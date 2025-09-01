Speaking exclusively with Radio Times, Barry said: "I'm a working class boy from Cardiff myself, so I’ve always been really interested in themes of class and social mobility. There are scenes in the first episode that are completely ripped from my own life.

"I always remember turning up at Warwick University – this is not in the show – but I remember turning up at Warwick University and someone on the first day saying, ‘Oh, have you got your summer internship sorted?' I was like, ‘What are you talking about? What's your summer internship?’ ‘Well, you need your summer internship at either the law firm or the bank.'"

Barry continued: "And I kind of realised, because I hadn't gone to a private school, that it just was never even in the ether, and a lot of my experience at university and subsequently is where Fran’s speech in the first episode comes from about people playing by different rules.

"So a lot of it was kind of my experience of being a working class person entering a slightly more rarefied world. Even down to the chopsticks, I remember having chopsticks, 'I don’t know how to use these chopsticks, and sushi and all these weird things.' So I think I tried to borrow as much from my life for Ria as possible."

The Guest, which charts what has been described as "a compelling and manipulative game of cat and mouse" between Ria and Fran, also stars Sion Daniel Young, Emun Elliott, Bethan Mary-James, Julian Lewis Jones, Joseph Ollman, Clive Russell and Catherine Ayers.

Myles is best-known for her roles in series including Torchwood and Keeping Faith, while Creevy has previously had roles in Black Doves and The Pact.

The Guest will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Monday 1st September at 9pm.

