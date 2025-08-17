In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn confirmed: "I've already finished the treatment for the next story in what I’ll call the 'Superman Saga'.

"The treatment is done, which means a very, very worked out treatment. I'm working on that and hopefully going into production on that not too far away from today."

While keeping shtum on plot details and everything else a fan could possibly ask, it's clear Corenswet will be donning the iconic suit once more.

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr, David Corenswet as Superman, and Eddie Davenport as Ultraman in Superman. Warner Bros Pictures

James Gunn is a man who can't be stopped, with Supergirl slated to fly onto screens in June 2026 along with the current premiere of Peacemaker season 2, the latter of which will play a key role in connecting the DCU's storylines.

"It's a big part, definitely, Superman leads directly into Peacemaker," Gunn said. "It should be noted that this is for adults, not for children, but Superman leads into this show and then we have the setting up of all the rest of the DCU in this season on Peacemaker, it's incredibly important."

He continued: "Lots of guest stars coming up, lots of characters that are showing up that we've already met in Superman. I don't think there's anything that I've ever done that I love more than this season of Peacemaker, so I'm so excited for people to see it."

Chukwudi Iwuji, Danielle Brooks and John Cena star in Peacemaker. HBO Max/Warner Media

John Cena backed this up, noting that season 2 of Peacemaker is "furthering the narrative" rather than acting as a standalone series.

He explained: "Instead of standalone properties, all of the DCU is now connected, as you saw Peacemaker show up in Superman.

"I think what you see in season 2 is just a forward of that narrative. That whole DCU through line - it takes the 11th Street Kids through their next adventure, but it also has a lot to do with the DCU going forward."

Superman has been a box office hit, grossing $589 million worldwide, making it the seventh highest-grossing film of 2025, ranking just below Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning and How to Train Your Dragon and just above F1 and The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

