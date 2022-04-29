The Roblox hit has been going for a while now and is seemingly growing more popular by the day. But what if you want to get your hands on some free cash and gems in the game?

If you've never played King Legacy then it's time to get started as there is a ton of fun to be found in this pirate-themed adventure title.

Well, there are some nifty codes out there to give you extra goodies and make your adventure a touch on the easier side. The codes do change, but there are a few live at the moment that are working. So here is all you need to know about codes in King Legacy.

How to use codes in King Legacy

Happily, using a code in King legacy couldn't be simpler and all you need to do is follow a couple of easy steps.

Just load up the game and, once you do, click on the settings cog, which you can find right under the health bar. You will then see an "ENTER CODE" box at the bottom of the settings panel and – well you can guess what to do there. Once you've tapped it in, hit redeem and you're all done!

What codes are working in King Legacy?

We have six active codes at the moment and here they all are:

Update3_17 : Three gems

: Three gems Peodiz : 100k cash

: 100k cash DinoxLive : 100k beli

: 100k beli 1MFAV : Five gems

: Five gems THXFOR1BVISIT : 3 Gems

: 3 Gems 550KLIKES: Stat Reset

As mentioned, codes come and go in King Legacy and these will no doubt change in the near future. We will keep tabs here and update this page as and when new codes are added.

