Fortunately, you won’t be short of ways or people to sell your wares too, as athough the universe may be large, there are plenty of folks looking to make a buck or two

We’ll also take a look at all the Starfield shops by location so you can check ahead of time if you’ll be able to sell what you need to or have to make the trip to another system.

Where to sell items in Starfield explained

To sell items in Starfield you need to find a vendor who will accept the goods you want to sell. In the Buy menu, press LB (on Xbox) or Q (on PC) to swap to the Sell menu and press it again to swap from your inventory to your ship's cargo.

Vendors and merchants can be found across the universe and, in most cases, general merchants will be your first port of call as they buy pretty much anything.

If you have stolen items or contraband, you’ll need to head to a Trade Authority.

Trade Authority kiosks are usually found next to where you land but they don’t have as many credits to buy items as the bigger shops do.

Annoyingly, you cannot sell directly from your companions’ inventory, so you will need to manually take what you want to sell from them.

If you’re stuck finding where all the shops are then check out our list below.

New Atlantis shops

Apex Electronics – Found in The Well. Buys/sells components and resources

– Found in The Well. Buys/sells components and resources Centurion Arsenal – East of the MAST in the Residential District. Buys/sells weapons

– East of the MAST in the Residential District. Buys/sells weapons Chunks – South of Centurion Arsenal in the Residential District. Buys/sells food and drinks

– South of Centurion Arsenal in the Residential District. Buys/sells food and drinks CJ’s – Northwest of the MAST. Buys/sells food and drinks.

– Northwest of the MAST. Buys/sells food and drinks. Dawn’s Roost – Found in the south of the Residential District. Buys/sells food and drinks

– Found in the south of the Residential District. Buys/sells food and drinks EIT Clothiers – North of CJ’s. Buys/sells clothing

– North of CJ’s. Buys/sells clothing Jake’s Bar – Found in The Well close to the Med Bay.

– Found in The Well close to the Med Bay. Jemison Mercantile – General store found in the south of the Commercial District. Buys/sells most items.

– General store found in the south of the Commercial District. Buys/sells most items. Outland – Found in the centre of the Commercial District. Buys/sells armour, weapons, and clothes

– Found in the centre of the Commercial District. Buys/sells armour, weapons, and clothes Reliant Medical – At the top of the Residential District. Buys/sells medical equipment and treatment

– At the top of the Residential District. Buys/sells medical equipment and treatment Med Bay – Found in The Well close to Jake’s Bar. Buys/sells medical equipment and supplies

– Found in The Well close to Jake’s Bar. Buys/sells medical equipment and supplies Terrabrew Coffee – Found close to Jemison Mercantile in the Commerical District. Buys/sells food and drinks

– Found close to Jemison Mercantile in the Commerical District. Buys/sells food and drinks Trade Authority – Kiosk is found next to the spaceport and shop can be found in the Well. Buys/sells components, resources, contraband and stolen items

– Kiosk is found next to the spaceport and shop can be found in the Well. Buys/sells components, resources, contraband and stolen items UC Distribution Centre – Found to the left of the MAST in the Commerical District. Buys/sells armour and weapons

– Found to the left of the MAST in the Commerical District. Buys/sells armour and weapons UC Surplus – Found in The Well. Buys/sells armour and weapons.

– Found in The Well. Buys/sells armour and weapons. Whetstone – Found west of the MAST. Buys/sells food and drinks

Neon City shops

Arboron – Buys/sells ammo and weapons

– Buys/sells ammo and weapons Chunks – Buys/sells food and drinks

– Buys/sells food and drinks Chunks Express – Buys/sells food and drinks

– Buys/sells food and drinks Frankie’s Grab and Go – Buys/sells food and drinks

– Buys/sells food and drinks Legrande’s Liquors – Buys/sells food and alcoholic drinks

– Buys/sells food and alcoholic drinks Mining League – Buys/sells mining supplies and resources

– Buys/sells mining supplies and resources Newill’s Goods – Buys/sells general items

– Buys/sells general items Offword Eats – Buys/sells food and drinks

– Buys/sells food and drinks Quikshop – Buys/sells food and drinks

– Buys/sells food and drinks Reliant Medical – Buys/sells medical equipment and treatment

– Buys/sells medical equipment and treatment Ryujin – Buys/sells clothes and Neuroamps

– Buys/sells clothes and Neuroamps Sieghart’s Outfitters – Buys/sells armour, weapons, resources and miscellaneous items

– Buys/sells armour, weapons, resources and miscellaneous items The Emporium – Buys/sells general and miscellaneous items

– Buys/sells general and miscellaneous items Trade Authority – Shop in front of the elevator. Buys/sells components, resources, contraband and stolen items

– Shop in front of the elevator. Buys/sells components, resources, contraband and stolen items Tranquilitiea – Buys/sells food and drinks

– Buys/sells food and drinks Xenofresh Seafood – Buys/sells food and drinks

Akila City shops

Chunks – Buys/sells food and drinks

– Buys/sells food and drinks Terrabrew Coffe – Buys/sells food and drinks

– Buys/sells food and drinks Rowland Arms – Buys/sells weapons

– Buys/sells weapons The Hitching Posy – Buys/sells drinks

– Buys/sells drinks Aggie’s – Buys/sells food and drinks

– Buys/sells food and drinks Midtown Minerals – Buys/sells minerals

– Buys/sells minerals Trade Authority – Buys/sells components, resources, contraband and stolen items

– Buys/sells components, resources, contraband and stolen items Shepherd’s General Store – Buys/sells general and miscellaneous items

– Buys/sells general and miscellaneous items Laredo Firearms – Buys/sells ammo and weapons

The Key shops

You’ll need to have started the Crimson Fleet faction quest before visiting The Key as, otherwise, the pirates will engage in pirate shenanigans and wipe you out.

TK’s Tactical Gear – Buys/sells armour

– Buys/sells armour Weapons’s Shop – Buys/sells ammo and weapons

– Buys/sells ammo and weapons General Goods – Buys/sells general and miscellaneous items

– Buys/sells general and miscellaneous items Zuri’s Essentials – Buys/sells armour, weapons, ammo and miscellaneous items

– Buys/sells armour, weapons, ammo and miscellaneous items Trade Authority – Buys/sells components, resources, contraband and stolen items

– Buys/sells components, resources, contraband and stolen items Clinic – Buys/sells medical equipment, supplies and treatment

