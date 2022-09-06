First off it's worth discussing what to expect. Every year now, since 2007, we've seen a new Apple iPhone hit the market. This year will be no exception and the event scheduled for Wednesday evening fits with the release pattern of recent years. Generally, a new iPhone is released in September in time for the seasonal rush so we expect to know the iPhone 14 UK release date by the end of the week.

The iPhone 14 could be arriving this week, with a huge Apple event scheduled for this Wednesday. Want to tune in and see the latest iteration of the world's most popular smartphone? Here's how.

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 13 mini will not receive a follow-up, with smaller phones seemingly out in the cold popularity-wise. Instead, we're expecting an iPhone 14, an iPhone 14 Pro and an iPhone 14 Pro Max all to be released.

Apple is also expected to unveil a new Apple watch, following up on the Apple Watch 7 which landed late last year. It impressed us, scoring 4.3 stars in our full Apple Watch 7 review. Now, we're keen to see how Apple improves on the formula across its wearables and smartphones.

As always expectations are fairly high. Apple routinely creates some of the very best smartphones money can buy, combining sophisticated technology and exclusive Apple chipsets with well-designed UIs and intuitive software. Currently, there are more capable Android competitors than ever, so it will be important to Apple that its leading phones are seen to progress and to appeal to the mass market.

How to watch the Apple 'Far Out' event live stream in the UK

If you're keen to watch along live and get the earliest possible glimpse of the iPhone 14 Series, then it's simple to do so.

Just click the window above to connect to the live stream at 6pm BST on Wednesday 7th September, or head over to Apple's YouTube channel.

When is iPhone 14 coming out?

Right now, this is unconfirmed as Apple likes to keep its cards close to its chest before a big launch. However, going off previous years, the official release date tends to be a week after the event.

When can I pre-order the iPhone 14?

Fortunately, for those who want a new iPhone ASAP, previous iPhone models have been available to pre-order from the Friday following the event.

If Apple follows the same trend this year, the iPhone 14 series will be available to pre-order in the UK from this Friday. However, at the moment, this is still speculation. The official dates and timings for the UK should be revealed following the event on Wednesday.

In the meantime, the iPhone 13 models and more affordable iPhone SE are available at most UK retailers.

