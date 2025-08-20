It continues: "Ria has never had the time or opportunity to think about what she might actually want from the world. So, when she starts cleaning for Fran, she’s intoxicated by this confident and self-assured woman who encourages her to take control of her life, and when Ria flourishes, an intense friendship is forged.

"However, when Fran's advice leads to a shocking event, the lives of these two very different women become intertwined by shared secrets and dangerous plots. What follows is a compelling and manipulative game of cat and mouse. But just who is playing who?"

Described as a "gripping" and "twisting" thriller by the broadcaster, The Guest will premiere on BBC One at 9pm on Monday 1st September.

And in an extra treat for engrossed viewers, the whole series will be available as an iPlayer box set that same evening, making it the perfect candidate for a weeknight binge-watch.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In addition to Myles and Creevy, the four-part series also stars Sion Daniel Young (Lost Boys and Fairies), Emun Elliott (Guilt), Bethan Mary-James (Death Valley), Julian Lewis Jones (House of the Dragon), Joseph Ollman (Queenie), Clive Russell (The Witcher) and Catherine Ayers (The Way).

The miniseries is written by Matthew Barry, of acclaimed drama Industry and one-off feature Men Up, while Who Is Erin Carter? director Ashley Way leads production behind the camera.

The Guest premieres on BBC One and iPlayer at 9pm on Monday 1st September.

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Ad