Apple just launched the Apple Watch Series 8 alongside the iPhone 14 , and there are already some deals to be had as retailers and phone networks compete for your custom. Plus, it's a good time to be considering older models too, as the new release could bring their prices down.

As you might have guessed from the "healthy leap ahead" tagline, or indeed seen in Apple's Far Out online event, the latest Apple Watch once again focuses on health. It also goes further than ever in providing safety features, an aspect of the product that Apple was very keen to emphasise.

During a strange video presentation in which letters — apparently sent to Tim Cook — were read aloud, a number of impressed Apple Watch users detailed the various ways in which Apple Watch's health and safety features had saved their lives. This has to be taken with a hefty pinch of salt, but the new watch certainly does pack in more peace of mind focused features than ever.

For example, there's a new crash detection feature that can tell if you're in a car crash. Your Apple Watch will then alert the emergency services and your emergency contacts. Fall detection returns too and in the future, there's even set to be an emergency SOS feature that works without any signal or WiFi.

However, this is being trialled in the US and Canada first and won't be available there until later this year.

Temperature sensing has also been introduced. This feature focuses on women's health and can help inform women about when their periods may be, as well as retrospectively estimating ovulation times.

The heat sensor monitors changes in body temperature over time, taking the temperature of your wrist while sleeping. As data builds up, the watch can provide more accurate readings and predictions to help you understand your body.

Prices start from £419 — £10 less than the latest Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. It's also crack resistant, IP6X certified and swim-proof. There's lots to like. If you're tempted, check out the deals below.

Or, if you want to know more about Apple's other new products, take a look at our iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 comparison.

Best Apple Watch deals right now — Series 7, 8 and more

The RadioTimes.com team have been scouring the web to find the best early deals on Apple's new line-up of watches. As you'd imagine, there aren't any huge discounts yet, but there are one or two chances to make small savings or grab bundles that offer better value than a single purchase.

Here are some of our favourite deals right now.

Get £50 off the Apple Watch Series 7

There are some good deals on the Apple Watch Series 7 following the release of the new device. Right now, it costs £349 to pick up the previous-gen Apple Watch, down from £399. It's a highly-rated piece of kit that our experts loved. It bagged a 4.3 star rating in our full Apple Watch 7 review thanks to its clear display and intuitive UI. The slightly smaller 41mm version can be found even cheaper, for £309.

Buy the Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm) for £399 £349 at Amazon (save £50 or 13%)

Buy the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm) for £369 £309 at Amazon (save £50 or 16%)

Buy the Apple Watch Series 7 for £369 £349 at Very (save £20 or 5%)

Save up 26% on the Apple Watch Series 3

If you're looking for sheer affordability then the older Apple Watch Series 3 might be up your street, and refurbished models can be bought even more cheaply. It's still sleek and feature-packed, but comes at a much more palatable price. Right now, you can get your hands on one for just £129.95.

Buy refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 for £178 £129.95 (save £48 or 26%) at Amazon

Are there any deals on the new Apple Watch Series 8 right now?

If you're dead set on the latest watch, O2 is offering the choice between pre-built and customisable plans, allowing you to pick your own payment schedule and additional benefits.

Buy Apple Watch Series 8 from £16.50 per month on O2 [48 month contract]

EE is also a good option if you're looking for a pay-monthly setup through a phone network. This is because it offers a range of 'smart benefits' with some of its device plans including BT Sport, Netflix and Disney Plus. At time of writing, the network hasn't confirmed if the watch will be available with 'smart benefits' but we're expecting an update soon. Check out the link below for the latest.

Pre-order the Apple Watch Series 8 at EE

If you'd prefer to buy the Apple Watch 8 outright, the new smartwatch starts at £419.

Pre-order the new Apple Watch Ultra today

The big surprise of Wednesday's Apple event was the unveiling of the Apple Watch Ultra. It's a more rugged and sporty take on the Apple Watch that's aimed at athletes and adventurers. You can pre-order it through Very today for £849.

Pre-order the Apple Watch Ultra for £849 at Very

For more on the latest tech, check out our recent Oppo Reno 8 Pro review, or read our thoughts on the Honor 70. For more from our team, head over to the RadioTimes.com Technology homepage.