Starfield skills explained: Full list & where best to spend skill points
We're here for skills, not tricks.
There are so many skills in Starfield to learn and master that knowing where to start with them all can be a little tricky – even if you have an idea about the role you want to play.
You’ll start the game with three skills when choosing your background, and once you begin the game proper you will be able to unlock more by spending skill points on them after levelling up.
Each time you level up in Bethesda’s sprawling space epic you’ll earn a skill point – spend them on new skills to teach your character fresh talents and improve the gameplay basics.
There are loads to choose from, so we’re here to let you know what the best skills to spend your hard-earned points on are in Starfield.
Keep on reading to find the full list of Starfield skills and to discover what they all do.
What are the best skills to spend points on in Starfield?
While this is a tricky question to answer, the best Starfield skills to invest points on at the start of the game are those that improve core abilities including health, oxygen and carrying capacity.
We strongly recommend you unlock Wellness, Weight Lifting and Fitness as soon as possible.
Other skills that are essential to learn are Persuasion and Commerce, which should make buying and selling better, and make situations more likely to go your way through dialogue.
Targeting Constol Systems, Piloting and Boost Pack Training are other skills worth investing in ASAP. These will improve your ship piloting and combat no end, as well as your ability to move about the massive areas of the game with a jetpack.
Outside of these more general skills, it’s difficult to know where to go next. That, we’re afraid, is all up to you. It all depends on what kind of play style you’re looking for.
There are plenty of options, with five skill trees available: Combat, Tech, Science, Social and Physical. Each tree contains multiple skills across four tiers – Novice, Advanced, Expert and Master – and each skill can also be mastered with four ranks on them all.
Fortunately, there’s no maximum level cap in Starfield, so you can learn and master every single skill in a play through if you wish. Now, it’s time to learn what each of the skills are and what they all do.
Full list of Starfield skills and what they do
There are 82 skills in Starfield to learn and master. Here’s the complete list of Starfield skills and what each one does:
Combat
Novice
- Ballistics | Increases damage done by ballistic weapons
- Dueling | Increases damage done by melee weapons
- Lasers | Increases damage done by laser weapons
- Pistol Certification | Increases damage done by pistols
- Shotgun Certification | Increases damage done by shotguns
Advanced
- Demolitions | Increases damage and blast radius of explosives
- Heavy Weapon Certification | Increases damage done by heavy weapons
- Incapacitation | Increases damage done by electromagnetic weapons
- Rifle Certification | Increases damage dealt by rifles
Expert
- Marksmanship | Increases chances of critical hits with non-automatic ranged weapons
- Particle Beams | Increased damage dealt by particle beam weapons
- Rapid Reloading | Weapons reload faster
- Sniper Certification | Scoped weapons have increased steadiness
- Targeting | Increases accuracy and range when aiming without looking down the sights
Master
- Armour Penetration | Attacks do more damage to enemy armour
- Crippling | Increases chances to down enemies
- Sharpshooting | Increases critical hit damage with ranged weapons
Physical
Novice
- Boxing | Increases damage dealt by unarmed attacks
- Fitness | Increases your total oxygen
- Stealth | Gives you a stealth meter and makes you harder to detect while sneaking
- Weight Lifting | Increases carrying capacity
- Wellness | Increases maximum health
Advanced
- Energy Weapon Dissipation | Reduces energy damage taken
- Environmental Conditioning | Increases resistance to environmental damage
- Gymnastics | Unlocks combat slide and reduces fall damage. Further ranks improve move speed and firing stability in zero-g, and improves your jump height
- Nutrition | Increases the effectiveness of food and drink
- Pain Tolerance | Reduces physical damage taken
Expert
- Cellular Regeneration | Increases chances to recover from injuries naturally
- Decontamination | Increases chances to recover from infections naturally
- Martial Arts | Increases chances to land critical hits with melee and/or unarmed attacks
Master
- Concealment | Adds new stealth abilities: Don’t set off enemy mines, running while sneaking doesn’t affect stealth, blend into the environment when sneaking and remaining still, distant enemies lose sight of you when in stealth. Increases sneak attack damage
- Neurostrikes | Increases chances of stunning enemies with unarmed attacks
- Rejuvenation | Regenerate your health quickly outside of battle and slowly in battle
Science
Novice
- Astrodynamics | Improves grav jump range and reduces jump drives fuel cost
- Geology | Get better resources from surface objects
- Medicine | Healing items perform better
- Research Methods | The number of resources needed to craft items and complete research is reduced
- Surveying | Adds more zoom and scan distance to the hand scanner
Advanced
- Botany | Get better resources from plants, cultivate some of them at your outposts and learn more quickly about them from scanning
- Scanning | Detect rarer resources and learn more information about ships in space
- Spacesuit Design | Craft better spacesuits and mods
- Weapon Engineering | Craft better weapon mods
- Zoology | Harvest better resources from creatures (can do it without harming them) and adds the ability to create animal resources at your outposts. Also increases scanning capabilities on creatures
Expert
- Astrophysics | Can scan the moons of your current planet. Increases chances of discovering a trait while scanning
- Chemistry | Lets you create better chems and research more of them
- Outpost Engineering | Make better Outpost modules and research more of them
Master
- Aneutronic Fusion | Increases the units of power your ship reactors can produce
- Planetary Habitation | Increases the number of outposts you can build and where you can build them
- Special Projects | Allows the research of special projects and the ability to craft better manufactured components. Rank four increases the chance of Outpost extractors producing additional resources
Social
Novice
- Commerce | Cost of buying items costs less, get more credits from selling items
- Gastronomy | Craft and research better food and drinks
- Persuasion | Increases your chances of success when persuading someone
- Scavenging | Increases the chances of finding extra credits, ammo, and items when searching containers
- Theft | Unlocks pickpocketing, higher ranks increases the chances of successful pickpocketing
Advanced
- Deception | Ships that are a little stronger than yours will automatically surrender to piracy demands, reduces chances of being caught smuggling contraband
- Diplomacy | Force NPCs to stop fighting for a while
- Intimidation | Force NPCs to flee for a while
- Negotiation | Unlocks bribery, higher ranks reduce bribery costs
- Isolation | Do more damage and gain more resistance when you’re wearing a spacesuit and helmet when companions or crew aren’t around
Expert
- Instigation | Force NPCs to attack their allies for a while
- Leadership | Improves companions: Gain affinity faster, have increased health and carry capacity, can occasionally heal you, doubles their combat and physical skills, have a chance to pick themselves up if downed
- Outpost Management | Allow you to create more Cargo links, Robots and Crew at Outposts. Rank four makes Outpost extractors twice as quick
Master
- Manipulation | Force NPCs to obey your commands
- Ship Command | Increases number of active crew members you can have
- Xenosociology | Force alien creatures to stop fighting, flee, attack their allies and obey your commands for a while
Tech
Novice
- Ballistic Weapons Systems | Increases ballistic ship weapon damage and improves recharge time and cost to use in targeting mode in higher ranks
- Boost Pack Training | Unlocks the ability to use jetpacks (higher ranks makes them more efficient)
- Piloting | Unlocks the ability to use ship thrusters and improves them (also unlocks ability to pilot Class B and C ships at higher ranks)
- Security | Lets you hack more complex locks
- Targeting Control Systems | Unlocks ship targeting ability, improves ship targeting in higher ranks
Advanced
- Energy Weapon Systems | Energy weapons on your ship deal more damage and cost less to use in targeting mode
- Engine Systems | Increase your ships top speed. At rank four your ship’s shields will occasionally resist all damage received
- Payloads | Increases carrying capacity of your ship’s cargo holds
- Shield Systems | Better shields for your ship
Expert
- Missile Weapon Systems | Increases damage dealt by ship missile weapons and reduces cost of using them in targeting mode
- Particle Beam Weapon Systems | Increases damage dealt by ship particle beam weapons and reduces cost of using them in targeting mode
- Robotics | Deal more damage to robots and turrets. Can stop them to stop fighting, to flee, attack their allies and obey you
- Starship Design | Allows the installation of better ship modules
- Starship Engineering | Speeds up the repair time of all ship systems and increases damage mitigation. At rank four repairing one block will automatically repair the entire system of your ship every now and then
Master
- Automated Weapon Systems | Increases damage done by automated ship weapons, reduces costs in targeting mode, reduces damage taken when in targeting mode, increases critical hit chance in targeting mode, and, finally, increases recharging speed and damage while in targeting mode
- Boost Assault Training | You deal damage to nearby enemies when you boost with your jetpack and can set them on fire. At higher ranks you can knock down enemies, hover while aiming down sights and time slows down when you’re hovering
- EM Weapon Systems | Increases damage done by electromagnetic ship weapons and reduces cost in targeting mode
