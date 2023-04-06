For the next week, several major retailers are running significant deals on a number of products. From big cuts to phones and TVs to discounts on toys and family days out, there’s something here for everyone.

Spring has sprung and the Easter weekend is already upon us. It’s terrifying how quickly 2023 is going but be brave, because Good Friday also means the start of the Easter sales.

To help you wade through all these offers, the RadioTimes.com team has hopped from shop to shop and found the best deals available. Covering kitchen appliances, technology and experience days, this list features the 12 best ways to spend your money this Easter.

Not every deal will get you hundreds of pounds off, but all the savings here will get you a significant saving on a genuinely useful or usually expensive product.

We know we’re rabbiting on, but it’s important you take advantage of some of these great prices. So without further ado, here are the best offers from the Easter sales.

Best Easter deals from 2023 UK Bank Holiday sales at a glance:

Which UK retailers have Easter sales?

There's a huge number of retailers running deals this weekend. From tech giants to clothing stores, you've got plenty of choices for where to spend your money.

Here's a list of the retailers taking part in the Easter sales:

Currys - Running "epic deals" on TVs, games consoles, and vacuum cleaners

- Running "epic deals" on TVs, games consoles, and vacuum cleaners AO - This store has great deals on kitchen appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines

- This store has great deals on kitchen appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines John Lewis - This retail giant has massive sales on Le Creuset and Barbour, as well as laptops and dresses

- This retail giant has massive sales on Le Creuset and Barbour, as well as laptops and dresses Virgin Experience Days - Up to 50% off driving experiences, plus fine dining and afternoon tea discounts

- Up to 50% off driving experiences, plus fine dining and afternoon tea discounts BuyaGift - Spa deals, theatre tickets and family getaways are all on offer

- Spa deals, theatre tickets and family getaways are all on offer Very - Very has up to £80 off iPhones, plus games consoles and smartwatches

- Very has up to £80 off iPhones, plus games consoles and smartwatches Mobiles.co.uk - Running huge deals on phones and SIM-only plans, such as Vodafone

- Running huge deals on phones and SIM-only plans, such as Vodafone Boots - up to 70% off bathroom products, including Ted Baker and No.7

- up to 70% off bathroom products, including Ted Baker and No.7 M&S - This superstore is halving the price of clothing brands

Best deals, bundles and offers from the 2023 Easter sales

Spend just £92 a year on the Vodafone SIM-only deal

Vodafone

What’s the deal: Vodafone’s SIM-only deals have been cut in price, with savings of up to 9% a month. In this deal, you can pay £7.67 for 100GB of data and unlimited minutes and texts, that’s just £92 a year.

Why we chose it: This saving may look small, but it’s a significant cut on an already well-priced phone deal. Bear in mind though, it’s SIM-only so you may also have to pay monthly costs for a phone.

Vodafone SIM Only deal | £8.50 £7.67 a month (save £0.83 or 9% a month)

Get £40 off Samsung Galaxy Buds2

What’s the deal: The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 have up to five hours of battery life, are water and sweat resistant, and have adjustable noise-cancelling technology. Now, you can get these earphones for under £100.

Why we chose it: The Galaxy Buds2 are often put on sale, but usually only in the bundle with the latest Samsung phone. But now you can get them on their own at a discounted price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 | £139 £99 (save £40 or 28%)

Save £80 on the iPhone 14 Plus

Apple

What’s the deal: The latest iPhone model, the iPhone 14, has been reduced from £949 to £869 on Very. That’s £80 off a 128GB phone with a 6.7-inch display, a full day of battery life and a 4K Cinematic mode.

Why we chose it: If you know Apple, you know that discounts on their products are rare. So while 8% off may not seem like a lot, this is one of the best prices you could possibly get on a brand-new iPhone.

iPhone 14 Plus | £949 £869 (save £80 or 8%)

Get £50 off Meta Quest 2 All-in-One VR Headset

What’s the deal: The Meta Quest 2 has been reduced by £50 from £399.99 to £349.99. The all-in-one headset comes with two touch controllers, batteries, silicone cover, glasses spacer, charging cable and power adapter.

Why we chose it: The Meta Quest 2 is one of the most popular headsets on the market thanks to its wireless setup and huge catalogue of compatible games. To get it, plus extras, at this price is a great bargain.

To find out more, read our verdict on is the Meta Quest 2 worth it?

Meta Quest All-in-One VR Headset | £399.99 £349.99 (save £50 or 12%)

Get £350 off Samsung 55-inch QLED Smart TV

Samsung

What’s the deal: You can save a whopping £350 on this Samsung QLED Smart TV, which has gone down from £999 to £649. With a 4K HDR screen, 3D surround sound and all the streaming perks of Smart TV, this is a great buy.

Why we chose it: A £350 saving on a TV this size and this high-spec is really a no-brainer. We only want to have to buy a TV once, so why not make that time now and save 35%?

For more Samsung TVs, check out the best Samsung QLED deals.

Samsung 55-inch QLED Smart TV | £999 £649 (save £350 or 35%)

Save £56 on PlayStation 5 with God of War Ragnarök and Hogwarts Legacy

Very

What’s the deal: Get £56 off this PlayStation 5 bundle, complete with God of War Ragnarök and Hogwarts Legacy games.

Why we chose it: The PlayStation 5 is the best console around right now and these two games are among the most popular you can buy. This Easter, you can get all three

PlayStation 5 with God of War Ragnarök and Hogwarts Legacy | £595 £539 (save £56 or 9%)

Get £82 off the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle

LEGO

What’s the deal: The famous LEGO Hogwarts Castle has been reduced from £409.99 to £327.99, that’s a saving of £82 or 20%.

Why we chose it: Fact one, LEGO is expensive. Fact two, Harry Potter LEGO sets are among some of the most expensive. This castle set may still carry a hefty price tag, but if it’s something you’ve always wanted there’s no better time to get one than now.

For more great LEGO savings, check out our guide to the best LEGO deals this month.

LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle | £409.99 £327.99 (save £82 or 20%)

Get £150 off Bosch Series 2 Wi-Fi Connected Dishwasher

ao

What’s the deal: You can get this Bosch Series 2 Dishwasher for 28% off in the ao sale. This item has 12 settings, including the SpeedPerfect+ setting which cuts wash time in half, and it can be controlled from your smartphone.

Why we chose it: A dishwasher is a brilliant addition to the kitchen as it can save time and energy. If you’ve yet to buy one, or yours needs replacing, this is the perfect opportunity.

Bosch Series 2 Wi-Fi Connected Dishwasher | £529 £379 (save £150 or 28%)

Save 47% off SHARK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Currys

What’s the deal: Get £180 off this SHARK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner at Currys. The product has anti hair wrap technology, 40 minutes of battery life and LED headlights to help you spot dirt.

Why we chose it: This state-of-the-art vacuum cleaner has gone from over £350 to under £200, that’s a great saving on an essential item.

SHARK Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £379 £199 (save £180 or 47%)

Get 75% off Aston Martin Double Driving Experience for Two

Virgin Experience Days

What’s the deal: Get nearly £300 off the ultimate driving day out with the Aston Martin Double Driving Experience for Two. You and a friend will each get six miles of drive time in a classic Aston Martin car, with over 16 locations available.

Why we chose it: For under £100 you can live like James Bond and drive in a top of the range vehicle. These experiences are usually bank-breakers but now you can get this one for 75% off.

Find more high-octane days out in our driving experience days.

Aston Martin Double Driving Experience for Two | £396 £99 (save £297 or 75%)

Get Three Course Dining Experience at Marco Pierre White's for half price

Virgin Experience Days

What’s the deal: 50% off a three-course meal at Marco Pierre White's London Steakhouse. The price for this experience is usually £149 but in the Easter sales it’s just £75.

Why we chose it: Marco Pierre White’s steak restaurants are known for their quality ingredients and large bill. With this experience you’re getting much more for less and getting an incredible fine-dining experience for under £100.

Three Course Dining Experience at Marco Pierre White's London Steakhouse | £149 £75 (save £74 or 50%)

Get the Pampering Pass for half price

BuyAGift

What’s the deal: You can now get the BuyaGift Pampering Pass at half price. This pass can give you access to 235 spa locations across the country and lets you pick from any treatment, from massages and mud baths to lunch and swimming pool use.

Why we chose it: The variety this experience can get you, combined with 50% off, is an incredible deal to snap up this Easter. Treat a loved one or book in a self-pamper this Spring and feel your stress melt away.

The Pampering Pass | £198 £99.99 (save £98.01 or 50%)

