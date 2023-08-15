The new season will be set two years after the last, and will follow Jessie as she navigates the pressures of adulthood and is confronted with the consequences of her own choices, as her friends move on to the next stages in their lives and Jessie is left questioning what she is really looking for.

Fans also won't have long to wait until they get to see this story unfold, as the full season will be available on BBC iPlayer from Monday 28th August. The series will also air in weekly double bills from 10pm on 28th August on BBC Three, with a BBC One run following, starting from 10pm on Friday 1st September.

Rose Matafeo and Nikesh Patel in Starstruck. Avalon UK, Mark Johnson, BBC

The third season has been co-written by Rose Matafeo, Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, while Matafeo and Snedden also make their directorial debuts on the season.

Joining Matafeo and Patel in the cast will be Minnie Driver, reprising her role as Tom’s agent Cath, and Doctor Who star John Simm, who joins the cast in an undisclosed role.

When the second season first debuted, Matafeo said she had always thought she would only do two seasons of the show, calling it "the British way".

"But then Stath Lets Flats had an amazing third series...” Matafeo added. "I will go wherever I can make work that I’m proud of."

The show was officially renewed in June 2022, with Matafeo saying in a statement: "A third? Sure. Fine. I’m truly thrilled to bring this incredibly talented cast back for a third instalment, and equally excited to clamber into the director’s seat alongside my nice friend Alice Snedden who I cannot seem to get rid of."

Starstruck season 3 will air on Monday 28th August on BBC Three and 10pm on Friday 1st September on BBC One. The full box set will be available on BBC iPlayer from Monday 28th August.

