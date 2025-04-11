The police soon start to suspect murder, and after an explosive will reading leaves family tensions sky high, everyone is under the spotlight.

Each episode starts and ends with interviews with each of the central characters - and now, at a screening and Q&A for the series, Lang explained why he chose to use that dramatic device.

I, Jack Wright. UKTV

"We watch so many true crime shows on the TV, and the line between a true crime documentary and a true crime drama is increasingly blurred," he explained.

"I've done both. And I thought it would be really interesting to give it that extra dynamic, that makes the audience think, 'Hang on a minute, is this a real story?'

"It just bookends it beautifully. It gives you a totally different perspective on what's happened as well. It allows you to go forward and say, 'This is where they all are now. How the hell did they get there? How did she end up in prison? How did he end up in a homeless shelter?' You know, all of those questions."

Lang continued: "And it also offered me the opportunity to write a little kind of coda, a little homily at the end of each episode from Nikki’s character, just to tease into the next episode and just throw those little crumbs in that make an audience want to come back."

Also in the cast for the series are Trevor Eve, Gemma Jones, Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, Rakhee Thakrar, Sabrina Bartlett and Percelle Ascott.

I, Jack Wright is coming to Alibi on Wednesday 23rd April at 9pm.

