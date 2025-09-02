However, as the lives of the two women become intertwined, a co-dependence begins to emerge that soon threatens to turn toxic. The big question is: who is playing who?

Show writer Matthew Barry previously teased that Myles's character is "utterly terrifying".

When asked in an interview with Radio Times whether Myles or Creevy brought anything surprising to their characters, he said: "they both did in kind of different ways."

"I think Gabrielle leans into the realism," he said. "So she would often bring things down and ground them in a way that was just really, really believable."

He added: "And then I think Eve brought a lot of humour to the part. But what I think she does so well, she can turn on a dime. So she can be laughing one minute and making you as an audience laugh, and then really pull the rug and be utterly, utterly terrifying. And I think she does that so well, she can just flip in an instant."

Alongside Creevy and Myles, the series also stars the likes of Emun Elliott and Clive Russell. But who else is part of the cast and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of the BBC thriller.

The Guest cast: Who stars in the BBC thriller?

Below is the main line-up for The Guest. Read on to find out more about the cast and characters.

Eve Myles plays Fran Sharp

Eve Myles as Fran in The Guest. BBC/Quay Street Productions/Simon Ridgeway

Who is Fran Sharp? Fran is a successful businesswoman who employs Ria as her cleaner and takes her under her wing.

What else has Eve Myles been in? Myles is best-known for her roles as Gwen Cooper in Torchwood and Doctor Who, and as Faith in Keeping Faith. She has also appeared in series such as Belonging, Broadchurch, You, Me and Them, Victoria, We Hunt Together, Hijack and The Crow Girl.

Gabrielle Creevy plays Ria Powell

Gabrielle Creevy in The Guest. BBC / Quay Street Productions / Simon Ridgway

Who is Ria Powell? Ria is a young, working-class woman who supports both herself and her boyfriend with her cleaning job. After losing her job early on in the series, she is spotted by Fran, who hires her and starts to guide her.

What else has Gabrielle Creevy been in? Creevy has had roles in series including Casualty, Father Brown, The Pact, In My Skin, Three Women and Black Doves, as well as the film Operation Mincemeat.

Emun Elliott plays Richard Abbott

Emun Elliott in The Guest. BBC / Quay Street Productions / Jake Morley

Who is Richard Abbott? Richard is a business associate of Fran's.

What else has Emun Elliott been in? Elliott has appeared in major films such as The King's Man, Old, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Filth and Prometheus. He has also had roles in series such as The Paradise, Game of Thrones, Trust Me, Guilt, The Rig, Sexy Beast and The Gold.

Sion Daniel Young plays Lee Mace

Sion Daniel Young in The Guest. BBC / Quay Street Productions / Jake Morley

Who is Lee Mace? Lee is Ria's unemployed, lazy boyfriend.

What else has Sion Daniel Young been in? Young has had roles in series including Keeping Faith, Witness Number 3, Slow Horses and Lost Boys and Fairies.

Bethan Mary-James plays Sharla

Sion Daniel Young and Bethan Mary-James in The Guest. BBC / Quay Street Productions / Jake Morley

Who is Sharla? Sharla is Ria's best friend.

What else has Bethan Mary-James been in? Mary-James has had roles in series including Stella, The Collection, Friday Night Dinner, Gavin & Stacey, Small Town, Big Story and Death Valley, as well as films such as Belle and Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl.

Clive Russell plays Derek Abbott

Clive Russell in The Guest. BBC / Quay Street Productions / Jake Morley

Who is Derek Abbott? Derek is Richard's father. He works as a groundskeeper for Fran.

What else has Clive Russell been in? Russell is known for his roles in series including Roughnecks, Heartburn Hotel, Spaced, Happiness, Rockface, Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, Coronation Street, Game of Thrones, Ripper Street, Rellik, Doc Martin, Code 404, Dept. Q, The Sandman and Mr Bigstuff, as well as films such as Sherlock Holmes, Thor: The Dark World, Outlaw/King and The Last Duel.

Julian Lewis Jones plays Simon Sharp

Julian Lewis Jones in The Guest. BBC / Quay Street Productions / Jake Morley

Who is Simon Sharp? Simon is Fran's husband.

What else has Julian Lewis Jones been in? Jones has had roles in series including Where the Heart Is, Torchwood, Stella, House of the Dragon, The Wheel of Time, Call the Midwife and Dope Girls, as well as films such as Invictus, Zero Dark Thirty and Justice League.

Joseph Ollman plays Mike Rice

Joseph Ollman as Mike Rice in The Guest. BBC / Quay Street Productions / Simon Ridgway

Who is Mike Rice? Mike is a man who shows an interest in Ria.

What else has Joseph Ollman been in? Ollman has had roles in series including Industry, Vampire Academy, Domina, The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Queenie, Spent and Beyond Paradise.

Kimberley Nixon plays Eleri Abbott

Kimberley Nixon as Eleri Abbott in The Guest. BBC / Quay Street Productions / Simon Ridgway

Who is Eleri Abbott? Eleri is Richard's wife.

What else has Kimberley Nixon been in? Nixon is best known for playing Josie in Fresh Meat, while she has also appeared in Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging, Hebburn, New Blood, Ordinary Lies, Outlander, Death in Paradise, The Salisbury Poisonings, The Tuckers, Consent, Partygate, Shardlake, Peacock and My Lady Jane.

The Guest premiered on BBC One on Monday 1st September, with all episodes available on BBC iPlayer.

