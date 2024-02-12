This, in turn, made Palworld the second-highest-played game of all time for the PC platform.

As a result, the small team at Pocketpair have had to act fast to solve reported bugs and crashes from players with hotfixes and numerous patches.

Pocketpair is now looking to address these issues head-on by recruiting more game workers who specialise in planning or game engineering.

It shared a message to the official Palworld X account (formerly Twitter) urging anyone potentially interested to put in a job application.

"At Palworld, we still have a lot to do, but we are overwhelmingly short of friends! We are looking for people for all positions, but we are especially looking for planning and engineers!," said the Palworld account (translated via DeepL)

"We are looking for people with experience in any type of engine, so if you are interested in creating a completely new type of game, please apply!"

Anyone considering applying for a role at Pocketpair can do so via its job listings on its website.

The studio states that it keeps "work rules to a minimum to ensure freedom", with a super flexible system, comprehensive welfare benefits and "basically no" overtime.

Since the game launched, many people have been finding creative ways of playing 'Pokémon with guns' - with one gamer discovering a genius method to kill bosses instantly.

Palworld is available in early access across Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC. Stay tuned to RadioTimes.com to keep up with all the latest tips, news and more.

