Rather than sticking to the tried-and-tested method of picking off Jetragon’s health from afar and bringing Ice-type Pals to defeat them, GamesRadar spotted X (formerly Twitter) user makeUmove – who is far more clever than us – showing off a genius method to kill them instantly with nothing other than a colossal staircase.

This 'Stairway to Heaven' strategy sees players craft a staircase that really only has one direction – down into the cold, hard earth (except it’s hot, as Jetragon is found at a literal volcano).

Palworld pro makeUmove shows us how they lure the hapless Jetragon all the way up to the top of the stairs, only to rush down and knock out the bottom - which, in turn, destroys the whole staircase.

Despite Jetragon being a dragon who has wings and can fly, they plummet down and are instantly - and somewhat unceremoniously (albeit hilariously) - killed.

Theoretically, you could also use this strategy with less of a drop to get Jetragon’s health low enough to capture – something we covered in our best flying Pals guide.

There's nothing stopping you from using the 'Stairway to Heaven' on any and all Pals to see what happens.

Palworld 'Stairway to Heaven' technique. makeUmove, Pocketpair

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen ingenious workarounds for extremely hard bosses.

Earlier in January, GamesRadar also clocked Video Gamers Podcast taking to X to share their method of killing Mammorest by luring them to walk across campfires to cause fire damage until they keel over.

So clever was the methodology that Palworld devs Pocketpair shared the post and said it was "genius".

These kind of cheesy workarounds are commonplace as millions of players poke and prod games to see how they tick.

It reminds us of when we first got our hands on Baldur’s Gate 3 and discovered that many of the bosses can be quickly dealt with by a good shove into a bottomless chasm.

One such boss, Auntie Ethel, was dispatched by what we dubbed the "supermarket checkout belt of doom" as they were knocked from one party member to another - before getting the final push into a dark and dank pit.

