It stars Murphy as an overworked headteacher named Steve who runs a reform school for boys with behavioural difficulties and has been met with a mostly positive critical response – including in our very own four-star review.

As well as starring, Murphy also produced the film, persuading Mielants to adopt an unusual production style. To find out more, read our exclusive interview with the filmmaker – and read on for everything you need to know about how you can watch the film.

After an early September premiere at TIFF, Steve was given a limited run in UK cinemas from Friday 19th September. However, those who haven't been able to catch a screening don't have to wait too long to catch the movie as it is set to release on Netflix on Friday 3rd October.

Netflix will be the only streaming service to show the film (where it will release worldwide), and before then the only way to watch it is at one of the aforementioned cinemas showings.

Steve cast – Who stars in the film?

Jay Lycurgo and Cillian Murphy in Steve. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

As mentioned, Cillian Murphy plays Steve, while Tracy Ullman appears as his long-time deputy Amanda. Steve also features Jay Lycurgo as Shy – the troubled boy who was the main character in the original novel – while Simbi Ajikawo (aka Little Simz) stars as rookie teacher Shola, and Emily Watson plays therapist Jenny.

You can see the full cast list below:

Cillian Murphy as Steve

Tracey Ullman as Amanda

Jay Lycurgo as Shy

Simbi Ajikawo as Shola

Emily Watson as Jenny

Douggie McMeekin as Andy

Youssef Kerkour

Luke Ayres as Jamie

Joshua J Parker

Araloyin Oshunremi

Tut Nyuot

Tom Moya as Paul

Ahmed Ismail as Nabeel

Joshua Barry as Ash

Archie Fisher as Cal

Ben Lloyd-Hughes

Priyanga Burford

George Fouracres

Marcus Garvey

Ruby Ashbourne-Serkis

Roger Allam

Steve plot – What is it about?

Steve. Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Steve slightly shifts the focus of Porter's original novel. The novel is titled Shy after the name of its lead, a 16-year-old at a reform school – a boarding school for troubled boys.

The film, however, centres Steve, the headteacher of the school, and it follows a pivotal day in his life. Set in mid-1990s England, Steve must fight for both the school and his own mental wellbeing.

Fans of the bestselling book need not fear, however, as Shy's story is still central to the film, following him as he attempts to reconcile his own difficulties.

Steve trailer

You can watch the trailer for Steve here:

Steve releases on Netflix globally on 3rd October 2025.

