How to watch The Life of Chuck – is it streaming?
The latest Stephen King adaptation is nearly here.
Mike Flanagan has made a name for himself as an admirer of Stephen King's work after his 2017 adaptation of Gerald's Game and 2019's Doctor Sleep. Now, his King adaptations continue with the star-studded The Life of Chuck.
Premiering at 2024's Toronto International Film Festival and picking up the prestigious People's Choice Award, The Life of Chuck stars Tom Hiddleston as the eponymous Chuck Krantz, with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Karen Gillan appearing in supporting roles.
The film also makes use of an unconventional narrative technique – one that has earned The Life of Chuck praise from critics across the board.
Read on to find out how you can watch The Life of Chuck in the UK.
How to watch The Life of Chuck: Is it streaming anywhere?
No, The Life of Chuck will be getting an exclusive theatrical release. While it premiered at TIFF last year, The Life of Chuck isn't hitting UK cinemas until Wednesday 20th August.
It will be getting a wide release across the country, so the easiest way to watch is to head to your local cinema.
In the US, The Life of Chuck was released on 6th June, and is already available to purchase on Prime Video.
Meanwhile, it will also be coming to Hulu for American viewers, so expect a possible Disney+ release at some point in the UK – but not before it finishes its theatrical run.
The Life of Chuck cast: Who stars in the film?
The Life of Chuck has an incredible all-star cast, including:
- Tom Hiddleston as Charles 'Chuck' Krantz
- Jacob Tremblay, Benjamin Pajak and Cody Flanagan as young Chuck
- Chiwetel Ejiofor as Marty Anderson
- Karen Gillan as Felicia Gordon
- Mark Hamill as Albie Krantz
- Nick Offerman as the Narrator
- Annalise Basso as Janice Halliday
In addition to the central characters, Mia Sara, Carl Lumbly, Kate Siegel, Matthew Lillard, David Dastmalchian, Violet McGraw, Michael Trucco and Hamish Linklater appear in the film.
There's also a cameo from writer-director-producer Mike Flanagan himself, which is a lovely Easter egg for fans of his work.
What happens in The Life of Chuck?
Told in reverse order, The Life of Chuck explores three stages in, well, the life of Chuck Krantz. Those familiar with the Stephen King novella will be aware of the story, but it's perfectly accessible for newcomers as well.
From Chuck's early life in school, to his desire to be a dancer, right through to the premature end of the universe, The Life of Chuck is both fantastical and also a moving drama.
Not as horror-focused as a lot of Flanagan's other work, The Life of Chuck is gearing up to be yet another success from the filmmaker, already having done well across the pond in the US.
The Life of Chuck trailer
The Life of Chuck comes to UK cinemas on Wednesday 20th August.
