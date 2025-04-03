"If you got Jack, man, you gotta dip into his bag," Hess explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com. "You gotta bring, you know... make sure you've used everything he's got."

One of Black's songs, titled I Feel Alive, has already been made available for fans to listen to ahead of the movie's release, and there are several others to look forward to throughout the film – from a number called Steve’s Lava Chicken to a duet with co-star Jason Momoa.

And Black isn't the only cast member to have penned his own original songs for the film. Flight of the Conchords star Bret McKenzie, who has a small role in the movie, has also contributed a couple of numbers, one of which he performs himself and the other of which is sung by BENEE.

Wondering which other songs feature on the A Minecraft Movie soundtrack? Read on for everything you need to know.

A Minecraft Movie soundtrack: All the songs in the video game adaptation

You can find the full list of songs which feature in the film below:

I Feel Alive performed by Jack Black

performed by Jack Black When I'm Gone performed by Dirty Honey

performed by Dirty Honey Change Song performed by Dayglow

performed by Dayglow Zero to Hero performed by BENEE

performed by BENEE Could This Be Love? performed by Bret McKenzie

Just Can't Get Enough (Instrumental Version) performed by Jamieson Shaw

performed by Jamieson Shaw Steve's Lava Chicken performed by Jack Black

performed by Jack Black Birthday Rap performed by Jack Black & Jason Momoa

performed by Jack Black & Jason Momoa Ode to Dennis performed by Jack Black

A Minecraft Movie score

In addition to the soundtrack, the film also includes an original score written by Mark Mothersbaugh, whose previous credits include The Royal Tenenbaums, 21 Jump Street and Thor: Ragnarok.

You can find the titles for each of the songs in the score below:

Minecraft

Mintage

Midport Village

Day to Night

Steve in the Nether

Chicken Fight Club

I Need a Win, Man

I’m Coming With / Minecraft

Nitwit Crosses and Steve Finds / Minecraft

Woodland Mansion Planning

Steve vs Malgosha

Piglins Attack

Heroic Henry / Minecraft

Let's Go Fight Some Pigs

Run from the Great Hog

Back in the Nether

A Minecraft Movie hits UK cinemas on 4th April.

