However, when strange things start happening to the pair of them, they investigate just what is going on, and whether they are being targetted.

The show features Bilal Hasna and Vivian Oparah, while major stars including Penelope Wilton and Peter Serafinowicz play supporting roles. But who else appears in the series and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Dead Hot.

Who's in the cast of Prime Video series Dead Hot?

Here are the main cast members and characters in Dead Hot. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Bilal Hasna as Elliot

Vivian Oparah as Jess

Penelope Wilton as Francine

Peter Serafinowicz as Danny

Rosie Cavaliero as Bonnie

Rebekah Murrell as TBC

Alan Turkington as Timothy

Brandon Fellows as Charlie

Marcus Hodson as Will

Olisa Odele as Peter

Bilal Hasna plays Elliot

Bilal Hasna in Dead Hot. Matt Squire/Amazon MGM Studios

Who is Elliot? Elliot is a young man who has a job at a dog grooming partner, and who is still grieving the loss of his boyfriend Peter, who disappeared years ago, with only a finger left behind. He is best friends with Jess, has a wealthy grandmother who regularly checks in on him, and at the start of the series goes on a date with Will - which gets him excited to love again.

Where have I seen Bilal Hasna? Hasna has previously appeared in Screw and Extraordinary.

Vivian Oparah plays Jess

Vivian Oparah in Dead Hot. Matt Squire/Amazon MGM Studios

Who is Jess? Jess is a young woman who works in a shop and who, along with Elliot, is grieving the loss of Peter, her twin brother. She has grown close with Elliot since Peter's disappearance, and lives with him.

Where have I seen Vivian Oparah? Oparah's first on-screen role was in Doctor Who spin-off Class, while she has since starred in Rye Lane and Then You Run, while also appearing in Intelligence and I May Destroy You.

Penelope Wilton plays Francine

Penelope Wilton in Dead Hot. Matt Squire/Amazon MGM Studios

Who is Francine? Francine is Elliot's judgemental, overbearing grandmother, who dotes on him.

Where have I seen Penelope Wilton? Wilton has had many acclaimed roles over the years, including in series such as Doctor Who, Downton Abbey, After Life and Murder is Easy. She has also starred in films such as Calendar Girls, Shaun of the Dead, Pride & Prejudice, The History Boys, The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, Operation Mincemeat and The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

Peter Serafinowicz plays Danny

Peter Serafinowicz as Danny in Dead Hot. Matt Squire/Amazon MGM Studios

Who is Danny? Danny is a detective chief inspector who is looking into the case surrounding Peter's disappearance, and something new and mysterious which happens to Elliot and Jess.

Where have I seen Peter Serafinowicz? Serafinowicz has had roles in many major films and series over the years, including Guardians of the Galaxy, Shaun of the Dead, Run Fatboy Run, John Wick: Chapter 2, Sing 2, Spaced, Parks and Recreation, Doctor Who, The Tick, His Dark Materials, Dreaming Whilst Black and Rick and Morty. He will soon also be seen in Guy Ritchie Netflix series The Gentlemen.

Rosie Cavaliero plays Bonnie

Rosie Cavaliero as Bonnie in Dead Hot. Matt Squire/Amazon MGM Studios

Who is Bonnie? Bonnie is Elliot's aunt who is getting married. They do not get on.

Where have I seen Rosie Cavaliero? Cavaliero has previously appeared in many series, including Peep Show, Little Dorrit, Jam & Jerusalem, Spy, Inside No. 9, Death in Paradise, Doc Martin, Call the Midwife, Unforgotten, Ghosts, Gentleman Jack, Code 404, Funny Woman and The Power of Parker. She has also had roles in films including Vera Drake, Nativity! and The Children Act.

Rebekah Murrell plays TBC

Rebekah Murrell in Dead Hot. Matt Squire/Amazon MGM Studios

Who is TBC? Nothing is yet known about the character Murrell is playing.

Where have I seen Rebekah Murrell? Murrell has previously had roles in Roman Mysteries, Trying, In My Skin, The Pact and One Day.

Alan Turkington plays Timothy

Alan Turkington as Timothy in Dead Hot. Matt Squire/Amazon MGM Studios

Who is Timothy? Timothy is an aggressive man who brings his dog to the groomers where Elliot works.

Where have I seen Alan Turkington? Turkington has previously appeared in films including The Man From UNCLE and Dad's Army, as well as series such as Hollyoaks, Mrs Wilson and Heartstopper.

Marcus Hodson plays Will

Bilal Hasna and Marcus Hodson in Dead Hot. Matt Squire/Amazon MGM Studios

Who is Will? Will is a man Elliot goes on a date with after they meet in a bar.

Where have I seen Marcus Hodson? Hodson has previously appeared in The Little Mermaid, The Stand Up Sketch Show and Domino Day.

Olisa Odele plays Peter

Olisa Odele as Peter in Dead Hot. Matt Squire/Amazon MGM Studios

Who is Peter? Peter is Jess's twin brother and Elliot's boyfriend who disappeared five years before the series starts, with just a finger left behind.

Where have I seen Olisa Odele? Odele is known for his roles in My Parents are Aliens, Chewing Gum, It's a Sin, Starstruck, Am I Being Unreasonable?, Still Up and Big Boys.

Dead Hot will premiere on Prime Video on Friday 1st March. Try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days. Plus, read our guides to the best Amazon Prime series and the best movies on Amazon Prime.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

