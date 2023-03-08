We say "we're afraid" because there's a whopping 150 of them to collect across Hogwarts, and even more in the vast map outside the school. That's over 200 altogether.

A game of Hogwarts Legacy 's size is bound to have a plethora of collectables, and some are more valuable than others. And the Field Guide Pages, we're afraid, are definitely in the upper-tier of collectables.

They really are worth collecting though. Not only will you gain XP with each one you grab, but the pages also provide fun bits of lore. So if you're struggling, we're here to help. Keep reading to find out where every Field Guide Page is!

Hogwarts Legacy Field Guide locations - all pages listed

In this article, we've tried our best to list every single Hogwarts Legacy field guide page location. Because there are hundreds of them, we have split the article in sections based on the areas of the game's map.

If you're searching a specific area for Hogwarts Legacy field guide pages, click the link below to jump to it:

We'll add here that there are a fair few spells you need to know before you go hunting for some of these. We recommend waiting until you know Lumos, Accio, Confringo, Incendio, Depulso, and all levels of Alohomora before attempting to grab them all! If you're ready to start this epic quest, read on.

Field Guide Pages in Hogwarts Castle

As there are so many pages to find in the castle and its grounds (and some of you may be visual learners), we'll share a video below.

YouTube channel WoW Quests have generously shared a long video showing exactly where the Field Guide Pages are in Hogwarts. Check it out:

If you're more of a reader, check out our guide below!

Wyvern Fountain - head to the fountain in the Transfiguration Courtyard with a wyvern (dragon with two legs), and cast Revelio.

Partial Transfiguration - in the left side of the Transfiguration classroom, look for a partially transfigured teacup.

Painting of Illyius - head to the stairs at the base of the Defence Against Dark Arts Tower. There should be a portrait of a young wizard with a mouse Patronus. Cast Revelio!

Augurey Skeleton - in the Defence Against Dark Arts Tower, look for a large display case.

Serpentine Beast Window - cast Revelio on the stained glass window featuring a serpent in the defence Against Dark Arts Tower.

Augurey Skeleton - in the Defence Against Dark Arts classroom, head to the small balcony. Page is at the top!

Tapestry of Barnabas the Barmy - near the very top of the Defense Against Dark Arts Tower, cast Revelio on the tapestry.

Astronomy Telescope - at the very top of the Astronomy Wing, cast Revelio on the telescope.

Pungent Passage - in the passage to the West Tower, just off the Astronomy Tower, cast Revelio on the stench cloud!

Pungent Passage Moth Frame - after finishing the first side quest in the Central Hall, you should start to come across Moth Frames. One of these is in the same Pungent Passage mentioned above. Look for the tapestries of centaurs, and the moth frame should be flying around there. Cast Lumos, and, being a moth, it'll come straight to you!

Defence Against Dark Arts Tower Moth Frame - outside Professor Fig’s classroom, look for another tapestry. As with the last one, cast Lumos to lure it.

Astronomy Tower Moth Frame - yet another moth flame, this one you can grab while you're collecting the telescope page.

Charms Hall Flying Page - outside the Charms Classroom, there's a page flying around. Use Accio to bring it to you.

Dungeons Flying Page - in the dungeons under the Bell Tower Wing there's another flying page. Same as before, use Accio.

Transfiguration Courtyard Statue - look for a statue holding an orb in the east corner of the Clocktower Courtyard. You'll need to cast Levioso to raise the orb - and there's the page.

Astronomy Tower Statue - similar protocol to the statue above. This one's in the Astronomy Tower. Look for another statue holding an orb, and do the same again.

Astronomy Balcony Dragon Brazier - at the very top of the Astronomy Tower, look for the brazier decorated with a small dragon. Cast Incendio to light the brazier and get the page.

Dungeons Statue - use the North Hall route to get into the dungeons, and head down the passage to a cellar. Unlock the level 1 door, and you should see a Frog Statue. Interact with this to be teleported to a few different stops. At the first stop, there's a statue with an orb very similar to the two mentioned above. Use Levioso in the same way, and you'll get the page. (don't forget to keep going to complete the mini quest though!)

Defence Against Dark Arts Dragon Brazier - head once again to Professor Fig’s Classroom, and look for the Brazier in the corner of the room. Light it using Confringo, and use Accio to grab it.

Alchemy Class - go down the North Hall stairs into the dungeons, and unlock the level 2 door with the cauldrons. Once in, use Revelio to find the page. (You will need to upgrade your lockpicking to open that door.)

Dark Tower Cell - head to the Charms Classroom, then follow a small staircase to a level 2 door. Once unlocked, the page will be on the other side (along with some other goodies!).

Boggart Closet - on the ground floor of the Defence Against Dark Arts Tower, head to the level 2 locked door by the chatty gargoyle. Once inside, use Revelio to find the page near the cupboard.

The Old Librarian - in the Library Annex, cast Revelio on the portrait of the librarian in the red robes.

Three Sisters Bells - these three large bells are under the staircase on the main floor of the Bell Tower Room.

Flattened Armour - look to the left of the door leading outside, right across from the Floo Flame in the Belltower Room.

Broken Broom - while you're in that area, look to the other side of the door - there's a broken broom with another Page.

Wooden Cat - stay in the Bell tower Hall, and head to the door leading into the Library Annex. The page should be next to an adorable wooden cat statue to the right of the door.

Goblin Artefact - head to the upper walkway in the Bell tower Room - the one with the display case with two spears. The horn will be just below those spears.

Scorch Marks - look just above the Floo Flame spawn point in the Bell tower Room. There should be some strange markings on the wall. Cast Revelio to see the page.

Choir Frogs - cast Revelio on the frogs in the Music Room.

History of Magic Windows - cast Revelio on the Merlin window in the History of Magic classroom.

Urn of Ashes - head to the Bell Tower Wing’s dungeons, and look for an urn on display near the entrance.

Sleeping Dragon Statue - this sleeping dragon statue is hard to miss - you've probably passed it many times already. It's down the stairs from the North Hall. Don't forget to cast Revelio on it this time!

Werewolf Saga Tapestries - head to the dungeons under the Bell Tower Wing, and walk into the tapestry of the large K shape (there's a hidden room beyond it). Once in there, cast Revelio on the large tapestry of the woman and child holding hands.

Bell Tower Flying Page - in the main Clock Tower building, there's yet another flying page. You know the drill by now - Accio.

Bell Tower Dragon Brazier - this one's another brazier, in the Bell Tower Courtyard look to the right of the door to the Library Annex . Then, Incendio.

Castle Ramparts - once you've spawned in the the Bell tower Courtyard Floo Flame, look for the small stone building. There's a page inside.

Glumbumbles - while you're in that area, look for an arch just outside the greenhouses. Head past yen another arch, and you should see a few insect hives. There's a page among them.

Hogwarts Grounds Flying Page - have your Accio at the ready, because there's another flying page outside! This one is just outside the Clocktower Building.

Quidditch Pitch - this one is just outside the Quidditch Pitch, on the southwest side. The page is next to a broken wall.

Official Wizarding World artwork for Quidditch. Warner Bros

North Hall Dragon Brazier - this brazier is on the upper floor of the North Hall. Unlock the level 1 door, then look for an alcove. Light the brazier.

North Hall Moth Frame - another pesky moth frame. This little puzzle starts on a landing in the North Hall. Use Lumos on the picture to see which direction the moth has taken the frame - it will take you to the History of Magic classroom, where you'll need to unlock a level 1 door. Once you're in the room with the Heiroglyphic Hall, use Lumos to draw the moth to the light.

Sphinx Statue - stay in the Heiroglyphic Hall, because there's a page beneath the sphinx statue! Revelio! And also...

Heiroglyphic Hall Flying Page - there's a flying page in here, too. Accio! But don't leave yet, there's one more.

Heiroglyphic Hall Statue - for the final page in the Heiroglyphic Hall, look for yet another statue with an orb. Once again, Levioso that orb for the page.

Important Muggle Artefact - head to the Dungeons below the North Hall, then unlock a couple of doors to get to the Muggle Studies Classroom. Revelio the cannon for a page.

North Hall Statue - head to the Bell Tower Wing of the North Hall. Unlock a level 1 door to get to a room with another orb-carrying statue. Levioso the orb.

Courtyard Dragon Brazier - outside the Bell Tower Courtyard, quite high up on a battlement, you should be able to see another brazier. Cast Confringo to light it (and get the page), then Accio it to you.

Bloody Meat - outside the Bell Tower Courtyard, head towards the Main Ramparts Gate and look for a stable to the left. Unlock the level 1 door and once you're inside, the page will be under the hanging carcass.

Courtyard Moth Frame - this moth frame is also not far from the Main Rampart Gate. Opposite the thestrals there should be a level 1 door with another frameless picture. The same Lumos trick as before should lead you to a river next to a broken tower, and, of course, a moth. Draw it to you with Lumos.

Courtyard Statue - head to the West Rampart Gate, and follow the stairs up to the ramparts. Unlock the level 1 door, and inside there's another orb statue for you to Levioso.

Caged Bathtub - head along the the rampart wall outside the Quidditch Pitch, and you'll come across a ramp leading up the wall. Past a tower door is an area that looks a bit like an old prison. Revelio the door for a page.

Hogwarts Owls - head south from the Beasts Classroom hut, and look for a tower on the edge of the grounds. Climb it to get to the adorable owlery, and cast Revelio towards to window for a page. Don't leave yet though. Like the Heiroglyphic Hall, there are a few pages in here.

Owlery Statue - climb the ladder to the top of the tower, and you'll find yet another orb statue. Levioso, and voila!

Owlery Flying Page - and while you're up there, have a scan of the surrounding airspace. There should be a flying page to Accio.

Ravenclaw Bust - head west from the where you spawn at the Ravenclaw Tower Floo Flame, then climb the small spiral staircase. Cast Revelio on the bust about halfway up. (if you're a Ravenclaw, it'll be your first page.)

Ravenclaw Doorknocker - once outside the Ravenclaw common room, cast Revelio on the door an voila.

Kelpie Statue - this statue is down the stairs from the Lower Grand Staircase Floo Flame spawn point. If you're a Ravenclaw, it'll be your first page.

Hufflepuff Barrels - once inside the Hufflepuff Common Room, cast Revelio on the barrels.

House-Elf Recipe Book - on the stairway that leads to the Hufflepuff Common Room, you'll bump into a chest of goodies - and there's a page in the middle.

The Hogwarts Architect - cast Revelio on the epic looking statue of the Hogwarts architect, in the reception hall near the Hufflepuff common room stairwell.

House Point Hourglasses - you're bound to have seen the house point hourglasses on your travels. They're just opposite the statue of the Hogwarts Architect. Revelio, and the page is yours.

Honeydukes Passageway - near the Faculty Tower Floo Flame spawn point, look for a statue of a one-eyed witch. Not only will you find a secret passageway to the cellar of Honeydukes, but there's a page there too.

Moving Staircase - halfway up the grand staircase, cast Revelio on the central pillar balcony - on the alcove bit that sticks out.

Troll Armour - this set of armour is difficult to miss. It's the one that looks like a troll, just opposite the Trophy Room Floo Flame spawn point.

Goblet of Fire Casket - actually head inside the Trophy Room for this one. Cast Revelio on the post right in the centre.

Trophy Room - and while you're in there, don't miss the page near the top of the room, at the top of the staircase.

Centaur Armour - again, this is another suit of armour you should recognise pretty easily. The horse-man hybrid armour is found at the edge of the Trophy Room.

House-Elf Armour - don't leave yet though, there's one more. Revelio the house-elf armour.

Ravenclaw Tower Moth Frame - there's yet another moth frame puzzle in the Ravenclaw Tower. Activate the sidequest by casting Lumos on the picture at the bottom of the Ravenclaw Tower spiral staircase. It should lead you to a room with green walls and an Arithmancy Door. Once you see the moth, draw it to you with another Lumos.

Great Hall Moth Frame - and another one! This one is in the antechamber between the Reception Hall and Great Hall - the one with all the flags. Lumos should lead you into the next room, where the moth will be waiting.

Grand Staircase Flying Page - you've probably passed this and caught it already, but just in case... there's a flying page around the centre of the Grand Staircase. Accio.

Quad Courtyard Flying Page - this flying page is flapping about near the Quad Courtyard Floo Flame spawn point.

Quad Courtyard Dragon Brazier - stick around though, because there's a brazier on the right wall in the direction of the arch with the dragon fountain. Confringo the brazier, Accio the page.

Ravenclaw Tower Statue - just at the entrance to the Ravenclaw tower, you'll see another orb statue. You know the drill, Levioso the orb.

Grand Staircase Dragon Brazier - this brazier is located on a on a wall right at the top of the Grand Staircase, to the left of the uppermost painting. Confringo the brazier, Accio the page.

Headmaster Phineas Nigellus Black, played in Hogwarts Legacy by Simon Pegg. Warner Bros

Headmaster’s Office Gargoyle - to get to the staircase that leads to the headmaster's office, unlock the level 1 gate at the end of the Grand Staircase Tower. Revelio the giant gargoyle next to the moth frame painting. Speaking of which...

Headmaster’s Office Moth Frame - Lumos the frame next to the gargoyle, and it should lead you to back down the stairs into the corridor. The moth should be up in the arches. Lumos again.

Slytherin Sink - head into the girl's toilets down the stairs from the Lower Grand Staircase Floo Flame spawnpoint, and along the long passage. Go through the door with the profile of a witch, and Revelio the snake on one of the taps.

Pear Portrait - If Hufflepuff is your house, this is the first page you'll get. If you're not, head down the spiral staircase east of the Grand Staircase Floo Flame spawnpoint. Cast Revelio on the painting of a bowl of fruit once you're in the cellar.

Hogwarts Crest - this cool carving of the iconic Hogwarts crest is found at right at the entrance hall. Revelio for a page.

The Great Hall Ceiling - this one's right in the middle of the Great Hall.

Owl Lectern - while you're there, Revelio the lectern at the end for another.

The Yawning Gargoyle - yet another gargoyle statue. This one's in the courtyard west of the Great Hall - there should be smoke rising from the mouth.

Slytherin Dungeon Moth Frame - this frame is just past the Slytherin Common Room, between the two Slytherin bathrooms. Cast Lumos, and it should lead you past the spiral staircase to a tapestry and, hopefully, the moth. Lumos once again to bring it to you.

Courtyard Moth Frame - to get this one, leave the Entrance Hall and head down the flight of stairs north pas the courtyard. Cast Lumos on the frame, and it'll lead you back the way you came - the moth should be fluttering around a Kelpie statue. Lumos it over.

Great Hall Exterior Flying Page - outside the Great Hall there's yet another flying page. It might take a while to find it but, trust is, it's there. Once you see it, Accio it over.

Entrance Hall Flying Page - and another! Just inside the entrance hall. Look up to the ceiling, around the top of the pillars. Accio.

Entrance Hall Exterior Statue - another orb statue is just outside the entrance hall, just under the stone shelter to the east. Levioso that orb.

Entrance Hall Interior Statue - and there's another one inside! Just past the staircase, on the east wall. Levioso the orb for your page.

Black Lake - to get this one, head to the boathouse under the Great Hall. There's a page just next to a docked boat - Revelio to reveal.

Boathouse Dragon Brazier - while you're there, there's a brazier near the door that you can light with Incendio.

Underground Harbour - another nautical themed page, this one is found next to one of the boats on the right in the Viaduct Courtyard. To get there, descent the lift near the Viaduct Courtyard Floo Flame spawn point.

Great Hall Dragon Brazier - this brazier is in the corner of the dining room, up the stairs in the far right corner of the room. As it's reachable, you can light it with Incendio for the page.

Kitchen Tables - head to the kitchen, which is just past the cellar under the Great Hall. Cast Revelio in the middle of the kitchen.

House-Elf Living Quarters - these quarters are at the back of the kitchen. Revelio the centre of the barrels on the wall for another page.

Slytherin Dungeons Dragon Brazier - head past those Slytherin bathrooms we mentioned earlier, until you get to a dungeon-y like room with a level 1 door. Unlock it for a page.

Detention Chamber - while you're in that area, look for another locked door (this one level 2). This is the detention chamber, and another page is inside.

Portrait of Sir Cadogan - over to the library annex now. Sir Cadogan's portrait is located on the balcony near the Viaduct Entrance to the Library Annex.

Palmistry Model - right in the middle of the Diviniation Classroom is a model of a hand. Revelio for a page.

Central Hall Fountain - another landmark you're bound to have passed a thousand times. Cast Revelio on the cool equine fountain in the middle of the central hall.

Statue of Gregory the Smarmy - at the Southwestern entrance to the Central Hall, look for the statue of the rotund gentleman. Revelio for a page.

Professor Sharp’s Auror Badge - head to the potions classroom, and cast Revelio on a badge on one of the tables.

Greenhouse Tree - right next to the Greenhouses Floo Flame spawn point, look for the tree with the twisty winding roots.

Dirigible Plums - still in the greenhouse, look for the tree with the upside down fruit.

Arithmancy Classroom - once you have access to the Arithmancy Classroom, cast Revelio to find the page.

Central Hall Moth Frame - another couple of moths now. This picture is in the Central Hall, and Lumos should lead you to the aforementioned Gregory the Smarmy statue. Cast Lumos, and take the moth back to the picture for your page.

Library Moth Frame - this frame is in the south corner of the library's second floor. Lumos should lead you to a moth on the landing.

Central Hall Flying Page 1 - have your Accio on the ready for this flying page up by the ceiling of the Central Hall.

Central Hall Flying Page 2 - and another one. This one is next to our old friend Gregory the Smarmy.

Viaduct Entrance Flying Page - head up a spiral staircase to get above the beams at the Viaduct Entrance for this one.

Library Flying Page - and this one's in the main part of the Library Annex. Head up to the balcony for a better view.

Central Hall Dragon Brazier - from the Central Hall, head up to the balcony on the northern side. This one's on your level, so a simple Incendio will do.

Enchanted Books - in the Restricted Section of the Library, cast Revelio in the first room you enter. A page should appear.

Restricted Section Statue - while you're in there, head right down to the storage room. Another orb-carrying statue is there for you to Levioso.

Central Hall Statue - go through the level 1 door in the Central Hall (next to the door leading to the Greenhouse). Inside is another orb statue.

Long Galley Moth Frame - head to the long hallway aptly named the Long Gallery, and follow the same same Lumos protocol once you find the picture. The moth is in the Bell Tower Courtyard, above the troll display.

Gorgon Painting - stay in the Long Gallery, and solve the Arithmancy puzzle to open the door next to the troll in the case. The solution - 2 on the single question mark, 1 on the double. Once you're inside, Revelio on the Gorgon painting for a page! Careful with the painting though. Any other interactions and it'll petrify you.

Portrait of Baruffio - if you're a Gryffindor, this will be your first page. If not, head to the Faculty Tower Floo Flame spawn point, and head to the southern spiral staircase. The portrait of the wizard with the large buffalo should be on your right. Cast Revelio for a page.

Fat Lady Portrait - this Gryffindor themed page is obtained by casting Revelio on the portrait who guards the common room.

Map of Argyllshire - cast Revelio on the map on the first floor of the Gryffindor tower.

Gryffindor Tower Moth Frame - once you've grabbed the Map of Argyllshire's page, cast Depulso on the button above the map to reveal a hidden room. Once inside, use Lumos on the picture. I should lead you to a moth in a bathroom just next to the map.

Lachlan the Lanky - this statue is located at the entrance to the Gryffindor tower. He's the one with the tied up beard.

Haunted Toilets - on the ground floor of the Gryffindor Tower, head past the aforementioned map to get to the bathroom hall. Revelio to farthest door for a page.

Quad Statue - yet another orb statue is located between the Grand Staircase and Great Hall. Levioso that orb for a page.

Clock Tower Statue - yet another orb to Levioso. This statue is found right next to the Clock Tower Courtyard Floo Flame spawn point. It's just on the other side of a metal gate.

The Niffler from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Warner Bros

The Well of Four Beasts - cast Revelio on the well surrounded with four stone statues of creatures, in the Clockwork Courtyard.

Gryffindor Tower Dragon Brazier - head to the first floor of Gryffindor Tower, and go to the south side. A brazier is on the floor in a corner between a window and a painting.

Faculty Tower Flying Page - another page is flying around in the Faculty Tower. Accio it to you for some XP and lore.

Jewel-Encrusted Tortoise Shell - staying in the Faculty Tower, head to the third floor and cast Revelio on the dome shaped object in the corner next to the window.

Boris the Bewildered - the statue of the confused wizard is located at the top of the Faculty Tower, next to the Prefect’s Bathroom. Cast Revelio for the page.

Hospital Wing Statue - and right opposite the statue of Boris is a more familiar statue... holding an orb. You know the drill. Levioso.

Prefect’s Bathroom - now actually head into the Prefect's Bathroom. Cast Revelio on the painting of the mermaid for a page.

Unicorn Fountain - while you're in the Faculty Tower, head to the Hospital Wing. You can't miss the unicorn statue. It's perpendicular to the archway. Cast Revelio for a page.

Clock Mechanics - head right up to the top of the Clock Tower, and cast Revelio on the area just under the huge gears for a page.

Clock Tower Dragon Brazier - while you're in there, look to the wall off to the side of the main gears. As the brazier is at a distance, you'll have to use Confringo to light it, then Accio to get the page over.

Clock Tower Flying Page - a couple more while you're in the Clock Tower! Very simple though, this one's just a regular flying page. You should see it flapping around.

Clock Tower Moth Frame - last one in the Clock Tower, and the last one in Hogwarts! Unlock the level 1 door on the ground floor, and cast Lumos on the empty frame. The moth is just outside. Lumos it again, take it back. and you've got your page.

Field Guide Pages in Hogsmeade Village

The following pages are located in Hogsmeade itself, or in the surrounding area. Use the video above to find them all, or consult the written list below.

Hogsmeade - as you approach the bridge, cast Revelio at the base of the malp post on your left.

Enchanted Staircase - head into Tomes and Scrolls and cast Revelio on a hidden staircase (which is revealed by moving a certain book on a shelf).

Tomes and Scrolls Flying Page - while you're in the aforementioned bookshop, there's a flying page up by the ceiling. Accio it over.

Creidwen's Precarious Cauldrons - outside Ceridwen's shop, you should see a precarious pile of cauldrons. Revelio for a page.

Ollivander's Wand Shop - simply cast Revelio on the shopfront of Ollivander's.

Mounted Hog's Head - cast Revelio on the mounted Hog's Head behind the bar in the namesake pub.

Hog's Head Docks - behind the pub is a dock, with a few barrels and crates. Cast Revelio on them for a page.

Hogsmeade Community Garden - this sweet community is located across the little road from the West Hogsmeade Floo Flame spawn point. Cast Revelio in the spot above the wheelbarrow.

J Pippin's Potions - cast Revelio on the potions desk inside the shop.

The Three Broomsticks - head into the Three Broomsticks (the slightly cleaner of the Hogsmeade pubs), and cast Revelio on the fireplace for a page.

Three Broomsticks Private Room - now go upstairs, and through the level 1 door. A page can be Revelio-d in the middle of the room.

Butterbeer Barrels - now head outside the building, and cast Revelio on the huge barrels sticking out of the side.

Zonko's Joke Shop - simply cast Revelio on the shopfront of Zonko's.

Frog Spawn Soap - now head into Zonko's, and cast Revelio on the bar of soap on the counter.

Dungbomb - now head to the second floor and cast Revelio on the dungbomb.

Water Well - this well is located in a courtyard just north of the joke shop. Revelio for a page.

Gladrags Wizardwear - head to the shop and simply cast Revelio on the shopfront.

Gladrags Mannequin - now head inside and cast Revelio on the Mannequin right next to the front door.

Sneakoscope - to get this one, head inside Dervish and Banges. Cast Revelio on the table near the entrance.

Scrivenshaft Cats - head inside Scrivenshaft's shop, and cast Revelio towards the end of a dark enclave. Careful of the cats loitering about.

Hengist of Woodcroft - this statue is located just beneath the large tree with the winding roots, right in the centre of Hogsmeade. Revelio on the statue for a page.

Magical Mail - head inside the tall building with the owls, and cast Revelio on the parcels piled on the floor.

Tea Shop Decor - head inside Mrs Steepley's teashop, and cast Revelio on the layered cake tray on the first floor.

Honeydukes - simply cast Revelio on the shopfront of the famous sweet shop.

Fizzing Whizzbees - now head inside the shop, and cast Revelio on the Fizzing Whizzbees poster (it features a man in a black suit).

Exploding Bonbons - while you're in there, cast Revelio on the Niffler statue at the back of the shop.

The Magic Neep Cart - The Magic Neep shop is actually located in the outskirts of Hogsmeade. Head northwest to find it. Once you're there, cast Revelio just to the left of the man outside.

Abandoned Shop - from The Magic Neep, keep heading northeast until you reach a The Old Fool. Cast Revelio in the area just by the signpost.

The Dogweed and Deathcap Tree - head into the shop held up by a tree, and cast Revelio on the tree trunk you can see inside, to the right of the counter.Spintwitches Sporting Needs - back into Hogsmeade proper now. Head into the aforementioned shop, and cast Revelio on the uniform on display.

Chocolate Frogs - head past the pink trees and Revelio the chocolate left on a park bench.

Brood and Peck - this page will only become available once you've done The Elf, The Nab-Sack, and the Loom quest. Once you have, cast Revelio at the top of the stairs in the aforementioned shop.

Hogsmeade Flying Pages - there are 19 flying pages overall in Hogsmeade. Simply use Accio to bring them all to you. They can be found in the following places:

Left of the bridge as you enter

Behind the first house

Behind Tomes and Scrolls

In the vegetable garden

Circling the northwestern bridge

Behind the Three Broomsticks

Behind Madam Snelling's Tress Emporium

Behind the houses across from the cemetery

Behind the Brood and Peck Shop

Circling Steepley and Sons

Circling the park with the pink-leaved trees

Circling the pond at the north end of Hogsmeade

Circling the house with the wonky chimneys at the far east

Circling the northeast bridge

Circling the Magic Seep greenhouse

Near the rams just next to the Magic Seep

On the cliffs near the The Old Fool

Circling the Dogweed and Deathcap

Right at the end of the northeastern road leading out of town.

Hogsmeade Moth Frames - now for the moth frames! There are four in Hogsmeade. Again, follow the same protocol as you did in the school: Lumos the picture frame, follow the lead to the moth, Lumos again, and bring the moth back to the frame.

The first frame is behind some buildings near the Hog's Head, and the moth is around the nearby docks.

The second frame is next to a wheelbarrow by a building to the south of Hogsmeade, and the moth is near the pink trees.

The third frame is inside the building with the water-mill, with the moth on a lamp post just outside.

Finally, the fourth in inside Deathcap and Dogweed, with the moth on top of the chimney (climb the hills behind to reach it).

Field Guide Pages in The Highlands open world

Finally, the following Field Guide Pages are located in the open world - The Highlands surrounding Hogwarts and Hogsmeade! Check out the video above or the list below.

Groundskeeper’s Tools - this one is found in a small house near the water, not too far from the Clock Tower Entrance.

Spider Parts - head to Aranshire for this one. Revelio the cage to the left of the outside shopkeeper.

Hogsmeade Station Ticket Office - at the station, Revelio the sign for the ticket office for the page.

Pumpkin Fizz - head to Upper Hogsfield, and look for the huge building surrounded by barrels. Revelio the small desk under the sheltered part.

Squib Cottage - head south from the East Hogsmeade Valley Floo Flame spawn point. Eventually you'll get to a thatched cottage. You'll need to Revelio the barred part of its outer wall.

Runespoor Egg - you'll need to complete the The High Keep quest before doing this one. Head to the Falbarton Castle, and go to the ruined room on the northeast corner. There's a page on the table if you cast Revelio.

Alihotsy Fudge - from the Forbidden Forest Floo Flame spawn point, head northeast until you see some benches on a hill overlooking Hogwarts. Revelio the one on the left.

Spider Sign - head to Pitt-Upon-Ford, and Revelio the sign in front of the south bridge into the hamlet.

Antique Horn - head to the northeastern part of the North Ford Bog, and look for a dock. Cast Revelio on a stack of crates next to a docked boat.

Hebridean Black Scale - from Lower Hogsfield, head south. You'll need to leave one of the paths and venture into the woods, until you find an abandoned tent. Revelio the entrance.

Murtlap Tentacles - head west from the Central Hogwarts Valley Floo Flame spawn point, until you get to some stacked rocks. Revelio the area for a page.

Enchanted Scarecrow - head to Brocburrow, and look for a garden between two houses at the edge. Revelio the scarecrow.

Ginger Root - Keenbridge this time. Head left from the Floo Flame spawn point, and Revelio the cool looking outdoor bar up the steps.

Beehives - while you're in Keenbridge, Revelio the beehives along the side of the river.

The Tilted House - stay in Keenbridge, and, as you'd expect, look for a somewhat tilted house. There's a large tree over it.

Lace Doily - just to the west of Keenbridge is a ruined building. Once you get there, Revelio the gravestone at the foot of the tree.

Doxy Egg - this one is in a bandit camp between Keenbridge and South Sea Bog. Once you find it, Revelio the large tent.

Peruvian Instant Darkness Powder - another bandit camp on the border of Feldcroft and Hogwarts Valley. Once you find it, Revelio a derelict small wall under one of the large tents.

Broken Binoculars - head to the Feldcroft area and look for the ruins of an old gatehouse. Look for the gate with the merchant, and head on the roof above her. Revelio the platform.

The Feldcroft Well - this well is in the actual town of Feldcroft. Head to the centre of town, and Revelio the well for a page.

Practice Dummies - while you're in Feldcroft, Revelio the strange dummies to the east of town for another page.

Lovage Bouquet - this one is off the beaten track. From Feldcroft, head south and look for a path leading down to a coastal area. There's a little alcove in the cliff, with a flat rockface at the end. Revelio for a page!

Cinnamon Bark - you'll need to fly to get this one. Head south from Feldcroft and keep to the coast, until you come across a wooden structure sheltered under a cave. On the bottom floor of this structure, Revelio a brick stove for a page.

Jewelled Brooch - head to Irondale, and Revelio the base of the large windmill.

Abandoned Bothy - head to the huge bog south of the Northern South Sea Bog Floo Flame spawn point. Revelio the door to a house that appears to be sinking in the bog.

Antique Compass - this one is on a just next to the North Poidsear Coast Floo Flame spawn point. Head onto the balcony, and cast Revelio on the area where the fence has broken.

Giant Shade Tree - head to Cragcroft, and Revelio the base of the huge tree to the east.

Dragon Skeleton - head to the coast next to Cragcroftshire and look for the large dragon skeleton - difficult to miss!

Acromantula Venom - head north up the Clagmar Coast, and you should find a bandit camp. It's quite high up. Revelio a table on the balcony.

Pungous Onion Bulb - on the south part of the Clagmar Coast are a few ruined wooden structures. It's another bandit camp, and under a broken shelter surrounded with a few scattered items is the final page. Revelio and take it.

We hope the guide has been helpful! If you get stuck at all, we'd definitely recommend checking out those videos. On top of the videos we've embedded above, Gamepillar's YouTube channel also has a lot of more niche videos focused on specific smaller areas. You'll have all the pages in no time - good luck!

