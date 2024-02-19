Howells spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press in January, and addressed how it differs playing the two characters, Colin and Owen.

Howells said: "I love Colin, and yesterday I think was three years since It’s a Sin came out. So looking back was so crazy, because I feel like I was a different person then, a different actor.

"But Owen’s a lot more spunky I guess, and he’s a lot more of a kind of badass. And that's what I kind of loved doing in this role, is trying to prove people wrong and show people that I can do more.

"I will forever be grateful for Colin and It’s a Sin, but I'm excited now to do different things and constantly learn about myself as an actor and as a person."

Asked which character he has preferred playing, Howells said: "I don't really have a preference. I just love constantly trying to do different things.

"That was one thing about growing up in Royal Welsh [College of Music and Drama], looking at someone like Sophie Melville [Howells's co-star in The Way], I got to kind of be like, ‘Oh my God, I want a career like Sophie's, who constantly does different things.'

"And I think that's always what I've aspired to do. So I just want to keep doing different things and keep kind of learning, really. And being proven wrong, you know what I mean? That's what I love about this craft, is that you think you can only do one thing, but actually you might be able to throw yourself into something altogether that you wouldn't have expected to do.

"So yeah, no preference, just grateful for the work."

As well as starring Howells and Melville, three-part drama The Way also stars Steffan Rhodri, Mali Harries and Maja Laskowska, while Sheen, who directs the series, also appears in a supporting role.

The Way will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday 19th February, and will air on BBC One from 9pm.

