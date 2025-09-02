Plenty of drama ensues between the pair after Ria is pulled into Frank's orbit, with a co-dependence emerging that soon threatens to become twisted and manipulative.

Alongside the thrilling plot, the series' stunning locations have also captured the attention of viewers.

If you're wondering where the show was shot, and what the cast have said about the locations they filmed in, then read on for everything you need to know.

Where was The Guest filmed? All the locations

Eve Myles in The Guest. BBC / Quay Street Productions / Simon Ridgway

The Guest was both filmed and set in Wales, and the series received Welsh Government support via Creative Wales.

Emun Elliott, who plays Fran's business associate Richard in the series, said of filming in Wales: "Wales is fantastic, Cardiff is this brilliant urban city, but you step outside of it, and it’s a whole other world. We shot on Rhossili Bay, which is one of the most stunning locations I've ever seen."

He added: "I think this series will have a sense of scale. Ashley Way, our director focused on not just the intricacies of the drama but also used the landscape and the city of Cardiff itself as another character in the plot.

"Aside from the landscape and the locations in Wales, the people were fantastic. I never worked in Wales before, but there was a real warmth that I felt immediately from both the cast and the crew."

Executive producer Davina Earl added: "Matthew (Barry) is Welsh, he writes authentically, he knows the posh parts of Cardiff where Fran might hang out, he knows Ria’s world, and he understands her background, as does Gabi, who plays her.

"We have a beautiful manor house, and then Ria’s world, which is also shot so beautifully and with scale which feels gorgeous on screen. Then to be able to go to the Gower and see the coastline, which in the winter had a stark beauty about it. Wales offered brilliant filming locations and visual ambition."

Read on for a breakdown of the filming locations.

Whitson Court, Newport

The set of Maybury Court for The Guest. BBC / Quay Street Productions / Jake Morley

The most notable location used for filming is Whitson Court, the house which was used for Fran's home, Maybury Court. It is a Grade II listed building, which can be found in Goldcliff, Newport.

"Maybury Court is a beautiful home," Fran star Eve Myles told the BBC.

She added: "The land around it is stunning, and it is filled with all types of animals. It’s an oasis of otherworldliness which lends itself to the otherworldliness of The Guest."

Creevy added: "When you first see those gates open, it feels almost magical, like stepping into a fairy tale or a grand castle. That is exactly how Ria feels when she first sees it."

Rhossili Beach, Swansea

Another location used for filming was Rhossili Bay, Swansea. These scenes occur when Fran takes Ria away for a break by the sea.

Various locations in Cardiff

Other locations used for filming included areas throughout Cardiff, including Cardiff Central Police Station and various bars and restaurants.

This includes The Master Gunner pub, which was used in the opening episode, as well as coffee shop Maple and Bean, which can be seen when Fran and Ria chat over a coffee.

The Guest is available to watch on BBC iPlayer in full following its premiere on Monday 1st September.

