - Estonia

The last song of the evening brings country to the Eurovision Song Contest. And though we do have the guitar and the wild west visuals, don't expect anything pared back from Stefan's 'Hope'.

22:11 - Surreal Serbia

Konstrakta is definitely leaning into the surreal vibes with tune 'In Corpore Sano'.

22:04 - Go Poland

Poland are up next with Ochman singing River, and what a voice! Ochman has already won The Voice and has a famous Polish musician relative - could Eurovision be his next win?

21:55 - Space Man!

The moment we've been waiting for is finally here, as the UK's Sam Ryder takes to the stage with his song Space Man - a song, which he co-wrote with Grammy winning songwriter Amy Wadge and Max Wolfgang.

And he is rocking the stage, if we do say so ourselves.

Could this be the year for the UK? We certainly hope so!

21:47 - Why are Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest?

It's time for Australia to perform and the question that comes up every year is: Why are Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest?

There's a totally valid reason for this, which we have all the info on above.

This year, the country are represented by Sheldon Riley.

21:45 - Sweden are up

Sweden's Cornelia Jakobs takes to the stage to perform her hit Hold Me Closer, which is a melancholy song about the heartache of a difficult break-up. Grab the tissues!

21:41 - Moldova keep it moving

Ok, the competition has begun! With the ballads now out of the way, Moldova's Zdob și Zdub & Advahov Brothers have taken to the stage with their song Trenuleţul, which translates to 'The Little Train, and we can't lie it's a bop.

Now that's what we call a Eurovision performance!

21:39 - Systur soul

Iceland's entry Systur - who all happen to be sisters - are giving a soulful performance of their song Með Hækkandi Sól, which is a country folk song. It's the last of the ballads, which for tonight's viewers might be music to their ears. We just hope Systur get the recognition they deserve.

21:30 - Greece is giving

Greece's Amanda Georgiadi Tenfjord is giving everything she needs to give with her ballad Die Together, which she co-wrote with Bjørn Helge Gammelsæter.

But with 8 more songs to go, will viewers remember the hit when the votes open?

21:25 - Song 16

It's a banging performance from Belgium's Jérémie Makiese, who is singing his song Miss You, which is a slow and soulful R&B track, which is giving us major JT vibes.

We don't care if he doesn't win, we'll still be playing Miss You on repeat!

21:20 - You go, Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan's entry Nadir Rüstəmli is singing his hit Fade to Black, which is a contemporary ballad.

The Eurovision 2022 fans aren't really feeling the ballads tonight, but Nadir is brining a little something to the stage, if you ask us.

21:17 - Lithuania lights up the stage

Dressed in a sparkly number, Lithuania's Monica Liu is singing her song Sentimentai.

Many have said Monika's voice is like Icelandic singer Bjork, with 'Sentimentai' only drawing more comparisons.

21:15 - Ok Germany

Now we're stuck because Germany's Malik Harris is doing his thing with Rockstars, and he sounds just like a rockstar!

It sounds like it's going to be a tight competition this year.

21:10 - Ukraine for the win!

Of course we're supporting the UK and want our boy Sam to bring home the crown, but we wouldn't mind Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra taking the title with their hit Stefania. What a vibe!

21:04 - Lucky number 11?

The Netherlands are up and representing them is S10 with the song De Diepte, which translates to 'The Depth' - very different to Spain's upbeat tune, but still a lovely ballad.

At just 21-years-old, Stien den Hollander should be proud!

21:01 - Saucy Spain

Spain's Eurovision entry Chanel Terrero is on the stage performing her hit SloMo and we can't get enough of this one. From the dancing to the vocals, we're in love.

Spain hasn't won the competition in 53 years, and Chanel might be the woman to bring home the trophy with that song!

20:53 - Italy is up

There's a lot of pressure on Italy's Mahmood & Blanco, after Maneskin's win last year, and they're giving it their all with their song 'Brividi' - but will it be enough to get Italy their second win in a row?

20:48 - Armenia's Rosa Linn tears it up

No literally! Singing her song Snap, Armenia's Linn takes to the stage which has been cleverly decorated with tissue, and she's tearing it up.

Could this be the winning song?

20:43 - Norway are up

Norway's Subwoolfer are on stage and they're singing their hit Give That Wolf a Banana - yes that's exactly what their song is called and it sounds just as bananas as it is.

Anyway, the group are performing in masks, and to be honest there probably is no better way to perform such a song.

A bit like The Masked Singer we don't actually know who is behind each of the masks, but many think one of the members could be Ben Adams from boyband A1 - Ben is that you?

20:38 - Some like it hot

The first of the Big Five are up, with France's Alvan and Ahez, and this performance is flaming hot - no it really is! They literally have fire on the stage.

20:33 - Song number 5

Marius Bear Eurovision Song Contest

Switzerland are up next, and representing the country is Marius Bear with his song Boys Do Cry.

It's another emotional performance, with Bear previously revealing that the song is about the fact that everyone experiences pain.

"I learnt very early on that I don’t need to be ashamed of my feelings. As a man, I’m not afraid to cry and to lay bare my weaknesses to my audience. I don’t want to wear emotional armour, I want to be who I am. And I want to encourage my audience to do the same," Bear said in an interview.

20:29 - It's time to rock and roll with Finland

Finland's The Rasmus are on stage performing their song Jezebel, and it's quite the performance, with major It vibes at the beginning, which might not be for the faint hearted viewers, but we can't deny they're bringing some serious energy.

They're also the only rock entry in the competition, so they could place quite well.

20:25 - Portugal's Maro pours her heart out

One of the few ballads in this year's competition comes from Portugal's entry Maro.

Titled Saudade Saudade, the song is dedicated to Maro's late grandfather and it's quite the emotional performance.

The song has already had huge success, reaching number 1 on the country’s Viral 50 on Spotify for several consecutive weeks. Will it be able to win the Eurovision Song Contest?

20:21 - Romania is up next

Wrs, full name Andrei Ionuț Ursu, has taken to the stag with his song 'Llámame', which translates to 'call me' in English.

Romania's Eurovision 2022 entry Wrs

20:17 - Let the perfomances begin

Czech Republic are up first with We Are Domi singing Lights Off - and lead vocalist Dominika Hašková has literally just turned the lights off as part of their performance. We guess that's one way to get the message across!

Fun fact: The entire group, made up of Dominika, Casper Hatlestad and Benjamin Rekstad all went to music school in Leeds and lived there for a while - small world indeed.

20:14 - How to vote

The vote won't open until all acts have performed. Each voter has 20 votes to use, but remember, you cannot vote for your own country.

For more on how to vote in Eurovision, see here.

20:10 - It's Sam!

It's our very own Sam Ryder on the stage and the crowd are in love.

He'll be singing his song Space Man tonight and be hoping to win the competition for us.

We've got a little wait, however, as he's number 22 in tonight's running order.

BBC

20:07 - Flag parade

Just in case you forget who this year's entries are, Eurovision have added a new feature in the form of a flag parade, with all this year's finalists taking to the stage with their flag. Quit cute if we do say so!

20:02- Laura Pausini takes to the stage

What better way to kick off this year's show than with a special performance from one of this year's hosts.

Dressed in a stunning white coat, Laura looks fab and has the vocals to match.

We're being spoiled tonight, with a medley of songs and outfit changes from the singer. We're not complaining!

20:00 - It's time

The show is starting with a bang, with a performance straight from Italy's Turin. Sit back and enjoy, guys!

19:55 - 5 minutes to go

Are you ready for the Eurovision final?

We're just moments away and getting into the Eurovision spirit.

As well as performances from all of this year's entries, there'll also be a special Eurovision interval performance from last year's winners Maneskin.

We can't wait!

19:45 - It's almost Eurovision time

This is your 15-minute warning for the Eurovision 2022 final!

Grab your snacks because it's about to be an evening full of cheesy pop songs you probably won't be able to get out of your head for a while.

Ahead of tonight's show, here's a full list of all the finalists in the Eurovision 2022 line-up:

