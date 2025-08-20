Torchwood star's "twisting" new thriller The Guest confirms release date – with extra treat for fans
Eve Myles and Gabrielle Creevy lead the brand new drama.
The BBC has announced when Eve Myles fans can catch the Torchwood icon's latest drama series, The Guest, which will premiere on television and iPlayer in a matter of weeks.
The synopsis for The Guest, courtesy of the BBC, reveals that it "centres on the toxic and beguiling relationship between a successful business owner, Fran (Myles), and her employee, Ria (Black Doves star Gabrielle Creevy)".
It continues: "Ria has never had the time or opportunity to think about what she might actually want from the world. So, when she starts cleaning for Fran, she’s intoxicated by this confident and self-assured woman who encourages her to take control of her life, and when Ria flourishes, an intense friendship is forged.
"However, when Fran's advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots. What follows is a compelling and manipulative game of cat and mouse. But just who is playing who?"
Described as a "gripping" and "twisting" thriller by the broadcaster, The Guest will premiere on BBC One at 9pm on Monday 1st September.
And in an extra treat for engrossed viewers, the whole series will be available as an iPlayer box set that same evening, making it the perfect candidate for a weeknight binge-watch.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
In addition to Myles and Creevy, the four-part series also stars Sion Daniel Young (Lost Boys and Fairies), Emun Elliott (Guilt), Bethan Mary-James (Death Valley), Julian Lewis Jones (House of the Dragon), Joseph Ollman (Queenie), Clive Russell (The Witcher) and Catherine Ayers (The Way).
The miniseries is written by Matthew Barry, of acclaimed drama Industry and one-off feature Men Up, while Who Is Erin Carter? director Ashley Way leads production behind the camera.
The Guest premieres on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Monday 1st September.
Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Add The Guest to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.
Authors
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times, covering the latest and greatest scripted drama and comedy across television and streaming. Previously, he worked at Starburst Magazine, presented The Winter King Podcast for ITVX and studied Journalism at the University of Sheffield.