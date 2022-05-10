On Tuesday 10th May, the first semi-final will take place with the initial set of countries in the Eurovision 2022 line-up performing in order to bag one of the 10 spots in Saturday's Eurovision final .

It's almost time for this year's Eurovision , and as is now tradition, it's a three-day event of shows.

The second semi-final will follow on Thursday 12th May, before all acts including the Big Five (France, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy and Spain) return to the stage to compete for the Eurovision crown.

As well as this, there'll be a special interval performance during the Grand Final.

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is performing in the Eurovision 2022 interval?

Italy's Eurovision 2021 champions Maneskin BBC

Reining Eurovision champions Måneskin have been confirmed as the interval act for the Eurovision final.

Italian broadcaster RAI revealed that the quartet, including Damiano David, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi, and Ethan Torchio, will take to the PalaOlimpico stage on Saturday 14th May.

They will reprise their Eurovision 2021 winning song, Zitti e buoni, which they won an impressive 524 points for, and will also give the first performance of their new single Supermodel, which is set to be released on Friday 13th May.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As well as Måneskin's interval performance, viewers will be treated to songs from other artists on the night.

The show will open with a performance entitled The Sound of Peace. Rock musicians Rockin ‘1000 will also give a rendition of Imagine by John Lennon and Yoko Ono. Starting from the streets of Turin, the group will eventually make their way to the stage of PalaOlimpico arena to join this year's hosts, Laura Pausini, Alessandro Cattelan and Mika.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will air on the BBC from Tuesday 10th May to Saturday 14th May – listen to all of this year's Eurovision songs on TIDAL, while the full album of tracks is also available on CD and vinyl now.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.