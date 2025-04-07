Of course, that audience comprises lots of different groups – from those who have played the game since its 2011 launch to die-hard fans of star Jack Black – but one of the biggest target audiences for the film is young kids and teenagers.

With that in mind, if you're a parent or guardian, you might be wondering whether the film is suitable to take your children to, or if there's anything that might make it inappropriate for them.

Read on for everything you need to know about the age rating given to A Minecraft Movie, including a full breakdown of the BBFC's guidance.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

A Minecraft Movie age rating

The British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given the film a PG rating – meaning that children of any age can see it if they are accompanied by an adult, although there are some scenes that may be unsuitable for very young children.

The reasons cited for the rating are mild violence, scary scenes and language.

The more detailed descriptions give the film scores of two out of five when it comes to violence and threat, with references to scenes that see "characters being punched, kicked, thrown and struck with arrows fired from bows".

However, the guidance also clarifies that the violence is comic in tone, and that: "When human characters are hit, no real harm is done. When fantasy characters are hit, they often burst into flames and disappear, or turn into tokens in the same manner as video game characters."

Minecraft cast. WB

As for threat, the guidance remarks that some of the characters have mildly scary appearances, "including green zombies, skeletons riding giant spiders, and wolves and pigs with glowing eyes", but also stresses that the characters are very cartoonish.

The film also receives a score of two out of five for language, due to use of the words 'crap', 'ass' and 'fricking' in addition to 'butt', 'screw', 'hell' and 'God'.

Meanwhile, there is also some wordplay around the phrase 'son of a biscuit', occasional very mild innuendo and some toilet humour including one character calling another 'Captain Butt Crack'.

In other words, the film should be suitable for most audiences, but some parents may wish to use their discretion if they are concerned about any of the things listed above.

A Minecraft Movie is now showing in UK cinemas.

Ad

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Film hub for all the latest news. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.