But this all changes when Emma and John decide to add a kitchen extension to their house, and it's clear that these so-called friendships aren't as harmonious as they seem.

The synopsis reads: "As objections to Emma’s plans are raised, life-threatening secrets start rising to the surface. Laced with menace, The Feud reveals how Emma’s aspirational dream turns sharply into obsession, paranoia, and fear.

"One decision sets in motion events that have unforeseeable consequences for both her and the people living on her street."

As shown in the explosive clip, additional cast members include Larry Lamb (EastEnders) as Emma's father Terry, Jamie Lee-O'Donnell (Derry Girls) as police officer PC Gallagher, Alex Macqueen (Doctor Who) as oddball neighbour Nick and Chris Gascoyne (Coronation Street) as intimidating builder Lee.

Judith Alexander (The Crown), Joel Beckett (The Office), and newcomers Luke Hammond and Joel Kai Ali round off the cast of The Feud.

The Feud. 5

On what has been described as a drama full of paranoia, Halfpenny said of The Feud: "The spiral that we see Emma’s world take in The Feud, from one seemingly innocent situation to life altering revelations, is something I can’t wait to dive into!

"Getting to work in the Northeast with the teams at Channel 5 and Lonesome Pine, along with the rest of this brilliant cast, is a joy."

The Feud is coming soon to 5.

