Starring in the drama are the likes of Nikki Amuka-Bird and John Simm, while Trevor Eve plays the titular character. But who else stars in the ensemble drama and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of I, Jack Wright.

Who's in the cast of I, Jack Wright? Full list of characters in the U&Alibi drama

The main cast for I, Jack Wright is as follows. Scroll on to find out more about the characters, plus where you may have seen the actors previously.

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sally Wright

John Simm as Gray Wright

Gemma Jones as Rose Wright

Trevor Eve as Jack Wright

Daniel Rigby as John Wright

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Emily Wright

Rakhee Thakrar as Laura Johnstone

Harry Lloyd as DCI Hector Morgan

Zoë Tapper as Georgia Wright

Liz Kingsman as DC Katie Jones

James Fleet as Bobby

Sabrina Bartlett as Bella

Percelle Ascott as Reuben

Nikki Amuka-Bird plays Sally Wright

(L-R) Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sally Wright and Eden Hollingsworth as Daisy in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

Who is Sally Wright? Sally is the third wife of Jack Wright.

Where have I seen Nikki Amuka-Bird before? Amuka-Bird has had roles in films including Jupiter Ascending, Denial, A Private War, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Old, Persuasion, Knock at the Cabin and Here, as well as series including Torchwood, Silent Witness, Luther, Death in Paradise, Inside No 9, Doctor Who, Hard Sun, Avenue 5 and Citadel.

John Simm plays Gray Wright

John Simm as Gray Wright in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

Who is Gray Wright? Gray is the eldest son of Jack Wright, born from his first marriage. He is trying to make it big as a record producer, but has gone of the rails, had trouble with money and is out of favour with Jack.

Where have I seen John Simm before? Simm is best known for playing the Master in Doctor Who, detective Sam Tyler in Life on Mars and detective Roy Grace in ITV's Grace. His other projects have included Collateral, Strangers, Trauma, Cold Courage and The Village alongside Maxine Peake.

Gemma Jones plays Rose Wright

Gemma Jones in I, Jack Wright. U

Who is Rose Wright? Rose is Jack's first wife and the mother of two of his children, Gray and John.

Where have I seen Gemma Jones before? Jones has had roles in films including Sense and Sensibility, the Bridget Jones series, the Harry Potter series, Rocketman and Wicked Little Letters, as well as series such as Spooks, Merlin, Death in Paradise, Unforgotten and Gentleman Jack.

Trevor Eve plays Jack Wright

Trevor Eve as Jack Wright in I, Jack Wright.

Who is Jack Wright? Jack is a highly wealthy businessman and the patriarch of the Wright family.

Where have I seen Trevor Eve before? Eve has had roles in series including Shoestring, Waking the Dead, Unforgotten, Strike Back and A Discovery of Witches, as well as films such as She's Out of My League.

Daniel Rigby plays John Wright

Daniel Rigby as John Wright in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

Who is John Wright? John is Jack Wright's second son from his first marriage, and a buttoned up figure who has taken on a big role in Jack's company.

Where have I seen Daniel Rigby before? Rigby has had roles in series including Black Mirror, Big School, Jericho, Teletubbies, Sick Note, Flowers, Landscapers, The Witchfinder, Tom Jones and Renegade Nell, as well as the film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain.

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis plays Emily Wright

Ruby Ashbourne Serkis as Emily Wright in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

Who is Emily Wright? Emily is Jack's granddaughter and Gray's daughter. She and her father do not see eye to eye.

Where have I seen Ruby Ashbourne Serkis before? Ashbourne Serkis had a small role in two of The Hobbit films, and has also had roles in series including National Treasure, The Serpent, Becoming Elizabeth and Shardlake.

Rakhee Thakrar plays Laura Johnstone

Rakhee Thakrar as Laura Johnstone in I, Jack Wright UKTV

Who is Laura Johnstone? Laura is the executor of Jack's will.

Where have I seen Rakhee Thakrar before? Thakrar has had roles in series including Peep Show, Cloud 9, EastEnders, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Karen Pirie, Sex Education and Finders Keepers, as well as films such as Wonka.

Harry Lloyd plays DCI Hector Morgan

Harry Lloyd as DCI Hector Morgan in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

Who is DCI Hector Morgan? Hector is the lead investigator looking into Jack's death.

Where have I seen Harry Lloyd before? Lloyd has previously had roles in series including Doctor Who, Robin Hood, Game of Thrones, Manhattan, Counterpart, Legion, Arcane and Prime Target, as well as films such as Jane Eyre, The Iron Lady, The Riot Club, The Theory of Everything, The Wife and The Lost King.

Zoë Tapper plays Georgia Wright

Zoë Tapper in I, Jack Wright. U

Who is Georgia Wright? Georgia is John's domineering and intense wife.

Where have I seen Zoë Tapper before? Tapper is best known for her roles in series such as Mr Selfridge, Liar and Grace. She also appeared in Netflix series The One and BBC's Rules of the Game.

Liz Kingsman plays DC Katie Jones

(L-R) Harry Lloyd as DCI Hector Morgan and Liz Kingsman as DC Katie Jones in I, Jack Wright. UKTV

Who is DC Katie Jones? Katie is a police officer working on the investigation into Jack's death.

Where have I seen Liz Kingsman before? Kingsman has had roles in series including Ballot Monkeys, Borderline, Timewasters, Starstruck, Wedding Season, Hijack, The Completely Made-up Adventures of Dick Turpin and Parlement.

James Fleet plays Bobby

James Fleet in I, Jack Wright. U

Who is Bobby? Bobby is Rose's new partner.

Where have I seen James Fleet before? Fleet is known for his roles in films including Four Weddings and a Funeral, Sense and Sensibility, Mr Turner and The Lost King, as well as in series such as The Vicar of Dibley, Bridgerton, Unforgotten, Outlander, Death in Paradise and Bad Education. More recently he has appeared in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Tom Jones, Beyond Paradise, Brian and Maggie and The Feud.

Sabrina Bartlett plays Bella

Sabrina Bartlett. Dave Benett/Getty Images for SALOME

Who is Bella? Bella is Gray's girlfriend and an aspiring musician.

Where have I seen Sabrina Bartlett before? Bartlett has had roles in Doctor Who, Poldark, Game of Thrones, Knightfall, Victoria, Bridgerton and The Larkins.

Percelle Ascott plays Reuben

Percelle Ascott. Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Who is Reuben? Reuben is a figure associated with Emily.

Where have I seen Percelle Ascott before? Ascott has had roles in series including Youngers, Wizards vs Aliens, The Innocents, Doctor Who, Tin Star and Domino Day, as well as films such as X+Y and I Came By.

I, Jack Wright is coming to U&Alibi on Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm.

