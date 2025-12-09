Soon you’ll be able to mount the new Minecraft update to your hard drive, so we’ve got everything you need to know about Mounts of Mayhem, including its release date, launch time and what to expect.

Included is a huge improvement to horses that players have been begging Mojang to include since they were added to the game way back in 2013.

But players won’t be the only ones to benefit from riding horseback (or other creatures-back, as we’ll get into), as certain mobs can get on the saddle to wreak high-speed carnage like never before, with a new weapon to boot.

Will it result in something as iconic as the immortal and timeless Chicken Jockey? We’ll see, but we won’t know until the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem update, and on that note, read on!

Hapless pufferfish preyed upon by zombie Naitluses. Mojang Studios

The Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem release date is Tuesday 9th December.

With the holiday season upon us, we’ll hopefully have plenty of time to dive deep into the update. Perhaps an epic quest across the Overworld on our newly upgraded horses? More on that below!

When is the Minecraft Mounts of Mayhem launch time?

Minecraft updates typically launch around 4pm GMT, but this has varied in recent times.

With this in mind, we would recommend a couple hours' window before and after this time to err on the side of caution. Hopefully, it should be out in time for you coming home from work or school!

For other time zones, you might expect to see the Mounts of Mayhem update go live at the following times, give or take a few hours

US West Coast (PST) – 8am

US Mountain (MST) – 9am

US Central (CST) – 10am

US East Coast (EST) – 11am

Brazil (BRT) – 1pm

Central Europe (CET) – 5pm

South Africa (SAST) – 6pm

UAE (GST) – 8pm

Singapore (SGT) – 12am 10th December

Japan (JST) – 1am 10th December

Australia East Coast (AEDT) – 3am 10th December

New Zealand (NZDT) – 5am

This will be Minecraft in 2025. Mojang Studios

As you would expect from its name, the latest Minecraft update is all about mounts, but there are also some other goodies in there, too! Below are all the additions...

Camel husks

Husks and Parched can now ride zombie camels. Mojang Studios

The desert husks are now even more mobile by way of camel husks. These now camel riding, sun-immune baddies wield the new spear, with camel husks able to have one or two riders.

Parched

The desert isn't safe at night or during the day. Mojang Studios

A skeleton that can also be found on the back of camels. These desert skeletons are also impervious to the sun, making the desert an even more treacherous place!

Spear

Enough spears to shake a, uh, spear at. Mojang Studios

The spear is a new weapon with two new attacks: jabbing and charging, with the latter doing damage in relation to your movement speed. Minecraft jousting tournaments, anyone?

Spear Lunge enchantment

We won't be parched for content, that's for sure... Mojang Studios

The Lunge enchantment adds an element of speed to the jabbing attack, meaning you don’t need to be on a mount to do high levels of damage.

Nautilus

Nautilus in Minecraft. Hojang Studios

The Nautilus is a new neutral mob that players can ride underwater. When ridden, you won’t lose any more air. You can use pufferfish to tame them.

Zombie nautilus

There are zombie Nautiluses, too. Mojang Studios.

Much like the Camel husks, the zombie nautilus can often be found with drowned riding them, equipped with deadly tridents. You’ll have to knock the rider off and again tame it with pufferfish if you want to tame one.

Zombie horse

Zombie horse is friend-shaped confirmed. Mojang Studios

Appearing at night with zombies riding them, bristling with spears, these undead horses allow zombies to be far more deadly, but are easily tamed when the zombies are dispatched with.

Mount improvements

Horses can now swim in Minecraft! Mojang.

Horses can now swim in cool bodies of water in the Overworld, making them a far more useful mode of transport. No longer will you have to ride around bodies of water, or abandon them for a boat!

Netherite horse armour

Horses can get Netherite armour as well. Mojang Studios.

Oblivion horse armour has got nothing on this! Take diamond horse armour, a Netherite upgrade smithing template and Netherite ingot to craft this swanky set of armour.

