Increasing your Ancient Magic meter capacity will make completing the finishing touches achievement/trophy that much easier as you will be able to use more of powerful spells before your meter runs dry. Doing so will require you to collect a number of traces, with the challenge split into three sections: collect two traces, six traces, and then 12 traces. Each section of the challenge will earn you an upgrade to your Ancient Magic hotspot.

If you’re looking to add extra capacity to your Ancient Magic meter in Hogwarts Legacy , you will need to find Ancient Magic hotspots and collect their traces. There are 20 of these hotspots scattered across the open world game’s map and we’re here to help you find them.

To collect the traces, you will need to first locate a hotspot and then activate it. Once activated, a number of orbs will appear near to the location of the spot that you need to collect from. You can use Revelio to make finding them easier.

Remember: you can only start searching for these hotspots after you have completed the ‘Secrets of the Restricted Section’ main story mission.

Read on to discover the location of all 20 Hogwarts Legacy Ancient Magic hotspots and where to find them.

Where to find Hogwarts Legacy Ancient Magic hotspots: All 20 locations

To find the Ancient Magic hotspots in Hogwarts Legacy, you will need to look out for the icon that looks like a torch on your map. Head to these locations and you will discover the hotspots you seek. You should see them appear after completing the ‘Secrets of the Restricted Section’ main story quest.

Try zooming out all the way on your map screen and move your cursor over the separate areas to see how many Ancient Magic hotspots you’ve got left to complete in each region of the map.

If you’re looking for the exact locations of each hotspot, we’ve also got you covered.

Firstly, it’s probably best to check out each location in video form. This YouTube guide from LunarGaming details the location of all 20 Ancient Magic hotspots and where to find their traces. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, if you prefer your locations in written form, you can read through our list of all 20 Hogwarts Legacy Ancient Magic hotspot locations below:

Cragcroftshire | South east from the Cragcroft Shor floo flames, just underneath a Merlin Trial

Feldcroft Region | East of Feldcroft floo flames, just above a Merlin Trial

Feldcroft Region 2 | North east of Rockwood Castle floo flames on a rock by the water

Feldcroft Region 3 | At the top of some stairs, north east from the North-Side Feldcroft floo flames and nearby a Merlin Trial

Feldcroft Region 4 | Inside ruins to the south of Irondale floo flames

Forbidden Forest | Inside the building ruins south west of the North Ford Bog Entrance floo flames (next to the spider lair)

Forbidden Forest 2 | Briefly south of the West Forbidden Forest floo flames inside the building ruins

Hogsmeade Valley | In the ruins south west of the East Hogsmeade Valley floo flames

Hogwarts Valley | In the ruins to the west of Central Hogwarts Valley floo flames

Hogwarts Valley 2 | In the forest to the south of Brocburrow floo flames

Hogwarts Valley 3 | Ruins to the south east of West Hogwarts Valley floo flames

Hogwarts Valley 4 | Ruins across the river to the east of Keenbridge floo flames

Hogwarts Valley 5 | In the building ruins to the west of Keenbridge floo flames

Hogwarts Valley 6 | Ruins east of Central Hogwarts Valley floo flames

Marunweem Lake | On the other side of the bridge from the Marunweem Bridge floo flames

Marunweem Lake 2 | South of the Coastal Mines floo flames

Manor Cape | Inside the ruins of the large manor, right next to the West Manor Cape floo flames

North Hogwarts Region | Ruins briefly to the west of Collector’s Cave floo flames

Poidsear Coast | South of the Phoenix Mountain Cave floo flames, besides a ruined building

Poidsear Coast 2 | Right next to the South Poidsear Coast floo flames (next to the bridge)

