The adaptation of the Department Q novel series by Danish crime writer Jussi Adler-Olsen starred Downton Abbey favourite Matthew Goode as Carl Morck, a detective with a difficult past who is put in charge of a newly-formed unit that focuses on cold cases.

Goode is confirmed to be returning for the second season alongside the rest of his team, which includes Alexej Manvelov as Akram Salim, Leah Byrne as Detective Constable Rose Dickson, and Jamie Sives as Detective Chief Inspector James Hardy.

Matthew Goode and Jamie Sives in Dept. Q. Netflix

Dept Q. will once again be set and filmed in Edinburgh – meaning that familiar dingy basement office will be returning to our screens.

The first season was based on Mercy, the first book in Adler-Olsen's nine-novel series, and director Scott Frank has previously suggested that he would look to The Absent One, the second book, as inspiration for the new season.

Following the confirmation of the renewal, Scott said: "I’m grateful to the folks at Netflix, as well as our shining cast and crew, for once more risking their careers to enable my folly."

Goode thanked the streamer for "giving us the opportunity to further investigate Department Q's storylines".

He continued: "We have a wonderful cast and crew, headed by our resident genius Scott Frank. I cannot wait to read what comes from his magic quill."

Left Bank Pictures executive producer Rob Bullock noted: "So, we are going downstairs to Dept. Q for a second season.

"We at Left Bank Pictures nervously await what Scott has in store for his alter-ego Carl Morck, and the other enabling members of team do-lally. We salute Netflix’s courage to let them loose once again."

Netflix's Mona Qureshi and Manda Levina added: "We are raring to return to Carl Morck and his band of glorious misfits at Dept. Q.

"Scott Frank brought us best-in-class storytelling and thrilled Netflix audiences worldwide. We can’t wait to see what Morck and the gang uncover in season 2… Edinburgh, we’re back."

Season 1 of Dept Q. is available to watch now on Netflix.

