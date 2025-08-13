The film also makes use of an unconventional narrative technique – one that has earned The Life of Chuck praise from critics across the board.

Read on to find out how you can watch The Life of Chuck in the UK.

How to watch The Life of Chuck: Is it streaming anywhere?

Tom Hiddleston in The Life of Chuck. NEON

No, The Life of Chuck will be getting an exclusive theatrical release. While it premiered at TIFF last year, The Life of Chuck isn't hitting UK cinemas until Wednesday 20th August.

It will be getting a wide release across the country, so the easiest way to watch is to head to your local cinema.

In the US, The Life of Chuck was released on 6th June, and is already available to purchase on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, it will also be coming to Hulu for American viewers, so expect a possible Disney+ release at some point in the UK – but not before it finishes its theatrical run.

The Life of Chuck cast: Who stars in the film?

The Life of Chuck has an incredible all-star cast, including:

Tom Hiddleston as Charles 'Chuck' Krantz Jacob Tremblay, Benjamin Pajak and Cody Flanagan as young Chuck

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Marty Anderson

Karen Gillan as Felicia Gordon

Mark Hamill as Albie Krantz

Nick Offerman as the Narrator

Annalise Basso as Janice Halliday

In addition to the central characters, Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly, Kate Siegel, Matthew Lillard, David Dastmalchian, Violet McGraw, Michael Trucco and Hamish Linklater appear in the film.

There's also a cameo from writer-director-producer Mike Flanagan himself, which is a lovely Easter egg for fans of his work.

What happens in The Life of Chuck?

Annalise Basso and Tom Hiddleston in The Life of Chuck. NEON

Told in reverse order, The Life of Chuck explores three stages in, well, the life of Chuck Krantz. Those familiar with the Stephen King novella will be aware of the story, but it's perfectly accessible for newcomers as well.

From Chuck's early life in school, to his desire to be a dancer, right through to the premature end of the universe, The Life of Chuck is both fantastical and also a moving drama.

Not as horror-focused as a lot of Flanagan's other work, The Life of Chuck is gearing up to be yet another success from the filmmaker, already having done well across the pond in the US.

The Life of Chuck trailer

The Life of Chuck comes to UK cinemas on Wednesday 20th August.

