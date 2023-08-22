The third season has been co-written by Rose Matafeo, Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, while Matafeo and Snedden also make their directorial debuts.

Matafeo previously revealed that she originally didn't have plans for a third season.

“I always thought two and out; it’s the British way," the New Zealander told Radio Times magazine.

"But then Stath Lets Flats had an amazing third series...” Matafeo added. "I will go wherever I can make work that I’m proud of."

Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel in Starstruck. Avalon UK, Mark Johnson, BBC

Starstruck season 3 will air in weekly double bills from 10pm on 28th August on BBC Three.

A BBC One run will follow, starting from 10pm on Friday, 1st September.

In addition, the full season will be available on BBC iPlayer from Monday 28th August.

The show was officially renewed for season 3 back in June 2022, with Matafeo saying in a statement: "A third? Sure. Fine. I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third instalment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden who I cannot seem to get rid of."

Gregor Sharp from BBC Comedy Commissioning added: “Starstruck is a blast of fresh comedy air, perfectly capturing the emotional mayhem of a new relationship with sharp wit, dry humour and a truthful eye - we can’t wait to see what Rose and the team have in store for Jessie and Tom in the new series.”

Starstruck season 3 cast

Rose Matafeo (Horndog) is back in her role as Jessie, while Nikesh Patel is also returning as Tom.

In addition, Minnie Driver (The Witcher: Blood Origin) is also reprising her role as Tom’s agent Cath, while Nic Sampson will also be back as Steve, and Emma Sidi as Kate.

New additions include John Simm (Life on Mars), who has joined the cast in a new role.

After the series first debuted in 2021, the show was nominated for Best Comedy Programme at the Broadcast Awards 2022, and Best Comedy Series at the Edinburgh TV Awards 2021.

Starstruck season 3 plot

Rose Matafeo and Emma Sidi in Starstruck. Avalon UK, BBC

Starstruck season 2 ended with Jessie and Tom declaring their love for one another, even though Tom had committed to filming in Atlanta for eight months.

Set two years on from the season 2 ending, season 3 will follow Jessie as she navigates single life in London, having parted ways with film star Tom.

"Two years on from the breakup, Jessie navigates the pressures of adulthood and is confronted with the consequences of her own choices as her friends move on to the next stages in their lives, while Jessie is left questioning what she is really looking for,” the official synopsis reads.

Is there a trailer for Starstruck season 3?

Not yet, but watch this space!

Starstruck season 3 will air on Monday 28th August on BBC Three and 10pm on Friday 1st September on BBC One. The full box set will be available on BBC iPlayer from Monday 28th August.

