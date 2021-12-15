Minecraft hits “mind-boggling milestone” with a trillion views on YouTube

The immensely popular video game Minecraft has received more than one trillion views on YouTube since 2010, which is certainly an impressive achievement.

The game’s developers from Mojang have teamed up with the Google-owned video-hosting platform to share the news of this “mind-boggling milestone”.

An official webpage on YouTube‘s website notes: “If each of those one trillion views were just one second long, that would add up to over 30,000 years.

“If each view were a Minecraft block 12 inches square, you could build a stack that reached from the Earth to the sun and back — with about seven million miles to spare. That’s how big one trillion views is. So how do you get there?”

The answer to that question might seem obvious to people in the know. The LEGO-like sandbox nature of Minecraft means that players can build pretty much anything they want in the game, after all, and the survival mode (where your builds are attacked by hostile forces) also provides thrilling moments aplenty.

This leads to a mammoth number of Minecraft-made videos being shared on YouTube around the clock. Fans use Minecraft to express themselves, and that often results in videos being shared of cool Minecraft builds or moments. (You might even get videos of one fan reacting to another fan’s custom build, so it’s easy to see how this might snowball!)

It also helps that there are plenty of ways to play Minecraft for free or very cheaply, meaning fans can start creating their own Minecraft video content without breaking the bank. As hobbies go, it’s one of the more affordable ones in this digital age.

Plus, there are plenty of websites and content creators around the world that create Minecraft how-to guides on YouTube, to help fans get to grips with the game. Or some streamers will literally just sit there and broadcast their everyday Minecraft sessions on YouTube, which passionate fans will happily sit and watch.

Of course, Minecraft is also immensely popular in and of itself, with the developers from Mojang regularly attracting millions of views for their official video content, such as the annual Minecraft Live events – these live streams on YouTube provide a chance, once a year, for the developers to share their exciting new projects with the fans.

In the announcement on YouTube’s website, which is packed full of interesting stats and well worth a read, this landmark is summed up simply like so:

“Reaching one trillion views of Minecraft videos could not have happened without the collective efforts of tens of thousands of creators playing, experimenting, streaming and uploading Minecraft videos.”

Here’s to the next trillion, then! Certainly, Minecraft’s popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

