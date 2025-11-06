Fans of historical dramas will no doubt be flocking to watch Netflix's new star-studded series Death by Lightning, which dramatises the true story surrounding the presidency and assassination of James Garfield.

Ad

While it tells Garfield's story, with the president being played by Michael Shannon, the series also focuses on his killer, Charles Guiteau, a failed lawyer and mentally ill man played by Matthew Macfadyen.

Shannon and Macfadyen headline the four-part limited series together, and are joined by a host of other A-listers including Betty Gilpin, Nick Offerman and Bradley Whitford.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for our guide to the cast and characters of Death by Lightning.

Death by Lightning cast: Who stars in the Netflix series?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Death by Lightning. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Michael Shannon as James Garfield

Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Guiteau

Betty Gilpin as First Lady Crete Garfield

Nick Offerman as Vice President Chester Arthur

Bradley Whitford as Senator James Blaine

Shea Whigham as Senator Roscoe Conkling

Paula Malcomson as Franny Scoville

Tuppence Middleton as Kate Chase Sprague

Archie Fisher as Joe Brown

Laura Marcus as Mollie Garfield

Barry Shabaka Henley as Senator Blanche Bruce

Željko Ivanek as Dr Bliss

Kyle Soller as Robert Todd Lincoln

Ben Miles as George Scoville

Vondie Curtis-Hall as Frederick Douglass

Shaun Parkes as Dr Charles Purvis

Alistair Petrie as John Sherman

Michael Shannon plays James Garfield

Michael Shannon as James Garfield in Death by Lightning. Larry Horricks/Netflix

Who is James Garfield? James Garfield was the 20th President of the USA, who was assassinated by Charles Guiteau. He was a Republican, and thus far the only sitting member of the House of Representatives to be elected president, having been elected to the US Senate. He was chosen as a compromise candidate for the Republican party's presidential nominee by rival factions, having not himself sought the position.

Where have I seen Michael Shannon? Shannon is known for his roles in films including Groundhog Day, Pearl Harbour, Vanilla Sky, 8 Mile, Bad Boys II, Revolutionary Road, Mud, Man of Steel, The Night Before, Loving, Nocturnal Animals, The Shape of Water, The Current War, Knives Out, The Flash, The Bikeriders, A Different Man and Nuremberg, as well as series such as Boardwalk Empire, Waco, The Little Drummer Girl, Nine Perfect Strangers and George & Tammy.

Matthew Macfadyen plays Charles Guiteau

Matthew Macfadyen as Charles Guiteau in Death by Lightning. Larry Horricks/Netflix

Who is Charles Guiteau? Charles was a failed lawyer who, while suffering with mental illness, assassinated President James Garfield. He believed that he had played a major role in Garfield's election victory, and had sought a senior position as reward. When he did not get it, he resolved to kill Garfield, deciding it was for the good of the nation.

Where have I seen Matthew Macfadyen? Macfadyen is known for his roles in series including Little Dorrit, Spooks, Ripper Street, Howards End, Quiz, Stonehouse and Succession, plus films such as Pride & Prejudice, Frost/Nixon, Robin Hood, The Three Musketeers, Anna Karenina, The Current War, Operation Mincemeat, Deadpool & Wolverine and Holland.

Betty Gilpin plays First Lady Crete Garfield

Betty Gilpin as Crete Garfield in Death By Lightning. Larry Horricks/Netflix

Who is Crete Garfield? Lucretia Garfield, known as Crete, was James Garfield's wife and the First Lady of the United States.

Where have I seen Betty Gilpin? Gilpin is known for her roles in series including Nurse Jackie, Masters of Sex, Elementary, GLOW, Gaslit, Mrs Davis, Three Women, American Primeval, Hal & Harper and The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, as well as films such as True Story, Isn't It Romantic, Stuber, A Dog's Journey, The Hunt and The Tomorrow War.

Nick Offerman plays Vice President Chester Arthur

Nick Offerman as Chester A Arthur in Death By Lightning. Larry Horricks/Netflix

Who is Chester A Arthur? Chester A was a Republican from New York, who served as President Garfield's vice president, before assuming the presidency himself after Garfield's assassination.

Where have I seen Nick Offerman? Offerman is known for his roles in series including George Lopez, Parks and Recreation, Fargo, Good Omens, Devs, Pam & Tommy, The Umbrella Academy and The Great North, as well as films such as Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, Sin City, 21 Jump Street, We're the Millers, The Lego Movie, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, The Founder, Bad Times at the El Royale, Civil War, The Life of Chuck and Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.

Bradley Whitford plays Senator James Blaine

Bradley Whitford as James Blaine in Death by Lightning. Larry Horricks/Netflix

Who is James Blaine? James Blaine was a Republican politician who represented Maine in the United States House of Representatives, served as Speaker of the House and was a Senator. He served as President Garfield's Secretary of State.

Where have I seen Bradley Whitford? Whitford is known for his roles in series including The West Wing, Trophy Wife, Transparent, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Echo 3, The Madness, The Handmaid's Tale and The Diplomat, as well as films such as Philadelphia, The Cabin in the Woods, I Saw the Light, Get Out and Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Shea Whigham plays Senator Roscoe Conkling

Shea Whigham as Roscoe Conkling in Death by Lightning. Larry Horricks/Netflix

Who is Roscoe Conkling? Roscoe was a Republican politician and New York state senator, who opposed Garfield and his plans for Civil Service reform.

Where have I seen Shea Whigham? Whigham is known for his roles in films including Fast & Furious, The Lincoln Lawyer, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, The Wolf of Wall Street, Star Trek Beyond, Kong: Skull Island, Sicario 2: Soldado, First Man, Bad Times at the El Royale, Vice, Joker, The Gray Man, Eileen, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning and F1, as well as series such as True Detective, Boardwalk Empire, Agent Carter, Fargo, Vice Principals, Waco, Homecoming, Gaslit, Perry Mason and American Primeval.

Paula Malcomson plays Franny Scoville

Paula Malcomson as Franny in Death by Lightning. Larry Horricks/Netflix

Who is Franny Scoville? Franny was the sister of Charles Guiteau.

Where have I seen Paula Malcomson? Malcomson has had roles in films including The Green Mile, AI Artificial Intelligence and The Hunger Games franchise, as well as series such as Deadwood, ER, Sons of Anarchy, Caprica, Ray Donovan, Redemption, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Parish and Mayor of Kingstown.

Tuppence Middleton plays Kate Chase Sprague

Tuppence Middleton. Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Channel 5

Who is Kate Chase Sprague? Kate was the wife of Rhode Island Governor William Sprague, who was accused of having an affair with Roscoe Conkling.

Where have I seen Tuppence Middleton? Middleton has had roles in series including Friday Night Dinner, Black Mirror, War & Peace, Dickensian, Sense8, Our House, CAUGHT and The Forsytes, as well as films such as Trance, A Long Way Down, The Imitation Game, Jupiter Ascending, Spooks: The Greater Good, The Current War, Fisherman's Friends, Downton Abbey and Mank.

Archie Fisher plays Joe Brown

Archie Fisher. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Who is Joe Brown? Joe Brown was Garfield's private secretary.

Where have I seen Archie Fisher? Fisher has had roles in the BBC series Boarders and the Netflix film Steve.

Laura Marcus plays Mollie Garfield

Laura Marcus as Mollie Garfield in Death by Lightning. Larry Horricks/Netflix

Who is Mollie Garfield? Mollie was the daughter of James and Crete Garfield.

Where have I seen Laura Marcus? Marcus has had roles in series including Tom Jones, Bad Education, Miss Scarlet, The Jetty, The Serpent Queen, The Devil's Hour and Andor, as well as the film The Great Escaper.

Death by Lightning is available to stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add Death by Lightning to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.