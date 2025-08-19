Grow a Garden updates add these new plants and varieties such as Bone Blossom from time to time, as if you join any server, you’ll see player who have billions, if not trillions of sheckles in the bank, and they need ever more expensive crops to grow and sell, lest they get bored and play other Roblox games, such as Mugen or ASTD X.

Not that the team behind Grow a Garden has to worry, as the game has at times seen more players than Fortnite.

And if you want even more goodies, be sure to check out our page for Grow a Garden codes!

But how about Romanesco? Read on.

How to grow Romanesco in Grow a Garden

To grow Romanesco in Grow a Garden, you need to find or gain seeds from the following sources:

Buying it from the Seed Shop (0.23% chance of appearing)

From a Red Fox that has stolen it

From a Snail

Found by a Dog, Shiba Inu or Golden Lab

A Lucky Harvest

As such, you’ll want Grow a Garden pets to help you find some Romanesco seeds.

Once you have the Romanesco seeds, grow them as you would with any other plant! You can use mutations to create better varieties which can be sold for more. On that note, read on to see just how many Sheckles Romanesco can fetch.

Grow a Garden Romanesco sell value

Romanesco has a very high sell value, as it is a Prismatic crop.

It’s also a multi-harvest crop, so despite a high upfront cost of 88 million Sheckles (if bought from the Seed Shop), you’ll easily get your money back, even without taking Mutations or the size of the crop into consideration.

So with all that said, if you see some Romanesco seeds anywhere, be sure to snaffle them up, as sold crops will let you buy some very big-ticket gear items and seeds.

