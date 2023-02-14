So when you're spamming the Revelio charm every five seconds, you'll soon find spell-based challenges called Merlin Trials strewn throughout the hit game.

It wouldn't be a Hogwarts game without plenty of hidden secrets to discover, and boy does Hogwarts Legacy have plenty.

Working much like Riddler puzzles from the Batman Arkham series, Merlin Trials require you to complete a small challenge in order to unlock some much-needed gear inventory slots.

However, with nearly 100 of the things to complete and some frustratingly obscure puzzles, you might have to eschew magic briefly in favour of a good old-fashioned guide: here's how to solve every Merlin trial.

How to solve all Merlin trials in Hogwarts Legacy

While there are many, many Merlin Trials, luckily they all seem to be variations of nine different main puzzles. Some of them can be rather frustrating to figure out on your own - looking at you, dice puzzle - but this handy video guide below will teach you the solutions to each type of Merlin Trial.

Bear in mind that in order to start work on the Merlin Trials you fittingly need to complete the Trials of Merlin quest first, which thankfully is an unmissable part of the main quest. Each puzzle type also requires a specific spell to solve, so you will have to unlock the correct spell before you can complete those Merlin Trials.

You'll also need Mallowsweet to activate each Merlin Trial, so get bulk buying at The Magic Neep in Hogsmeade (or make your own Mallowsweet in the Room of Requirement)!

However, if you'd rather have a written guide, here are the solutions to each different type of Merlin Trial:

Lighting torches: Using Incendio or Confringo, you'll have to light all the torches in the area. The torches will begin to start sinking into the ground, however, so this is a timed trial!

Using Incendio or Confringo, you'll have to light all the torches in the area. The torches will begin to start sinking into the ground, however, so this is a timed trial! Break pillar balls: Nice and simple this one: all you have to do is smash nine small stones on top of pillars in the area. The balls are usually found in groups of three, and can be broken using Accio.

Nice and simple this one: all you have to do is smash nine small stones on top of pillars in the area. The balls are usually found in groups of three, and can be broken using Accio. Put the ball in the hole: Forget Quidditch, it's time for magic football: naturally, all you have to do is use Wingurdiam Leviosa to lift the large ball and place it in the hole in the ground.

Forget Quidditch, it's time for magic football: naturally, all you have to do is use Wingurdiam Leviosa to lift the large ball and place it in the hole in the ground. Moth puzzle: One that can seem difficult until you know what to do, for this Merlin Trial you just have to use Lumos to attract nearby moths and then place them into moonstone rocks.

One that can seem difficult until you know what to do, for this Merlin Trial you just have to use Lumos to attract nearby moths and then place them into moonstone rocks. Collect stone balls: There will be three groups of small stone balls lying near the trial area - just use Accio to move them into ball-shaped holes in the ground nearby.

There will be three groups of small stone balls lying near the trial area - just use Accio to move them into ball-shaped holes in the ground nearby. Confringo stone pillars: Just use Confringo to blow up the highlighted stone pillars in the trial area. Kaboom!

Just use Confringo to blow up the highlighted stone pillars in the trial area. Kaboom! Platforming challenge: No magic here, you just need to complete the nearby parkour course by jumping across the highlighted rocks without touching the ground.

No magic here, you just need to complete the nearby parkour course by jumping across the highlighted rocks without touching the ground. Reparo challenge: The opposite of the Confringo challenge, all you need to do here is use Reparo to repair three stone pillars nearby.

The opposite of the Confringo challenge, all you need to do here is use Reparo to repair three stone pillars nearby. Symbol dice: You have a wizard Rubix cube here - you should see two dice on top of each other with symbols on each side. What you need to do is use Flipendo on the top cube until the symbol matches that of the cube below. However, you'll have to do this on each side until all four are lined up.

Whichever type of puzzle you're using, don't forget to use Revelio - look for any blue items that appear on your radar as they are probably part of the Merlin Trial at hand. It's easy to miss one of the torches or balls, for example, as they're sometimes hidden in sneaky places.

All Merlin trial locations in Hogwarts Legacy

Including the first one you complete as part of the main story, there are a whopping 95(!) Merlin Trials scattered throughout Hogwarts Legacy, so you're more than likely going to stumble upon plenty just by playing the game.

However, if you're specifically looking for Merlin Trials, they can be seen on your map as the black-and-white leaf icon. Flying around on your broomstick and using Revelio is a great way to locate the Merlin Trials which are a bit more off the beaten track.

If you're looking to cross off Merlin Trials by area, here is a list of how many of the puzzles can be found in each part of the Hogwarts Grounds:

Forbidden Forest: Three Merlin trials to find

Three Merlin trials to find North Ford Bog: Four Merlin trials to find

Four Merlin trials to find Hogsmeade Valley: Five Merlin Trials to find

Five Merlin Trials to find North Hogwarts Region: Five Merlin Trials to find

Five Merlin Trials to find South Hogwarts Region: 15 Merlin Trials to find

15 Merlin Trials to find Hogwarts Valley: 16 Merlin Trials to find

16 Merlin Trials to find Feldcroft Region: 16 Merlin Trials to find

16 Merlin Trials to find South Sea Bog: Two Merlin Trials to find

Two Merlin Trials to find Poidsear Coast: 10 Merlin Trials to find

10 Merlin Trials to find Marunweem Lake: Four Merlin Trials to find

Four Merlin Trials to find Manor Cape: Five Merlin Trials to find

Five Merlin Trials to find Cragcroftshire: Five Merlin Trials to find

Five Merlin Trials to find Clagmar Coast: Five Merlin Trials to find

For a visual guide of where each Merlin Trial is within each area, and how to solve every single one of the damned things, check out the impressively expansive video below:

