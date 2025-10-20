There are so many reasons that viewers flock to watch period dramas like new 5 series The Forsytes, but one big one always has to be the incredible costuming, sets and locations.

In The Forsytes, viewers are transported back to Victorian England, where they meet the titular wealthy family, who own and run a stockbroking firm.

The series features an all-star cast, including Francesca Annis, Stephen Moyer, Jack Davenport, Tuppence Middleton, Millie Gibson and Eleanor Tomlinson.

If you're watching the series and think you recognise some of the locations, or simply want to know where all the magnificent sets were found or built, then look no further - we've got a full breakdown right here.

Read on for everything you need to know about the filming locations used for The Forsytes.

Where is The Forsytes set?

Danny Griffin as Jolyon, Tuppence Middleton as Frances and Stephen Moyer as Jolyon Senior in The Forsytes. Sean Gleason/5

The Forsytes is set in 1880s London, and follows the family behind a prominent stockbroking firm, Forsyte & Co.

It is based on John Galsworthy's Forsyte Saga novels, which were previously adapted as an ITV series called The Forsyte Saga in 2002.

Where was The Forsytes filmed?

Naomi Frederick, Joshua Orpin, Eleanor Jackson, Justine Moore, Danny Griffin and Tuppence Middleton behind the scenes of The Forsytes. Sean Gleason/5

Despite being set in London, The Forsytes was filmed predominantly at The Bottle Yard Studios in Bristol, and on location in the surrounding area between May and August of 2024.

Set interiors were built at The Bottle Yard Studios for rooms in Jolyon Forsyte’s Richmond Park house, Robin Hill, as well as Soames Forsyte’s Knightsbridge house on Montpelier Square, the solicitors offices of Forsyte & Co, Louisa Byrne's cottage and Philip Bosinney’s office.

Meanwhile, locations in and around Bristol that were used included Christmas Steps, which was transformed into the Parisian setting of 1880’s Montmartre, as well as St Mary Redcliffe Church, which was used as the church in episode 1.

Soho street scenes are filmed on All Saints Lane, Denmark Street, Hobbs Lane, Orchard Lane, Frog Lane and Frogmore Street, and Tailor's Court was used filming for cafe scenes. The Mahogany Parlour in The University of Bristol’s Goldney House was used as the setting for a Gentleman’s Club, and Dowry Square in Hotwells also features as a prominent setting.

Additionally, properties on Vyvyan Terrace and Christchurch Road were used as exteriors for main character residences and walking and talking scenes were filmed at Blaise Castle Estate, while Ashton Court Estate was used for scenes set in a park and a polo field.

The boxing ring that is seen in episode 1 was filmed at Arnos Vale Cemetery, a grade II* listed Anglican Chapel.

Ronnie Castillo, head of production at Mammoth Screen, said in a statement: "The Bottle Yard Studios are a home from home for Mammoth Screen, many of our productions filming and returning for more over the last decade. Katherine, Emma and the entire team go above and beyond, ensuring we feel welcome and our teams are fully supported for the duration.

"The studios are versatile, affordable and sustainable within easy reach of some remarkable locations and a very talented crew. We can’t wait to return to Bristol and The Bottle Yard Studios."

The Forsytes will start airing on 5 from Monday 20th October at 9pm.

