Each time you level up in Bethesda’s sprawling space epic you’ll earn a skill point – spend them on new skills to teach your character fresh talents and improve the gameplay basics.

There are loads to choose from, so we’re here to let you know what the best skills to spend your hard-earned points on are in Starfield.

Keep on reading to find the full list of Starfield skills and to discover what they all do.

What are the best skills to spend points on in Starfield?

While this is a tricky question to answer, the best Starfield skills to invest points on at the start of the game are those that improve core abilities including health, oxygen and carrying capacity.

We strongly recommend you unlock Wellness, Weight Lifting and Fitness as soon as possible.

Other skills that are essential to learn are Persuasion and Commerce, which should make buying and selling better, and make situations more likely to go your way through dialogue.

Targeting Constol Systems, Piloting and Boost Pack Training are other skills worth investing in ASAP. These will improve your ship piloting and combat no end, as well as your ability to move about the massive areas of the game with a jetpack.

Outside of these more general skills, it’s difficult to know where to go next. That, we’re afraid, is all up to you. It all depends on what kind of play style you’re looking for.

There are plenty of options, with five skill trees available: Combat, Tech, Science, Social and Physical. Each tree contains multiple skills across four tiers – Novice, Advanced, Expert and Master – and each skill can also be mastered with four ranks on them all.

Fortunately, there’s no maximum level cap in Starfield, so you can learn and master every single skill in a play through if you wish. Now, it’s time to learn what each of the skills are and what they all do.

Full list of Starfield skills and what they do

There are 82 skills in Starfield to learn and master. Here’s the complete list of Starfield skills and what each one does:

Combat

Novice

Ballistics | Increases damage done by ballistic weapons

| Increases damage done by ballistic weapons Dueling | Increases damage done by melee weapons

| Increases damage done by melee weapons Lasers | Increases damage done by laser weapons

| Increases damage done by laser weapons Pistol Certification | Increases damage done by pistols

| Increases damage done by pistols Shotgun Certification | Increases damage done by shotguns

Advanced

Demolitions | Increases damage and blast radius of explosives

| Increases damage and blast radius of explosives Heavy Weapon Certification | Increases damage done by heavy weapons

| Increases damage done by heavy weapons Incapacitation | Increases damage done by electromagnetic weapons

| Increases damage done by electromagnetic weapons Rifle Certification | Increases damage dealt by rifles

Expert

Marksmanship | Increases chances of critical hits with non-automatic ranged weapons

| Increases chances of critical hits with non-automatic ranged weapons Particle Beams | Increased damage dealt by particle beam weapons

| Increased damage dealt by particle beam weapons Rapid Reloading | Weapons reload faster

| Weapons reload faster Sniper Certification | Scoped weapons have increased steadiness

| Scoped weapons have increased steadiness Targeting | Increases accuracy and range when aiming without looking down the sights

Master

Armour Penetration | Attacks do more damage to enemy armour

| Attacks do more damage to enemy armour Crippling | Increases chances to down enemies

| Increases chances to down enemies Sharpshooting | Increases critical hit damage with ranged weapons

Physical

Novice

Boxing | Increases damage dealt by unarmed attacks

| Increases damage dealt by unarmed attacks Fitness | Increases your total oxygen

| Increases your total oxygen Stealth | Gives you a stealth meter and makes you harder to detect while sneaking

| Gives you a stealth meter and makes you harder to detect while sneaking Weight Lifting | Increases carrying capacity

| Increases carrying capacity Wellness | Increases maximum health

Advanced

Energy Weapon Dissipation | Reduces energy damage taken

| Reduces energy damage taken Environmental Conditioning | Increases resistance to environmental damage

| Increases resistance to environmental damage Gymnastics | Unlocks combat slide and reduces fall damage. Further ranks improve move speed and firing stability in zero-g, and improves your jump height

| Unlocks combat slide and reduces fall damage. Further ranks improve move speed and firing stability in zero-g, and improves your jump height Nutrition | Increases the effectiveness of food and drink

| Increases the effectiveness of food and drink Pain Tolerance | Reduces physical damage taken

Expert

Cellular Regeneration | Increases chances to recover from injuries naturally

| Increases chances to recover from injuries naturally Decontamination | Increases chances to recover from infections naturally

| Increases chances to recover from infections naturally Martial Arts | Increases chances to land critical hits with melee and/or unarmed attacks

Master

Concealment | Adds new stealth abilities: Don’t set off enemy mines, running while sneaking doesn’t affect stealth, blend into the environment when sneaking and remaining still, distant enemies lose sight of you when in stealth. Increases sneak attack damage

| Adds new stealth abilities: Don’t set off enemy mines, running while sneaking doesn’t affect stealth, blend into the environment when sneaking and remaining still, distant enemies lose sight of you when in stealth. Increases sneak attack damage Neurostrikes | Increases chances of stunning enemies with unarmed attacks

| Increases chances of stunning enemies with unarmed attacks Rejuvenation | Regenerate your health quickly outside of battle and slowly in battle

Science

Novice

Astrodynamics | Improves grav jump range and reduces jump drives fuel cost

| Improves grav jump range and reduces jump drives fuel cost Geology | Get better resources from surface objects

| Get better resources from surface objects Medicine | Healing items perform better

| Healing items perform better Research Methods | The number of resources needed to craft items and complete research is reduced

| The number of resources needed to craft items and complete research is reduced Surveying | Adds more zoom and scan distance to the hand scanner

Advanced

Botany | Get better resources from plants, cultivate some of them at your outposts and learn more quickly about them from scanning

| Get better resources from plants, cultivate some of them at your outposts and learn more quickly about them from scanning Scanning | Detect rarer resources and learn more information about ships in space

| Detect rarer resources and learn more information about ships in space Spacesuit Design | Craft better spacesuits and mods

| Craft better spacesuits and mods Weapon Engineering | Craft better weapon mods

| Craft better weapon mods Zoology | Harvest better resources from creatures (can do it without harming them) and adds the ability to create animal resources at your outposts. Also increases scanning capabilities on creatures

Expert

Astrophysics | Can scan the moons of your current planet. Increases chances of discovering a trait while scanning

| Can scan the moons of your current planet. Increases chances of discovering a trait while scanning Chemistry | Lets you create better chems and research more of them

| Lets you create better chems and research more of them Outpost Engineering | Make better Outpost modules and research more of them

Master

Aneutronic Fusion | Increases the units of power your ship reactors can produce

| Increases the units of power your ship reactors can produce Planetary Habitation | Increases the number of outposts you can build and where you can build them

| Increases the number of outposts you can build and where you can build them Special Projects | Allows the research of special projects and the ability to craft better manufactured components. Rank four increases the chance of Outpost extractors producing additional resources

Social

Novice

Commerce | Cost of buying items costs less, get more credits from selling items

| Cost of buying items costs less, get more credits from selling items Gastronomy | Craft and research better food and drinks

| Craft and research better food and drinks Persuasion | Increases your chances of success when persuading someone

| Increases your chances of success when persuading someone Scavenging | Increases the chances of finding extra credits, ammo, and items when searching containers

| Increases the chances of finding extra credits, ammo, and items when searching containers Theft | Unlocks pickpocketing, higher ranks increases the chances of successful pickpocketing

Advanced

Deception | Ships that are a little stronger than yours will automatically surrender to piracy demands, reduces chances of being caught smuggling contraband

| Ships that are a little stronger than yours will automatically surrender to piracy demands, reduces chances of being caught smuggling contraband Diplomacy | Force NPCs to stop fighting for a while

| Force NPCs to stop fighting for a while Intimidation | Force NPCs to flee for a while

| Force NPCs to flee for a while Negotiation | Unlocks bribery, higher ranks reduce bribery costs

| Unlocks bribery, higher ranks reduce bribery costs Isolation | Do more damage and gain more resistance when you’re wearing a spacesuit and helmet when companions or crew aren’t around

Expert

Instigation | Force NPCs to attack their allies for a while

| Force NPCs to attack their allies for a while Leadership | Improves companions: Gain affinity faster, have increased health and carry capacity, can occasionally heal you, doubles their combat and physical skills, have a chance to pick themselves up if downed

| Improves companions: Gain affinity faster, have increased health and carry capacity, can occasionally heal you, doubles their combat and physical skills, have a chance to pick themselves up if downed Outpost Management | Allow you to create more Cargo links, Robots and Crew at Outposts. Rank four makes Outpost extractors twice as quick

Master

Manipulation | Force NPCs to obey your commands

| Force NPCs to obey your commands Ship Command | Increases number of active crew members you can have

| Increases number of active crew members you can have Xenosociology | Force alien creatures to stop fighting, flee, attack their allies and obey your commands for a while

Tech

Novice

Ballistic Weapons Systems | Increases ballistic ship weapon damage and improves recharge time and cost to use in targeting mode in higher ranks

| Increases ballistic ship weapon damage and improves recharge time and cost to use in targeting mode in higher ranks Boost Pack Training | Unlocks the ability to use jetpacks (higher ranks makes them more efficient)

| Unlocks the ability to use jetpacks (higher ranks makes them more efficient) Piloting | Unlocks the ability to use ship thrusters and improves them (also unlocks ability to pilot Class B and C ships at higher ranks)

| Unlocks the ability to use ship thrusters and improves them (also unlocks ability to pilot Class B and C ships at higher ranks) Security | Lets you hack more complex locks

| Lets you hack more complex locks Targeting Control Systems | Unlocks ship targeting ability, improves ship targeting in higher ranks

Advanced

Energy Weapon Systems | Energy weapons on your ship deal more damage and cost less to use in targeting mode

| Energy weapons on your ship deal more damage and cost less to use in targeting mode Engine Systems | Increase your ships top speed. At rank four your ship’s shields will occasionally resist all damage received

| Increase your ships top speed. At rank four your ship’s shields will occasionally resist all damage received Payloads | Increases carrying capacity of your ship’s cargo holds

| Increases carrying capacity of your ship’s cargo holds Shield Systems | Better shields for your ship

Expert

Missile Weapon Systems | Increases damage dealt by ship missile weapons and reduces cost of using them in targeting mode

| Increases damage dealt by ship missile weapons and reduces cost of using them in targeting mode Particle Beam Weapon Systems | Increases damage dealt by ship particle beam weapons and reduces cost of using them in targeting mode

| Increases damage dealt by ship particle beam weapons and reduces cost of using them in targeting mode Robotics | Deal more damage to robots and turrets. Can stop them to stop fighting, to flee, attack their allies and obey you

| Deal more damage to robots and turrets. Can stop them to stop fighting, to flee, attack their allies and obey you Starship Design | Allows the installation of better ship modules

| Allows the installation of better ship modules Starship Engineering | Speeds up the repair time of all ship systems and increases damage mitigation. At rank four repairing one block will automatically repair the entire system of your ship every now and then

Master

Automated Weapon Systems | Increases damage done by automated ship weapons, reduces costs in targeting mode, reduces damage taken when in targeting mode, increases critical hit chance in targeting mode, and, finally, increases recharging speed and damage while in targeting mode

| Increases damage done by automated ship weapons, reduces costs in targeting mode, reduces damage taken when in targeting mode, increases critical hit chance in targeting mode, and, finally, increases recharging speed and damage while in targeting mode Boost Assault Training | You deal damage to nearby enemies when you boost with your jetpack and can set them on fire. At higher ranks you can knock down enemies, hover while aiming down sights and time slows down when you’re hovering

| You deal damage to nearby enemies when you boost with your jetpack and can set them on fire. At higher ranks you can knock down enemies, hover while aiming down sights and time slows down when you’re hovering EM Weapon Systems | Increases damage done by electromagnetic ship weapons and reduces cost in targeting mode

