Grow a Garden Romanesco: Value and how to get
This is my Romanesco empire.
There are plenty of seeds to sow in Grow a Garden, but Romanesco is one of the best, so we’ll be going over how to get Romanesco seeds, grow it, and what the sell value of the coveted crop is.
Added as part of the Beanstalk event, Romanesco eclipsed crops such as Sugar Apple and Candy Blossom.
Grow a Garden updates add these new plants and varieties such as Bone Blossom from time to time, as if you join any server, you’ll see player who have billions, if not trillions of sheckles in the bank, and they need ever more expensive crops to grow and sell, lest they get bored and play other Roblox games, such as Mugen or ASTD X.
Not that the team behind Grow a Garden has to worry, as the game has at times seen more players than Fortnite.
And if you want even more goodies, be sure to check out our page for Grow a Garden codes!
But how about Romanesco? Read on.
How to grow Romanesco in Grow a Garden
To grow Romanesco in Grow a Garden, you need to find or gain seeds from the following sources:
- Buying it from the Seed Shop (0.23% chance of appearing)
- From a Red Fox that has stolen it
- From a Snail
- Found by a Dog, Shiba Inu or Golden Lab
- A Lucky Harvest
As such, you’ll want Grow a Garden pets to help you find some Romanesco seeds.
Once you have the Romanesco seeds, grow them as you would with any other plant! You can use mutations to create better varieties which can be sold for more. On that note, read on to see just how many Sheckles Romanesco can fetch.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Grow a Garden Romanesco sell value
Romanesco has a very high sell value, as it is a Prismatic crop.
It’s also a multi-harvest crop, so despite a high upfront cost of 88 million Sheckles (if bought from the Seed Shop), you’ll easily get your money back, even without taking Mutations or the size of the crop into consideration.
So with all that said, if you see some Romanesco seeds anywhere, be sure to snaffle them up, as sold crops will let you buy some very big-ticket gear items and seeds.
Read more on Roblox:
- Grow a Garden codes - latest Grow a Garden codes
- How to create Roblox account - get started in Roblox
- Mugen codes - codes for demon slaying success
- Dig codes - we've dug deep for the best Dig codes
- Basketball Zero codes - slamdunk these codes in
- Blue Lock: Rivals codes - kick-off with your best foot forward
- Anime Vanguards codes - help save the world with these codes
- Dress to Impress codes - codes to impress
- Roblox image IDs - leave your mark in Roblox
- Roblox music IDs - the best tunes in Roblox
- Roblox hair IDs - get a fresh cut in Roblox
- Roblox shirt IDs - wear only the finest threads in Roblox
- How to get Roblox - the felines to catch
- How to make clothes - Look fresh in Roblox
- What is Roblox? - Get started in Roblox
- Roblox face IDs - Put your best face on
- Is Roblox down? - handy hacks
- What is Robux? - Roblox slang explained
- Is Roblox safe for kids? - parents' guide to Roblox
Authors
Cole Luke is a freelance journalist and video producer who contributes to RadioTimes.com's Gaming section. He also has bylines for Digital Foundry, PC Gamer, Network N and more.