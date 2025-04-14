"In suburbia, we’re all fine with each other as long as we’re leaving each other alone, but that’s not friendship.

"In the first episode, you see how quickly the neighbours react defensively. They all profess to like each other and yet within the first episode they all become obstructive."

Alongside Halfpenny, the cast includes a number of other household names.

The Feud cast

Jill Halfpenny as Emma

Rupert Penry-Jones as John

Amy Nuttall as Sonia

Ray Fearon as Alan

James Fleet as Derek

Tessa Peake-Jones as Barbara

Larry Lamb as Terry

Alex Macqueen as Nick

Chris Gascoyne as Lee

Megan Trower as Beth

Jamie-Lee O’Donnell as PC Gallagher

Jill Halfpenny plays Emma

Jill Halfpenny plays Emma. Channel 5

Who is Emma? A solicitor. She decides to push ahead with a kitchen extension, which causes tension with her husband, who she suspects is hiding something, and their neighbours.

What else has Jill Halfpenny been in? Her extensive credits include EastEnders, Coronation Street, Byker Grove, Waterloo Road, Liar, The Drowning, The Holiday, The Cuckoo and Everything I Know About Love.

Rupert Penry-Jones plays John

Rupert Penry-Jones plays John. Channel 5

Who is John? Emma's husband. He is currently unemployed, which is a sore point in their relationship. John wanted to move house, so he isn't best pleased when Emma rejects that in favour of the extension.

What else has Rupert Penry-Jones been in? He's best known for Spooks, Whitechapel, Silk, The Drowning, Our House, The Strain and Those About to Die.

Amy Nuttall plays Sonia

Amy Nuttall plays Sonia. Channel 5

Who is Sonia? Emma and John's next-door neighbour. Sonia is a teacher. At the start of the series, they're all friends, but as tension builds, those dynamics begin to shift.

"She gets on really well with her neighbours, enjoys socialising with them and gossiping about the other occupants of the street," said Nuttall. "Although it becomes apparent quite early on though that she has a secret."

What else has Amy Nuttall been in? She's best known for Emmerdale. She's also appeared in Downton Abbey, Mr Bates vs The Post Office, Liar and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Ray Fearon plays Alan

Ray Fearon plays Alan. Channel 5

Who is Alan? Sonia's husband.

Speaking about Alan's marriage, Fearon said: "They had a great relationship, but then it turned stale. When they first started dating, Sonia said she didn’t want children, and she later changed her mind after the stage where she could have children. That is a real focal point in their relationship which isn’t spoken about but does surface every so often."

What else has Ray Fearon been in? His CV includes Coronation Street, Doctors, Champion and My Fault: London.

James Fleet plays Derek

James Fleet plays Derek. Channel 5

Who is Derek? Emma and John's next-door neighbour. Derek's son Marcus mysteriously disappeared a number of years ago, but no one knows what happened to him. Some of the neighbours have speculated that he killed him and buried him in the back garden.

"I've played villains before, but he's quite horrible," said Fleet. "He's a deeply unpleasant man and I couldn't imagine anybody more different to myself."

What else has James Fleet been in? As well as The Vicar of Dibley, he's had roles in Chambers, Little Dorrit, Outlander, Unforgotten and Beyond Paradise.

Tessa Peake-Jones plays Barbara

Tessa Peake-Jones plays Barbara. Channel 5

Who is Barbara? Derek's long-suffering wife. As anxiety mounts due to Emma's kitchen extension, Derek's treatment of Barbara becomes increasingly volatile. She desperately misses Marcus.

"We all put on a public face when we meet people and have to behave, and then behind closed doors there’s the private face which could be anything," said Peake-Jones. "For Barbara, it's more emphasised, because what she's dealing with behind their closed doors is so much more extreme."

What else has Tessa Peake-Jones been in? You probably know her from Grantchester. She's also had roles in Only Fools and Horses, Up the Garden Path, So haunt Me and The Demon Headmaster.

Larry Lamb plays Terry

Larry Lamb plays Terry. Channel 5

Who is Terry? Emma's wheeler-dealer dad. John hasn't spoken to him in years after he swindled the couple out of some money. Terry offers to help Emma push through the planning permission for her extension, but it will come at a cost.

What else has Larry Lamb been in? You've probably watched him in EastEnders and Gavin & Stacey. His other credits include Triangle, Get Back and The Bill.

Alex Macqueen plays Nick

Alex Macqueen plays Nick. Channel 5

Who is Nick? He lives opposite Emma and John. Nick keeps an eye on all of the comings and goings in the street with his security camera. He's also pushing for parking permits, which leads to confrontation.

What else has Alex Macqueen been in? You might know him from Holby City, The Inbetweeners and Sally4Ever.

Chris Gascoyne plays Lee

Chris Gascoyne plays Lee. Channel 5

Who is Lee? A contractor who is carrying out Emma's kitchen extension. Lee has a brusque demeanour and keeps asking her for more money to complete the job.

What else has Chris Gascoyne been in? He's best known for Coronation Street.

Additional cast includes:

Megan Trower (Ridley) plays Beth - Emma and John's teenage daughter. Her reaction to her parents' behaviour oscillates between embarrassment and condemnation.

Emma and John's teenage daughter. Her reaction to her parents' behaviour oscillates between embarrassment and condemnation. Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Derry Girls, Screw) plays PC Gallagher - a police officer who has a run-in with Emma during one particular court hearing. From that moment on, she has one thing on her mind: revenge. "To play her was all about holding her need for control and excitement in," said O'Donnell. "When people are manipulative, it’s almost like you can see them trying to hold in either their enjoyment when it’s working or the need for control when it isn’t. A lot of her personality is about maintaining absolute control of a situation, which makes her dangerously predatory."

The Feud airs on 5.

The Feud airs on 5.