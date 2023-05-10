At 2022’s Google IO event, the tech giant offered us a glimpse of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, before unveiling them at a New York event that October. This year, the Google Pixel 7a was the most rumoured device leading up to the event, and we were excited to see the much-talked about smartphone finally revealed.

It’s finally that time of the year again: the Google IO 2023. The annual developer conference held by Google can be watched by those of us at home via live streamed keynote sessions, and there’s a restricted in-person audience, too.

The Google Pixel 7a prioritises speed and quality, with the Google Tensor G2 chip, the 6.1-inch display (which is equipped with a 90Hz refresh rate) and the 8 GB of RAM making the smartphone responsive, as well as making switching between apps a breeze.

And, if you buy the new Google Pixel 7a from O2 or EE before 22nd May, you can also a free pair of Pixel Buds Series A (worth £99.99).

With an upgraded dual rear camera system, too, Google’s mid-range phone is shaping up to be an overachiever in everything but the price. Here’s what you can expect from the Google Pixel 7a, and how to get your hands on one.

More like this

Buy the Google Pixel 7a from £449 at Google

For the latest smartphone releases, such as the Samsung Galaxy S23, stay up to date with our Technology section.

The Google Pixel 7a was released today (Wednesday 10th May). You’ll be pleased to know that the mid-range phone comes in multiple colour variations: Charcoal, Sea, Snow and Coral (the Coral colourway being a Google Store exclusive).

Google Pixel 7a UK price

The Google Pixel 7a is priced from £449 in the UK, which is what we expected from the mid-range A-Series. Features from Google’s premium phones, such as Face Unlock, 8GB of RAM, a 90Hz smooth display and wireless charging, are now included for the first time on an A-Series smartphone, making the Google Pixel 7a price tag even more enticing.

Google Pixel 7a 2023 brand new design

Google

The Google Pixel 7a is as durable as it is sophisticated. It has a sleek back, a metal frame and a camera bar, and it’s Google’s most durable A-Series device yet. The Pixel 7a can withstand water and dust with IP67 protection, and the Corning Gorilla Glass display is scratch resistant — a huge reassurance for the clumsy members of the RadioTimes.com Technology team.

To support Google’s sustainability commitment, the aluminium housing is made with 100 per cent recycled content, as well as including elements of recycled glass and plastic.

There’s a 6.1-inch FHD OLED display with up to 90Hz. Plus, you already know the gorgeous colourways this new device comes in: Charcoal, Sea, Snow and Coral. And Google is even launching the Pixel Buds A-Series in Sea, because who doesn’t love to match their wireless earbuds with their phone?

Looking at switching up your wireless earphones? Take a look at the best AirPods alternatives.

Google Pixel 7a 2023 all-new features

Google

With its upgraded dual rear camera and Google Tensor G2’s advanced image processing, you can take Instagram-worthy photos with each snap. Night Sight, which is twice as fast on the Pixel 7a as it is on the Pixel 6a, enables you to take brilliant quality photos in low light, and Google Photos allows you to correct blurry images and remove distractions (namely, people who walk in the background when you’re trying to capture a good photo!), with Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser.

The main camera also has a 72 per cent larger sensor than its predecessor, the Pixel 6a, and it has a 13MP ultrawide lens, so you can fit more in your shots.

As for taking the perfect selfie, Google has assured us all skin tones are represented accurately with Real Tone, and the Super Res Zoom makes for clear close-up portraits, even from far away.

The RadioTimes.com team likes a smartphone which makes our lives easier, and the Google Pixel 7a certainly does that. The At A Glance function shows the user important information at the right time, like the weather and when you need to leave to catch your flight, for example. Meanwhile, Assistant Voice Typing lets you type with your voice, and Voice Message Transcription allows you to read audio messages.

How to buy the Google Pixel 7a in the UK today

The Google Pixel 7a is available to purchase from today (Wednesday 10th May) at the following UK retailers.

The new Google smartphone is available to buy at a number of UK retailers and networks:

If you buy the Google Pixel 7a from any of the networks before 22nd May, you can also a free pair of Pixel Buds Series A (worth £99.99).

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How does the Google Pixel 7a compare to the Samsung Galaxy A54?

The Samsung Galaxy A54 is probably the closest competitor to the Google Pixel 7a for mid-range phones. The two smartphones start from the same price point, £449, and both come in a range of colourways, with the A54 boasting Black, Green, Purple, White and Silver variations.

The A54 has a slightly larger screen to the Pixel 7a’s 6.1-inch display, coming in at 6.4 inches. The Samsung Galaxy A54 also has a higher 120Hz display, which makes for a vivid screen which is highly visible even under direct sunlight. But perhaps the biggest selling point for the A54 is its battery life, which can last for over two days thanks to the 5,000mAh battery – and it only takes 82 minutes to be fully charged.

Take a look at our Samsung Galaxy A54 release date page for more information.

The Google Pixel 7a was predicted to fall short in the battery department, however the mid-range phone has done better than expected. The Pixel’s Adaptive Battery can last over 24 hours, and if you turn on Extreme Battery Saver, the battery can last up to 72 hours. The smartphone learns your favourite apps, too, so you’ll never waste power on ones you don’t really use. The Google Pixel 7a also comes with 18W fast charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

Buy the Google Pixel 7a from £449 at Google

To help you decide which smartphone to purchase, we've put together a complete list of Samsung phones with prices, plus here are the best mid-range phones.