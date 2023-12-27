Taking matters into his own hands and obliged to help bring Miss Pinkerton's murderer to justice, he sets out to uncover the murderer in Wychwood under Ashe. But upon arriving in the quaint village, he finds the townspeople are suspicious of him just as much as he is of them.

It wouldn't be a Christie adaptation without a large group of characters (and suspects), so the two-part series boasts the likes of Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Morfydd Clark (Starve Acre) and Tamzin Outhwaite (EastEnders).

But who else stars in Murder Is Easy? Read on to find out more about the cast of the new BBC adaptation.

Murder Is Easy cast: Full list of characters and actors in Agatha Christie drama

David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam

Morfydd Clark as Bridget

Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton

Sinead Matthews as Miss Honoria Waynflete

Tom Riley as Lord Whitfield

Douglas Henshall as Major Horton

Mathew Baynton as Dr Thomas

Mark Bonnar as Reverend Humbleby

Nimra Bucha as Mrs Humbleby

Phoebe Licorish as Rose Humbleby

Tamzin Outhwaite as Mrs Pierce

Kathryn Howden as Mrs Carter

Brian McCardie as Detective Bull

Kevin Mains as Constable Reed

Jon Pointing as Rivers

Demmy Ladipo as Jimmy Amaike

Gloria Obianyo as Ngozi Ude

David Jonsson plays Luke Fitzwilliam

David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz

Who is Luke Fitzwilliam? Having previously worked his way up in the Nigerian military, Fitzwilliam has a new job and life awaiting him in London. But on the train to the city he meets Miss Pinkerton, who informs him of something that he feels obliged to investigate further.

Where have I seen David Jonsson before? Jonsson is perhaps best known for his roles in BBC's Industry as Gus Sackey and in 2023 romcom Rye Lane as Dom. He has also starred in Endeavour, Deep State and Gen Y.

Morfydd Clark plays Bridget

Morfydd Clark as Bridget in Murder Is Easy.

Who is Bridget? Bridget was a secretary to Lord Whitfield until the pair fell in love and with their relationship, she has also climbed up the social ladder. She's an intelligent woman who has dreams outside of the village, but Fitzwilliam's arrival sparks something in her and the pair start investigating together.

Where have I seen Morfydd Clark before? Clark is best known for starring as Galadriel in Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but she has also starred in His Dark Materials and Dracula.

Penelope Wilton plays Miss Pinkerton

Penelope Wilton as Miss Pinkerton and David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Anne Binckebanck BBC/Mammoth Screen/Anne Binckebanck

Who is Miss Pinkerton? Miss Pinkerton seems to be the only person in her village who is concerned there's a serial killer on the loose. On her way to London to report the crimes, she meets Fitzwilliam on a train and tells him about the strange goings-ons.

Where have I seen Penelope Wilton before? Wilton has had numerous iconic roles over the years, including Harriet Jones in Doctor Who, Isobel Crawley in Downton Abbey and as Anne in After Life. She has also more recently starred in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.

Sinead Matthews plays Miss Honoria Waynflete

Sinead Matthews as Honoria Wayneflete. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz

Who is Miss Honoria Waynflete? Miss Waynflete is one of the more respected members of the close-knit Wychwood under Ashe community, often being the person that others look to for wisdom.

Where have I seen Sinead Matthews before? Matthews is best known for her co-leading role in Channel 4 comedy Hullraisers, but she has also featured in The Crown, Black Mirror and Nanny McPhee and the Big Bang.

Tom Riley plays Lord Whitfield

Tom Riley as Lord Whitfield in Murder Is Easy.

Who is Lord Whitfield? Lord Whitfield is arguably the richest man in Wychwood under Ashe and he makes sure everyone knows it, lauding his wealth over others and enjoying a comfortable life with Bridget.

Where have I seen Tom Riley before? An actor, producer and director, Riley is known for roles in Da Vinci's Demons, Monroe, The Nevers and more recently starred in Netflix's The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window.

Douglas Henshall plays Major Horton

Douglas Henshall in Murder Is Easy. BBC

Who is Major Horton? With a background in the military, Major Horton is a well-respected member of the Wychwood under Ashe community and bonds with Fitzwilliam.

Where have I seen Douglas Henshall before? Henshall is best known for his leading role in Shetland as DI Jimmy Pérez, but has also starred in Primeval, Iona and Who Is Erin Carter? on Netflix. He is also set to star in Kit Connor mystery horror film, One of Us.

Mathew Baynton plays Dr Thomas

Mathew Baynton as Dr Thomas in Murder Is Easy.

Who is Dr Thomas? The village doctor, Dr Thomas is faced with a big spanner in the works upon the arrival of Fitzwilliam, who threatens to shift his place in the community as a revered doctor.

Where have I seen Mathew Baynton before? Baynton is known for his work in the Them There collective, in which he has written and starred in shows such as Horrible Histories, Yonderland and Ghosts. He has most recently appeared in Wonka and is set to star in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

Mark Bonnar plays Reverend Humbleby

Mark Bonnar as Rev Humbleby and Douglas Henshall as Major Horton. BBC/Mammoth Screen,Anne Binckebanck

Who is Reverend Humbleby? As the village reverend, Reverend Humbleby provides a listening ear to all his parishioners but doesn't suspect anything untoward after the string of deaths. Although he fits into the upper echelons of this society, he is growing more concerned with class issues that plague Wychwood under Ashe.

Where have I seen Mark Bonnar before? Bonnar is known for his starring role as Max in Guilt, as well as his roles in Unforgotten, Shetland, Casualty and Line of Duty. He has more recently starred in The Rig and World on Fire.

Nimra Bucha plays Mrs Humbleby

Nimra Bucha as Mrs Humbleby and David Jonsson as Luke Fitzwilliam in Murder Is Easy. BBC/Mammoth Screen,Mark Mainz

Who is Mrs Humbleby? The wife to the village reverend, we learn more about Mrs Humbleby as time goes on, especially as to how she came to live in Wychwood in the '50s.

Where have I seen Nimra Bucha before? Bucha has starred in various Pakistani TV shows and films, and has also starred in Disney Plus's Ms Marvel and Polite Society.

Phoebe Licorish plays Rose Humbleby

Nimra Bucha as Mrs Humbleby and Phoebe Licorish as Rose Humbleby in Murder Is Easy. BBC/Mammoth Screen,Mark Mainz

Who is Rose Humbleby? Rose is the daughter of the reverend and Mrs Humbleby, who regularly socialises alongside her parents at fancy gatherings.

Where have I seen Phoebe Licorish before? A newcomer to the world of TV, Murder Is Easy marks Licorish's first major role in a TV series.

Tamzin Outhwaite plays Mrs Pierce

Tamzin Outhwaite as Mrs Pierce in Murder Is Easy. BBC/Mammoth Screen,Mark Mainz

Who is Mrs Pierce? Born and bred in the village, Mrs Pierce has jobs all around Wychwood, meaning she is often the eyes and ears of the small community.

Where have I seen Tamzin Outhwaite before? Perhaps best known for her role as Mel Owens in EastEnders, Outhwaite has starred in Red Cap, New Tricks, Ridley Road and the most recent second season of ITV's The Tower.

Kathryn Howden plays Mrs Carter

Kathryn Howden as Mrs Carter and Tamzin Outhwaite as Mrs Pierce. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz

Who is Mrs Carter? Mrs Carter is the other half of the double act that she has going on with Mrs Pierce, but is a bit more softer and led by her formidable counterpart.

Where have I seen Kathryn Howden before? Howden is best known for her role in River City but has also featured in Six Four, Holby City and Mountain Goats.

Brian McCardie plays Detective Bull

Brian McCardie as Detective Bull. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz

Who is Detective Bull? Detective Bull is a police officer who comes to investigate what's happening in Wychwood.

Where have I seen Brian McCardie before? McCardie is known for many roles over the years, most notably in Line of Duty, Time and more recently, Crime and Six Four.

Kevin Mains plays Constable Reed

Kevin Mains as Constable Reed and Brian McCardie as Detective Bull in Murder Is Easy. BBC/Mammoth Screen,Mark Mainz

Who is Constable Reed? Constable Reed is the accompanying officer helping Detective Bull in his investigations.

Where have I seen Kevin Mains before? Mains has had roles in ITV's Karen Pirie, River City, Mountain Goats and Shetland.

Jon Pointing plays Rivers

Tamzin Outhwaite as Mrs Pierce and Jon Pointing as Rivers in Murder Is Easy. BBC/Mammoth Screen,Mark Mainz

Who is Rivers? Rivers is the chauffeur, but was born and bred in the village, much like Mrs Pierce. He is vocal in his opinions about the changing class system in his hometown.

Where have I seen Jon Pointing before? Pointing is best known for his roles in Plebs and Big Boys but has also appeared in Starstruck, Smothered and Pls Like.

Demmy Ladipo plays Jimmy Amaike

Demmy Ladipo as Jimmy Amaike and Gloria Obianyo as Ngozi Ude. BBC/Mammoth Screen/Mark Mainz

Who is Jimmy Amaike? Jimmy is one of Fitzwilliam's friends who tries to deter him from venturing to Wychwood.

Where have I seen Demmy Ladipo before? Ladipo has most recently been on our screens in Dreaming Whilst Black as Maurice, but has also starred in We Are Lady Parts, Count Abdulla and is set to star in Netflix's The Kitchen.

Gloria Obianyo plays Ngozi Ude

Who is Ngozi Ude? Ngozi is another one of Fitzwilliam's friends who he meets up with in London, but she is less than impressed to learn that he is willing to jeopardise his new job by going to Wychwood.

Where have I seen Gloria Obianyo before? Obianyo has starred in Good Omens as Uriel and as a young Oyin in Riches, but has also appeared in Dune and Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

Agatha Christie's Murder Is Easy airs on BBC One on Wednesday 27th December at 9pm, with both episodes available on BBC iPlayer from 6am. Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

