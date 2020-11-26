Best Black Friday deals for iPads: £78.80 off new Apple iPad Pro among top offers
In the mood for an iPad? Now is the time with the Black Friday iPad deals.
Black Friday is only a few short hours away now, but the offers have been coming in thick and fast over the last few weeks as retailers once again started the offers early.
Those who are looking for Black Friday deals on iPad have had many to choose from and it looks like it is not set to slow down as the day itself arrives.
We have rounded up some of the best deals that we have seen so far below and we will keep checking back to see which new ones have arrived, so keep this page bookmarked if you don’t want to miss out on the best deals going.
The iPad Pro 11-Inch is one of the best we have seen so far, but as tomorrow is the big day itself there is every chance that more offers will come to light and with any luck, the best one yet is still to come.
Best iPad Pro Black Friday deals
-
Top pick: New iPad Pro 12.9-Inch (Wi-Fi 265GB) |
£1,069£990.20 at Amazon (save £78.80 or 7%)
-
New iPad Pro 11-Inch (Wi-Fi 265GB) |
£769£706.70 at Amazon (save £62.30 or 8%)
-
New Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (Cellular 1TB) |
£1,419 £1,340.95£1,319 at Currys (save £21.95 or 2%)
-
New Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (Wi-Fi 128GB) |
£769£738.96 at Amazon (save £30 or 4%)
-
New Apple iPad Pro 11-Inch (Wi-Fi 256GB) |
£866£816 at John Lewis (save £50 or 6%)
-
Apple 11-Inch iPad Pro (2018) 1TB |
£1,319£1,299 at John Lewis (save £20 or 2%)
More iPad deals
-
Apple 10.2-inch iPad Cellular (2019) 128 GB |
£579£499 at Currys (save £80 or 14%)
-
Apple 7.9″ iPad Mini 5 (2019) 64GB |
£399£377 at Currys (save £22 or 5%)
-
iPad smart cover |
£49£39 at JD Williams (save £10 or 20%)
