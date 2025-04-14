Detective drama Shoestring first aired on BBC One in 1979 and 1980, starring Trevor Eve.

After the end of the second season, Eve decided to step away and diversify into theatre roles, so the team reworked some storylines and popular elements from Shoestring to create Bergerac as a new drama.

Eve again confirmed this was the case when speaking with Radio Times magazine for the latest issue, saying: "That’s right. As John Nettles says, 'I owe my entire career to Trevor Eve.' I’m still waiting for him to buy me that pint."

When asked if, given the success of the Bergerac reboot, he would want to see Shoestring itself revived, he said: "I’m not sure who has the rights now. I had them for a long time. But Bergerac was on for so many years. I’m not sure Shoestring had the same impact.

"Mind you, there isn’t a day goes by when someone doesn’t ask me about it. And that’s fabulous. I remember being quoted as saying I hate people mentioning Shoestring. But I’m very proud of it."

Eve is now appearing in new U&Alibi series I, Jack Wright, in which he plays the titular character, a wealthy patriarch who is found dead from an apparent suicide.

However, the police soon come to suspect that Wright was actually murdered, making all of his family members and friends suspects.

Meanwhile, Wright's dramatic will turns them against one another.

I, Jack Wright is coming to U&Alibi on Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm.

