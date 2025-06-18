That is according to Rolimon's, a website that tracks all things Roblox. It also highlights that Grow a Garden has had 8.5 billion visits, a truly staggering number.

Its success? By virtue of being simple, accessible and fun.

For those unaware of what you do in Grow a Garden, it is not unlike many other idle farm-sims. You plant things, you harvest them, you sell produce, and you grow ever more, much as you would in the likes of Stardew Valley.

What separates it from others is the fact that your plants will continue to grow, whether you are playing or not, making the needed time commitment fairly minimal.

As noted by Rolimon's, the average playtime is just shy of 12 minutes.

You can hop in, tend to your plots and then jump back into any other Roblox game mode, such as Blue Lock: Rivals, another massive success.

It’s a perfect blend of fun farm-sim gameplay and only needing a few moments of spare time while you wait for your friends to jump online.

Grow a Garden is just the latest in a long line of popular games on Roblox, and it will most likely not be the last.

The combination of it being free, having a huge player base and offering tools to make essentially whatever you want makes it a perfect breeding ground for such runaway success stories.

Famously, Lethal Company creator Zeekerss got their start on Roblox, learning game theory by creating game modes to play with their friends before going on to make standalone titles.

Roblox continues to gobble up records and probably will for years to come.

