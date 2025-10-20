The first episode of The Forsytes has now aired on 5, and it has left things on a major cliffhanger for the central characters, with a secret having been revealed.

Ad

The series, which stars Stephen Moyer, Jack Davenport, Eleanor Tomlinson, Tuppence Middleton and Millie Gibson, amongst others, adapts John Galsworthy's well-loved novels, but is doing things a little different this time, so there could even be some surprises for die-hard fans.

The synopsis for the series says that it "chronicles the lives, loves, trials and triumphs of a wealthy late Victorian stockbroking family, whose generations are torn between the tradition and self-sacrifice versus personal happiness and the pursuit of love".

The synopsis continues: "Family stability is threatened by two chance encounters for rival cousins, Jolyon and Soames, throwing their previously steady lives into disarray. Married Jolyon contends with the reappearance of his former lover, Louisa, a lady’s maid-turned-dressmaker, while daughter June falls for a penniless architect.

"Soames, meanwhile, is enchanted by the beautiful and free-spirited dancer Irene. All must decide whether to be ruled by the head or the heart.

But when will the next episode of the series air on 5, and what is the full schedule for the remainder of the season? Read on for everything you need to know about the release schedule for The Forsytes.

When is The Forsytes episode 2 released on 5?

Stephen Moyer as Jolyon Senior in The Forsytes. Sean Gleason/5

The Forsytes episode 2 will air on 5 a week after the first, meaning it will arrive at 9pm on Monday 27th October.

Unlike some 5 shows which air episodes daily across a week or more, The Forsytes has gone for a traditional weekly release, with episodes only becoming available to stream after they have aired on TV.

How many episodes of The Forsytes will there be?

There will be six episodes of The Forsytes season 1 in total.

Thankfully, we already know that won't be the full run of the show, as it was renewed for a second season before the first even started airing.

The Forsytes release schedule – When are new episodes out?

Millie Gibson and Joshua Orpin as Irene Heron and Soames Forsyte. Sean Gleason/Mammoth Screen/MASTERPIECE

New episodes of The Forsytes will air every Monday on 5 at 9pm.

You can find the full release schedule for The Forsytes season 1 below.

The Forsytes episode 1 – Monday 20th October 2025, 9pm (out now)

The Forsytes episode 2 – Monday 27th October 2025, 9pm

The Forsytes episode 3 – Monday 3rd November 2025, 9pm

The Forsytes episode 4 – Monday 10th November 2025, 9pm

The Forsytes episode 5 – Monday 17th November 2025, 9pm

The Forsytes episode 6 – Monday 24th November 2025, 9pm

The Forsytes will start airing on 5 from Monday 20th October at 9pm.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.