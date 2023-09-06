Skill points can also be spent to rank up skills you’ve already learned. When you have completed a challenge to unlock the next rank of a skill, you can spend a skill point on it to learn it.

You don’t want to put hours into your character only to find that you can no longer earn skill points and not unlock some, right?

Here is everything you need to know about the Starfield level cap and some tips to best build your character.

Is there a Starfield level cap?

There is no maximum Starfield level cap. This means that you can keep levelling up your character forever and keep earning more skill points.

This is great news for those of you who don’t want to miss out on any upgrade the game has to offer, and means you technically don’t have to pick and choose from a list of skills and their ranks in a play through.

You can teach your character all of them if you play the game long enough.

You can max out every skill and be the most powerful spacefarer of them all.

Doing this will take forever, though, so it is worth bearing in mind some particular skill areas to rank up as you gain levels to help get the most out of your character and their background and traits.

How should you build your character in Starfield?

To build your character in Starfield, we suggest spending earned skill points on Weight Lifting. It’s best to focus on this novice skill first and foremost, as it will quickly build up your total carrying capacity and stop you from becoming overburdened so often.

Once you have mastered Weight Lifting, we’d recommend you hop on over to Wellness. This skill is vital to learn and master as it increases your maximum health - essential for any kind of play through. Fitness is also a must as it increases your oxygen capacity.

Rejuvenation is an excellent Master Physical skill to learn. Get this sorted ASAP to regenerate health in and out of combat.

There are valuable skills outside of the Physical tree, too. The Targeting Control Systems skill will help greatly in a number of missions by adding lock-on to your ship for far smoother dogfights.

Engine Systems will make your ship faster, too. Make sure to add Piloting to your repertoire for the ultimate ship combat and flying experience.

Persuasion is a very good skill for all players to have, as it will increase your chance of persuading people in dialogue. You’ll get more for your credits and your sold items by spending skill points on Commerce, too.

Finally, another recommended generic skill that’s a must is Boost Pack Training. Spend a skill point on this as soon as possible to start jetpacking around and vastly improving your character’s manouvreability.

Beyond the core key skills worth prioritising above, you can spend your skill points on whatever you like. Want to master all the weapons in the game? Spend points on the Combat skills. Focusing on your ship and outposts? Go for Science and Tech skills. Want to have the gift of the gab and outwit everyone? Social skills are for you.

Whatever you choose, you can’t go wrong. You can always unlock them all thanks to the lack of a max level cap, anyway.

