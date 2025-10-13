RadioTimes.com caught up with both of them exclusively, and Whitford explained how he first heard about the role in season 3 and what his initial reaction was.

He said: "I heard about it initially – was it the summer before this? I was shooting something in Budapest, and I got a text from Debora asking if I would be interested. And I knew it was playing Allison's husband, and it was a show I already loved, and I was absolutely beyond thrilled.

"It's an exquisite privilege to be able to work with Allison anytime, and after all these years, to be able to put all this history we have in this sort of funky, weird relationship is really, really fun."

Allison Janney as Grace Penn and Bradley Whitford as Todd Penn in The Diplomat. Liam Daniel/Netflix

The Diplomat season 3 will pick up directly after the season 2 cliffhanger, which saw President Rayburn dying after receiving a distressing call from Hal. This left Kate in a precarious position, after she had accused Grace of hatching a terrorist plot, and admitted she was after the Vice President's job.

The synopsis for the new run says: "Now the President is dead, Kate’s husband Hal may have inadvertently killed him, and Grace Penn is leader of the free world. None of this slows Hal’s campaign to land Kate the vice presidency.

"Kate steps into a role she never wanted, with a freedom she never expected, an increasingly complicated friendship with Foreign Secretary Austin Dennison, and an unnerving bond with First Gentleman Todd Penn."

Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell will of course be back in the show's central roles, while David Gyasi, Ali Ahn, Rory Kinnear and Ato Essandoh also return.

The Diplomat season 3 will stream on Netflix. Seasons 1-2 are available now – sign up from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Add The Diplomat to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.