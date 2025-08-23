The acclaimed actor is, of course, best known most recently for his four-season stint as the ruthless media mogul Logan Roy on Succession – but which of that show's characters would fare best on 007: Road to a Million?

Posed that very question at an exclusive preview of season 2 hosted by Prime Video and Radio Times, Cox didn't hesitate in answering...

"Shiv – she would be the one who do it, because she’s so driven," he said. "She’s also very intelligent, she’s very smart.

"She’s got mislaid clearly over the years, but she would actually suss this out quite well."

Sarah Snook as Shiv Roy in Succession HBO

It's a solid call, given that Logan's daughter Shiv Roy (played by Sarah Snook) did – spoiler alert – ultimately end up emerging from Succession somewhat victorious and high up the ladder of Waystar RoyCo, albeit via a hollow marriage to the new CEO, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen).

As for her siblings, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin)? Cox delivered a scathing verdict. "The boys? Forget it."

Logan himself wouldn't take part, he suggested. "Logan would be wonderful, but then why would he give a f**k?" Cox quipped. "Why would he put himself in that jeopardy? He’s too old, too tired and too f**king talented for that s**t."

Brian Cox attends the exclusive Radio Times screening of Prime Video's 007: Road to a Million season 2 Gary Moyes

007: Road to a Million season 2 is streaming now on Prime Video, with Cox's Controller overseeing eight pairs of everyday contestants – including family duos, couples, and best friends – who travel to exotic hotspots like Bangkok, Mexico, the Bahamas, and the Alps to face daring challenges such as live scorpion encounters, and cable car peril.

Cox recently spoke to Radio Times about the future of the Bond movie franchise and revealed his thoughts on who should replace Daniel Craig as 007 on the big-screen.

"There’s so much up for grabs in terms of redefining Bond and how you can bring him up to date," he said. "Is Cillian Murphy being recommended? I think that would be interesting. I like Cillian. He’s very real, he’s got no crap about him."

You can watch the 007: Road to a Million season 2 trailer below.

