How to assign settlers in Fallout 4 explained
Shopkeeper, farmer, guard posts; get the most out of your settlement
The more settlers you have in Fallout 4, the better. These workers will do all sorts of jobs: growing crops, running stores or even defending the base from outside intruders.
And since the Fallout 4 next-gen update is now out for modern consoles, many people are flocking back to the post-apocalyptic RPG for the first time in years. So figuring out all these little details like the perk system and power armour to companions and settlements can feel a bit overwhelming. Thankfully, knowing what to do doesn't take too long to learn.
To make things easier, we've broken down the process of assigning a settler in Fallout 4 along with the numerous useful jobs they can perform.
Fallout 4 settler jobs
Those that dwell at your base can be assigned to numerous different tasks that can lead to increased wealth, more goods or just generally a thriving community in the wastelands. Simple things like beds and weapons can also be assigned.
Plenty of creative options are out there, like making your settlers fight one another to the death, but here are some more typical jobs that can be assigned:
More like this
- Grow crops (food)
- Scavengers
- Merchants
- Guard posts
- Surgery Station
- Weapons
- Beds
The Vault-Tech Workshop DLC adds further items that can will boost a stat once assigned.
- Barber (+1 Charism)
- Phoropter (+1 Perception)
- Pommel Horse (+1 Agility)
- Power Cycle (+1 Endurance)
- Slot machine (+1 Luck)
- Vault 88 Overseer's Desk (+1 Intelligence)
- Weight Bench (+1 Strength)
How to assign settlers in Fallout 4
Assigning a settler in Fallout 4 is thankfully a simple process. Follow the below steps to do so:
- Open the Build Menu
- Find the settler that you wish to assign
- Select the 'Command' option by pressing either X on PlayStation, X on Xbox or enter on PC
- Locate the resource you want to work on and press the 'Assign' command
Fallout 4 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.
