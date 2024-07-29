To make things easier, we've broken down the process of assigning a settler in Fallout 4 along with the numerous useful jobs they can perform.

Fallout 4 settler jobs

Bethesda

Those that dwell at your base can be assigned to numerous different tasks that can lead to increased wealth, more goods or just generally a thriving community in the wastelands. Simple things like beds and weapons can also be assigned.

Plenty of creative options are out there, like making your settlers fight one another to the death, but here are some more typical jobs that can be assigned:

Grow crops (food)

Scavengers

Merchants

Guard posts

Surgery Station

Weapons

Beds

The Vault-Tech Workshop DLC adds further items that can will boost a stat once assigned.

Barber (+1 Charism)

Phoropter (+1 Perception)

Pommel Horse (+1 Agility)

Power Cycle (+1 Endurance)

Slot machine (+1 Luck)

Vault 88 Overseer's Desk (+1 Intelligence)

Weight Bench (+1 Strength)

How to assign settlers in Fallout 4

Bethesda

Assigning a settler in Fallout 4 is thankfully a simple process. Follow the below steps to do so:

Open the Build Menu

Find the settler that you wish to assign

Select the 'Command' option by pressing either X on PlayStation, X on Xbox or enter on PC

Locate the resource you want to work on and press the 'Assign' command

Fallout 4 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

