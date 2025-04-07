While that success shouldn't be considered too much of a surprise given the massive popularity of the games, what most pundits hadn't foreseen was just how interactive the screenings would be.

Just days after the release, several lines in the film – mostly ones said by Jack Black's character Steve – have been taken as an invitation for cinemagoers to join in and react in rather raucous ways, from spontaneous rounds of applause to emptying full buckets of popcorns (some of the reactions have been so over-the-top that police officers have reportedly been called to cinemas).

There is one moment in particular that has been especially embraced by fans and led to multiple viral clips, specifically a moment where Black utters the phrase: "Chicken jockey."

But what does this actually mean? And why has it gone so viral? Read on for everything you need to know.

What is chicken jockey in A Minecraft Movie?

The moment in the film – which was first glimpsed in the trailer – occurs during a scene in which Steve (Jack Black) and Garrett Garrison (Jason Momoa) are facing off against a Minecraft chicken in a duel inside a boxing ring.

At one point in the scene, a crate descends from on high, from which a baby zombie emerges – which then proceeds to sit atop the chicken, becoming a chicken jockey in the process.

It's at this point that Steve utters the popular line, before the baby begins to viscously attack the somewhat helpless Garrett. Cue audiences losing their minds.

So, why has this moment resonated so deeply with fans? Well, the simple reason is that this is a direct reference to a rare enemy from the video games.

The fact that the chicken zombie doesn't crop up very often makes it a big deal when it does appear, and so this is the reason for the initial appeal – and first reactions.

But it's also a case of young audience members egging each other on – the moment had been earmarked as meme-worthy as early as when the first trailer was released – and so now fans are attempting to outdo each other and create as much bedlam as possible.

We imagine we've not seen the last of this yet...

A Minecraft Movie is now showing in UK cinemas.

