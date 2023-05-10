At today's Google IO event 2023 — the annual developer conference held by Google — the tech company introduced its brand new smartphone to the foldable phone market. A few days before the event, Google posted a brief video teasing the foldable phone titled May the Fold Be With You, and Pixel fans got their first glimpse of the device.

Are you Team Pixel? Google has announced its first ever foldable smartphone to finally rival devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

From what we could see at the time, the camera bar on the back of the phone looked similar to the other Pixel devices but didn’t stick out as prominently, and it opened in a similar way to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now, of course, we have some more intel.

A foldable smartphone positions itself between a phone and a tablet. This pocket-sized Google Pixel Fold looks like a Pixel phone on the outside, and offers an immersive display for films, photos, work and gaming on the inside. The Google Pixel Fold is powered by the Google Tensor G2 chip, similarly to the brand new Google Pixel 7a, making the device efficient and secure.

Perhaps one of our favourite things about the Google Pixel Fold is the exciting new ways you can multitask. Here’s everything you need to know about Google’s first ever foldable phone.

Pre-order the Google Pixel Fold from £1,749 at Google

As of today (Wednesday 10th May), the Google Pixel Fold is available to pre-order, and the smartphone will begin shipping next month.

Google Pixel Fold UK price

The Google Pixel Fold is priced from £1,749 in the UK. It's a hefty price tag, but it's to be expected, particularly as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is priced from £1,649.

Google Pixel Fold design: what does the Google foldable smartphone look like?

Google

First things first, what are the dimensions? The Google Pixel Fold has a 5.8-inch display when folded, and a 7.6-inch display when unfolded; it’s the same size as Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4.

The Google Pixel Fold packs a lot of features into its thin design, from the camera, long-lasting battery, speakers, and haptic technology.

The Corning Gorilla Glass Victus outer screen and IPX8 rating for water resistance ensures the Google Pixel Fold is durable, and the stainless steel hinge, which holds the two screens together, is secure and smooth-acting.

Currently, the Google Pixel Fold comes in two colourways: Porcelain and Obsidian.

Google Pixel Fold 2023 brand new features

Google

One of the most exciting features on the Google Pixel Fold is its ability to multitask. In split screen mode, you can multitask with two apps side-by-side, such as dragging photos from Google Photos to Messages or Slides.

When opened, the large screen gives you all the benefits of using a tablet, as you can fully immerse yourself when you’re watching a TV show, reading an e-book or playing a game. The Google Pixel Fold’s tabletop mode is especially brilliant for watching YouTube videos. Learning to play guitar or fixing a broken part? In tabletop mode, you can crack on and not have to worry about holding the screen.

Moving on to the camera, the Google Pixel Fold includes an ultrawide lens, five-times optical zoom, and up to 20-times super res zoom. Selfies have never been easier (nor have you ever looked so dazzling), too, with the 48MP Rear Camera Selfie. Simply unfold the phone, frame yourself with the front display, and take a photo! Other camera functions include Real Tone, Night Sight, Portrait mode and 10-bit HDR video.

The Google Pixel Fold’s battery can last over 24 hours, and up to a staggering 72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode. It also comes with wireless and fast wired charging.

How to buy the new Google Pixel Fold in the UK

The Google Pixel Fold, available in Porcelain and Obsidian colours, is available to pre-order from today (Wednesday 10th May), and shipping begins next month. The foldable smartphone is available to purchase from the following retailers.

Will there be a Google Pixel Flip?

As we mentioned earlier, the Google Pixel Fold will rival the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: a powerful foldable phone which boasts 12GB RAM and a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset. Samsung also has a flip phone: the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is powered by high-tech internals.

The RadioTimes.com team loved the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 when we reviewed it — we awarded it four out of five stars — and it’s got us wondering: will there be a Google Pixel Flip?

At the Google IO conference 2023, a flip phone was not announced or teased. However, that doesn’t mean Google won’t release a Pixel Flip in the future.

