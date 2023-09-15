Apple fans are especially excited about the new double tap gesture, which allows users to perform primary app functions, such as answering phone calls or snoozing a timer, by simply tapping their thumb and index finger together. For a full rundown on the new product, we've rounded up everything you need to know about the Apple Watch Series 9 UK price.

To help you make the most of these new features, we've also rounded up all the latest deals on the Apple Watch 9.

The Apple Watch 9 wasn't the only new product launched at Apple's Wonderlust event. Check out the full low-down on the iPhone 15 UK availability, Apple Watch Ultra 2 UK release and how to buy the new Apple AirPods Pro to make sure you're up-to-date with all the latest Apple products.

Plus, for the latest releases, best lists, and explainers, stay up to date with our Technology page, and be sure to subscribe to our free newsletter.

Best Apple Watch 9 deals at a glance:

Get up to four months Apple Fitness+ when you buy Apple Watch Series 9 | £17.80 monthly at O2

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 45mm Aluminium Case with Sport Band in red | £429 at John Lewis

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm Silver Aluminium Case with Storm Blue Band | £499 at Very

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm Pink Aluminium Case with Light Pink Sport Loop | £399 at Very

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm Stainless Steel Case with Silver Milanese Loop | £749 at John Lewis

Best Apple Watch 9 deals, discounts and offers to buy today

Get up to four months Apple Fitness+ when you buy Apple Watch Series 9 | £17.80 monthly at O2

What's the deal: O2 is offering a monthly plan for the new Apple Watch 9 costing only £17.40 per month. There's also the added bonus of getting up to four months of Apple Fitness+, which offers world-class workouts from beginner to advanced.

Why we chose it: Apple+ Fitness is a great resource for people seeking to try any type of exercise, from HIIT to yoga - and it includes meditation too. This plan also allows users to spread the cost of the Apple Watch Series 9 over 48 months, which is a great way to ease any financial strain.

Get up to four months Apple Fitness+ when you buy Apple Watch Series 9 for £17.80 monthly at O2

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 45mm Aluminium Case with Sport Band in Red | £429 at John Lewis

Apple Apple

What's the deal: You can get a brand new Apple Watch in the vibrant red colour with a sports band, aluminium case and increased screen size for £429. John Lewis is also offering free named delivery (worth £7.50).

Why we chose it: As a 45mm model, this means that it's more suited for people with larger wrists than the 41mm model. We also love the vibrant red colour, perfect for adding a pop of colour to your outfit. This smartwatch is also covered by a two-year guarantee.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 45mm Aluminium Case with Sport Band in (product) Red from £429 at John Lewis

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm Silver Aluminium Case with Storm Blue Band | £499 at Very

Apple Apple

What's the deal: You can get your hands on a brand new Apple Watch with a sleek silver aluminium case and dark blue band for £499.

Why we chose it: We love the neutral and muted colours in this classic design, making it easy to pair with any outfit. You'll also get free delivery from Very, as your order will be over £30.

Buy Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm Silver Aluminium Case with Storm Blue Band for £499 at Very

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm Pink Aluminium Case with Light Pink Sport Loop | £399 at Very

Apple Apple

What's the deal: Hi, Barbie! This new Apple Series 9 model comes with Apple's brand new pink aluminium case. Its model is GPS only, so if you want to upgrade to GPS and cellular, you'll pay £499.

Why we chose it: Just because your smartwatch is functional, doesn't mean it can't be fashionable too. The new pink aluminium case with matching strap and watch is very on-brand for the post-Barbie world.

Buy Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm Pink Aluminium Case with Light Pink Sport Loop from £399 at Very

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm Stainless Steel Case with Silver Milanese Loop | £749 at John Lewis

Apple Apple

What's the deal: This sleek and stylish edition of the Apple Watch Series 9 uses stainless steel and silver tones for a sophisticated look. With this deal you'll get a smartwatch, stainless steel case and silver Milanese loop for £749. John Lewis is also offering free named delivery (worth £7.50).

Why we chose it: This edition of the Apple Watch is the ultimate style icon of wearable tech. The silver Milanese band gives it a professional and sleek look, reminiscent of classic high-end watches. This smartwatch is also covered by a two-year guarantee.

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS + Cellular) 41mm Stainless Steel Case with Silver Milanese Loop for £749 at John Lewis

Advertisement

Thinking of making the switch to Apple Music? Here's everything you need to know about Apple Music vs Spotify, as well as our roundup of the best Apple music offers for September 2023.